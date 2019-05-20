ext-dict-functions
note
For dictionaries created with DDL queries, the
dict_name parameter must be fully specified, like
<database>.<dict_name>. Otherwise, the current database is used.
Functions for Working with External Dictionaries
For information on connecting and configuring external dictionaries, see External dictionaries.
dictGet, dictGetOrDefault, dictGetOrNull
Retrieves values from an external dictionary.
dictGet('dict_name', attr_names, id_expr)
dictGetOrDefault('dict_name', attr_names, id_expr, default_value_expr)
dictGetOrNull('dict_name', attr_name, id_expr)
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
attr_names— Name of the column of the dictionary, String literal, or tuple of column names, Tuple(String literal).
id_expr— Key value. Expression returning dictionary key-type value or Tuple-type value depending on the dictionary configuration.
default_value_expr— Values returned if the dictionary does not contain a row with the
id_exprkey. Expression or Tuple(Expression), returning the value (or values) in the data types configured for the
attr_namesattribute.
Returned value
If ClickHouse parses the attribute successfully in the attribute’s data type, functions return the value of the dictionary attribute that corresponds to
id_expr.
If there is no the key, corresponding to
id_expr, in the dictionary, then:
- `dictGet` returns the content of the `<null_value>` element specified for the attribute in the dictionary configuration.
- `dictGetOrDefault` returns the value passed as the `default_value_expr` parameter.
- `dictGetOrNull` returns `NULL` in case key was not found in dictionary.
ClickHouse throws an exception if it cannot parse the value of the attribute or the value does not match the attribute data type.
Example for simple key dictionary
Create a text file
ext-dict-test.csv containing the following:
1,1
2,2
The first column is
id, the second column is
c1.
Configure the external dictionary:
<clickhouse>
<dictionary>
<name>ext-dict-test</name>
<source>
<file>
<path>/path-to/ext-dict-test.csv</path>
<format>CSV</format>
</file>
</source>
<layout>
<flat />
</layout>
<structure>
<id>
<name>id</name>
</id>
<attribute>
<name>c1</name>
<type>UInt32</type>
<null_value></null_value>
</attribute>
</structure>
<lifetime>0</lifetime>
</dictionary>
</clickhouse>
Perform the query:
SELECT
dictGetOrDefault('ext-dict-test', 'c1', number + 1, toUInt32(number * 10)) AS val,
toTypeName(val) AS type
FROM system.numbers
LIMIT 3;
┌─val─┬─type───┐
│ 1 │ UInt32 │
│ 2 │ UInt32 │
│ 20 │ UInt32 │
└─────┴────────┘
Example for complex key dictionary
Create a text file
ext-dict-mult.csv containing the following:
1,1,'1'
2,2,'2'
3,3,'3'
The first column is
id, the second is
c1, the third is
c2.
Configure the external dictionary:
<clickhouse>
<dictionary>
<name>ext-dict-mult</name>
<source>
<file>
<path>/path-to/ext-dict-mult.csv</path>
<format>CSV</format>
</file>
</source>
<layout>
<flat />
</layout>
<structure>
<id>
<name>id</name>
</id>
<attribute>
<name>c1</name>
<type>UInt32</type>
<null_value></null_value>
</attribute>
<attribute>
<name>c2</name>
<type>String</type>
<null_value></null_value>
</attribute>
</structure>
<lifetime>0</lifetime>
</dictionary>
</clickhouse>
Perform the query:
SELECT
dictGet('ext-dict-mult', ('c1','c2'), number) AS val,
toTypeName(val) AS type
FROM system.numbers
LIMIT 3;
┌─val─────┬─type──────────────────┐
│ (1,'1') │ Tuple(UInt8, String) │
│ (2,'2') │ Tuple(UInt8, String) │
│ (3,'3') │ Tuple(UInt8, String) │
└─────────┴───────────────────────┘
Example for range key dictionary
Input table:
CREATE TABLE range_key_dictionary_source_table
(
key UInt64,
start_date Date,
end_date Date,
value String,
value_nullable Nullable(String)
)
ENGINE = TinyLog();
INSERT INTO range_key_dictionary_source_table VALUES(1, toDate('2019-05-20'), toDate('2019-05-20'), 'First', 'First');
INSERT INTO range_key_dictionary_source_table VALUES(2, toDate('2019-05-20'), toDate('2019-05-20'), 'Second', NULL);
INSERT INTO range_key_dictionary_source_table VALUES(3, toDate('2019-05-20'), toDate('2019-05-20'), 'Third', 'Third');
Create the external dictionary:
CREATE DICTIONARY range_key_dictionary
(
key UInt64,
start_date Date,
end_date Date,
value String,
value_nullable Nullable(String)
)
PRIMARY KEY key
SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(HOST 'localhost' PORT tcpPort() TABLE 'range_key_dictionary_source_table'))
LIFETIME(MIN 1 MAX 1000)
LAYOUT(RANGE_HASHED())
RANGE(MIN start_date MAX end_date);
Perform the query:
SELECT
(number, toDate('2019-05-20')),
dictHas('range_key_dictionary', number, toDate('2019-05-20')),
dictGetOrNull('range_key_dictionary', 'value', number, toDate('2019-05-20')),
dictGetOrNull('range_key_dictionary', 'value_nullable', number, toDate('2019-05-20')),
dictGetOrNull('range_key_dictionary', ('value', 'value_nullable'), number, toDate('2019-05-20'))
FROM system.numbers LIMIT 5 FORMAT TabSeparated;
Result:
(0,'2019-05-20') 0 \N \N (NULL,NULL)
(1,'2019-05-20') 1 First First ('First','First')
(2,'2019-05-20') 1 Second \N ('Second',NULL)
(3,'2019-05-20') 1 Third Third ('Third','Third')
(4,'2019-05-20') 0 \N \N (NULL,NULL)
See Also
dictHas
Checks whether a key is present in a dictionary.
dictHas('dict_name', id_expr)
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
id_expr— Key value. Expression returning dictionary key-type value or Tuple-type value depending on the dictionary configuration.
Returned value
- 0, if there is no key.
- 1, if there is a key.
Type:
UInt8.
dictGetHierarchy
Creates an array, containing all the parents of a key in the hierarchical dictionary.
Syntax
dictGetHierarchy('dict_name', key)
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
key— Key value. Expression returning a UInt64-type value.
Returned value
- Parents for the key.
Type: Array(UInt64).
dictIsIn
Checks the ancestor of a key through the whole hierarchical chain in the dictionary.
dictIsIn('dict_name', child_id_expr, ancestor_id_expr)
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
child_id_expr— Key to be checked. Expression returning a UInt64-type value.
ancestor_id_expr— Alleged ancestor of the
child_id_exprkey. Expression returning a UInt64-type value.
Returned value
- 0, if
child_id_expris not a child of
ancestor_id_expr.
- 1, if
child_id_expris a child of
ancestor_id_expror if
child_id_expris an
ancestor_id_expr.
Type:
UInt8.
dictGetChildren
Returns first-level children as an array of indexes. It is the inverse transformation for dictGetHierarchy.
Syntax
dictGetChildren(dict_name, key)
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
key— Key value. Expression returning a UInt64-type value.
Returned values
- First-level descendants for the key.
Example
Consider the hierarchic dictionary:
┌─id─┬─parent_id─┐
│ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2 │ 1 │
│ 3 │ 1 │
│ 4 │ 2 │
└────┴───────────┘
First-level children:
SELECT dictGetChildren('hierarchy_flat_dictionary', number) FROM system.numbers LIMIT 4;
┌─dictGetChildren('hierarchy_flat_dictionary', number)─┐
│ [1] │
│ [2,3] │
│ [4] │
│ [] │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
dictGetDescendant
Returns all descendants as if dictGetChildren function was applied
level times recursively.
Syntax
dictGetDescendants(dict_name, key, level)
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
key— Key value. Expression returning a UInt64-type value.
level— Hierarchy level. If
level = 0returns all descendants to the end. UInt8.
Returned values
- Descendants for the key.
Example
Consider the hierarchic dictionary:
┌─id─┬─parent_id─┐
│ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2 │ 1 │
│ 3 │ 1 │
│ 4 │ 2 │
└────┴───────────┘
All descendants:
SELECT dictGetDescendants('hierarchy_flat_dictionary', number) FROM system.numbers LIMIT 4;
┌─dictGetDescendants('hierarchy_flat_dictionary', number)─┐
│ [1,2,3,4] │
│ [2,3,4] │
│ [4] │
│ [] │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
First-level descendants:
SELECT dictGetDescendants('hierarchy_flat_dictionary', number, 1) FROM system.numbers LIMIT 4;
┌─dictGetDescendants('hierarchy_flat_dictionary', number, 1)─┐
│ [1] │
│ [2,3] │
│ [4] │
│ [] │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Other Functions
ClickHouse supports specialized functions that convert dictionary attribute values to a specific data type regardless of the dictionary configuration.
Functions:
dictGetInt8,
dictGetInt16,
dictGetInt32,
dictGetInt64
dictGetUInt8,
dictGetUInt16,
dictGetUInt32,
dictGetUInt64
dictGetFloat32,
dictGetFloat64
dictGetDate
dictGetDateTime
dictGetUUID
dictGetString
All these functions have the
OrDefault modification. For example,
dictGetDateOrDefault.
Syntax:
dictGet[Type]('dict_name', 'attr_name', id_expr)
dictGet[Type]OrDefault('dict_name', 'attr_name', id_expr, default_value_expr)
Arguments
dict_name— Name of the dictionary. String literal.
attr_name— Name of the column of the dictionary. String literal.
id_expr— Key value. Expression returning a UInt64 or Tuple-type value depending on the dictionary configuration.
default_value_expr— Value returned if the dictionary does not contain a row with the
id_exprkey. Expression returning the value in the data type configured for the
attr_nameattribute.
Returned value
If ClickHouse parses the attribute successfully in the attribute’s data type, functions return the value of the dictionary attribute that corresponds to
id_expr.
If there is no requested
id_exprin the dictionary then:
- `dictGet[Type]` returns the content of the `<null_value>` element specified for the attribute in the dictionary configuration.
- `dictGet[Type]OrDefault` returns the value passed as the `default_value_expr` parameter.
ClickHouse throws an exception if it cannot parse the value of the attribute or the value does not match the attribute data type.