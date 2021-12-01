On this page

Functions for Working with Files

Reads file as a String. The file content is not parsed, so any information is read as one string and placed into the specified column.

Syntax

file ( path )



Arguments

path — The relative path to the file from user_files_path. Path to file support following wildcards: * , ? , {abc,def} and {N..M} where N , M — numbers, 'abc', 'def' — strings.

Example

Inserting data from files a.txt and b.txt into a table as strings:

Query:

INSERT INTO table SELECT file ( 'a.txt' ) , file ( 'b.txt' ) ;



