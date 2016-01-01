On this page

Distance functions

Calculates the sum of absolute values of a vector.

Syntax

L1Norm ( vector )



Alias: normL1 .

Arguments

vector — Tuple or Array.

Returned value

L1-norm or taxicab geometry distance.

Type: UInt, Float or Decimal.

Examples

Query:

SELECT L1Norm ( ( 1 , 2 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─L1Norm((1, 2))─┐

│ 3 │

└────────────────┘



Calculates the square root of the sum of the squares of the vector values.

Syntax

L2Norm ( vector )



Alias: normL2 .

Arguments

vector — Tuple or Array.

Returned value

L2-norm or Euclidean distance.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT L2Norm ( ( 1 , 2 ) ) ;



Result:

┌───L2Norm((1, 2))─┐

│ 2.23606797749979 │

└──────────────────┘



Calculates the maximum of absolute values of a vector.

Syntax

LinfNorm ( vector )



Alias: normLinf .

Arguments

vector — Tuple or Array.

Returned value

Linf-norm or the maximum absolute value.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LinfNorm ( ( 1 , - 2 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─LinfNorm((1, -2))─┐

│ 2 │

└───────────────────┘



Calculates the root of p -th power of the sum of the absolute values of a vector in the power of p .

Syntax

LpNorm ( vector , p )



Alias: normLp .

Arguments

vector — Tuple or Array.

— Tuple or Array. p — The power. Possible values: real number in [1; inf) . UInt or Float.

Returned value

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LpNorm ( ( 1 , - 2 ) , 2 ) ;



Result:

┌─LpNorm((1, -2), 2)─┐

│ 2.23606797749979 │

└────────────────────┘



Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in L1 space (1-norm (taxicab geometry distance)).

Syntax

L1Distance ( vector1 , vector2 )



Alias: distanceL1 .

Arguments

vector1 — First vector. Tuple or Array.

— First vector. Tuple or Array. vector2 — Second vector. Tuple or Array.

Returned value

1-norm distance.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT L1Distance ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─L1Distance((1, 2), (2, 3))─┐

│ 2 │

└────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in Euclidean space (Euclidean distance).

Syntax

L2Distance ( vector1 , vector2 )



Alias: distanceL2 .

Arguments

vector1 — First vector. Tuple or Array.

— First vector. Tuple or Array. vector2 — Second vector. Tuple or Array.

Returned value

2-norm distance.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT L2Distance ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─L2Distance((1, 2), (2, 3))─┐

│ 1.4142135623730951 │

└────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in L_{inf} space (maximum norm).

Syntax

LinfDistance ( vector1 , vector2 )



Alias: distanceLinf .

Arguments

vector1 — First vector. Tuple or Array.

— First vector. Tuple or Array. vector1 — Second vector. Tuple or Array.

Returned value

Infinity-norm distance.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LinfDistance ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─LinfDistance((1, 2), (2, 3))─┐

│ 1 │

└──────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in Lp space (p-norm distance).

Syntax

LpDistance ( vector1 , vector2 , p )



Alias: distanceLp .

Arguments

vector1 — First vector. Tuple or Array.

— First vector. Tuple or Array. vector2 — Second vector. Tuple or Array.

— Second vector. Tuple or Array. p — The power. Possible values: real number from [1; inf) . UInt or Float.

Returned value

p-norm distance.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LpDistance ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) , 3 ) ;



Result:

┌─LpDistance((1, 2), (2, 3), 3)─┐

│ 1.2599210498948732 │

└───────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in L1 space (taxicab geometry).

Syntax

L1Normalize ( tuple )



Alias: normalizeL1 .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

Unit vector.

Type: Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT L1Normalize ( ( 1 , 2 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─L1Normalize((1, 2))─────────────────────┐

│ (0.3333333333333333,0.6666666666666666) │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in Euclidean space (using Euclidean distance).

Syntax

L2Normalize ( tuple )



Alias: normalizeL1 .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

Unit vector.

Type: Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT L2Normalize ( ( 3 , 4 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─L2Normalize((3, 4))─┐

│ (0.6,0.8) │

└─────────────────────┘



Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in L_{inf} space (using maximum norm).

Syntax

LinfNormalize ( tuple )



Alias: normalizeLinf .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

Unit vector.

Type: Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LinfNormalize ( ( 3 , 4 ) ) ;



Result:

┌─LinfNormalize((3, 4))─┐

│ (0.75,1) │

└───────────────────────┘



Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in Lp space (using p-norm).

Syntax

LpNormalize ( tuple , p )



Alias: normalizeLp .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

— Tuple. p — The power. Possible values: any number from [1;inf). UInt or Float.

Returned value

Unit vector.

Type: Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT LpNormalize ( ( 3 , 4 ) , 5 ) ;



Result:

┌─LpNormalize((3, 4), 5)──────────────────┐

│ (0.7187302630182624,0.9583070173576831) │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┘



Calculates the cosine distance between two vectors (the values of the tuples are the coordinates). The less the returned value is, the more similar are the vectors.

Syntax

cosineDistance ( tuple1 , tuple2 )



Arguments

tuple1 — First tuple. Tuple.

— First tuple. Tuple. tuple2 — Second tuple. Tuple.

Returned value

Cosine of the angle between two vectors substracted from one.

Type: Float.

Example

Query:

SELECT cosineDistance ( ( 1 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 3 ) ) ;



Result: