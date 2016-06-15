Functions for Working with Dates and Times
Support for time zones.
All functions for working with the date and time that have a logical use for the time zone can accept a second optional time zone argument. Example: Asia/Yekaterinburg. In this case, they use the specified time zone instead of the local (default) one.
SELECT
toDateTime('2016-06-15 23:00:00') AS time,
toDate(time) AS date_local,
toDate(time, 'Asia/Yekaterinburg') AS date_yekat,
toString(time, 'US/Samoa') AS time_samoa
┌────────────────time─┬─date_local─┬─date_yekat─┬─time_samoa──────────┐
│ 2016-06-15 23:00:00 │ 2016-06-15 │ 2016-06-16 │ 2016-06-15 09:00:00 │
└─────────────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴─────────────────────┘
timeZone
Returns the timezone of the server. If it is executed in the context of a distributed table, then it generates a normal column with values relevant to each shard. Otherwise it produces a constant value.
Syntax
timeZone()
Alias:
timezone.
Returned value
- Timezone.
Type: String.
toTimeZone
Converts time or date and time to the specified time zone. The time zone is an attribute of the
Date and
DateTime data types. The internal value (number of seconds) of the table field or of the resultset's column does not change, the column's type changes and its string representation changes accordingly.
Syntax
toTimezone(value, timezone)
Alias:
toTimezone.
Arguments
value— Time or date and time. DateTime64.
timezone— Timezone for the returned value. String. This argument is a constant, because
toTimezonechanges the timezone of a column (timezone is an attribute of
DateTime*types).
Returned value
- Date and time.
Type: DateTime.
Example
Query:
SELECT toDateTime('2019-01-01 00:00:00', 'UTC') AS time_utc,
toTypeName(time_utc) AS type_utc,
toInt32(time_utc) AS int32utc,
toTimeZone(time_utc, 'Asia/Yekaterinburg') AS time_yekat,
toTypeName(time_yekat) AS type_yekat,
toInt32(time_yekat) AS int32yekat,
toTimeZone(time_utc, 'US/Samoa') AS time_samoa,
toTypeName(time_samoa) AS type_samoa,
toInt32(time_samoa) AS int32samoa
FORMAT Vertical;
Result:
Row 1:
──────
time_utc: 2019-01-01 00:00:00
type_utc: DateTime('UTC')
int32utc: 1546300800
time_yekat: 2019-01-01 05:00:00
type_yekat: DateTime('Asia/Yekaterinburg')
int32yekat: 1546300800
time_samoa: 2018-12-31 13:00:00
type_samoa: DateTime('US/Samoa')
int32samoa: 1546300800
toTimeZone(time_utc, 'Asia/Yekaterinburg') changes the
DateTime('UTC') type to
DateTime('Asia/Yekaterinburg'). The value (Unixtimestamp) 1546300800 stays the same, but the string representation (the result of the toString() function) changes from
time_utc: 2019-01-01 00:00:00 to
time_yekat: 2019-01-01 05:00:00.
timeZoneOf
Returns the timezone name of DateTime or DateTime64 data types.
Syntax
timeZoneOf(value)
Alias:
timezoneOf.
Arguments
value— Date and time. DateTime or DateTime64.
Returned value
- Timezone name.
Type: String.
Example
Query:
SELECT timezoneOf(now());
Result:
┌─timezoneOf(now())─┐
│ Etc/UTC │
└───────────────────┘
timeZoneOffset
Returns a timezone offset in seconds from UTC. The function takes into account daylight saving time and historical timezone changes at the specified date and time. IANA timezone database is used to calculate the offset.
Syntax
timeZoneOffset(value)
Alias:
timezoneOffset.
Arguments
value— Date and time. DateTime or DateTime64.
Returned value
- Offset from UTC in seconds.
Type: Int32.
Example
Query:
SELECT toDateTime('2021-04-21 10:20:30', 'America/New_York') AS Time, toTypeName(Time) AS Type,
timeZoneOffset(Time) AS Offset_in_seconds, (Offset_in_seconds / 3600) AS Offset_in_hours;
Result:
┌────────────────Time─┬─Type─────────────────────────┬─Offset_in_seconds─┬─Offset_in_hours─┐
│ 2021-04-21 10:20:30 │ DateTime('America/New_York') │ -14400 │ -4 │
└─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────┘
toYear
Converts a date or date with time to a UInt16 number containing the year number (AD).
Alias:
YEAR.
toQuarter
Converts a date or date with time to a UInt8 number containing the quarter number.
Alias:
QUARTER.
toMonth
Converts a date or date with time to a UInt8 number containing the month number (1-12).
Alias:
MONTH.
toDayOfYear
Converts a date or date with time to a UInt16 number containing the number of the day of the year (1-366).
Alias:
DAYOFYEAR.
toDayOfMonth
Converts a date or date with time to a UInt8 number containing the number of the day of the month (1-31).
Aliases:
DAYOFMONTH,
DAY.
toDayOfWeek
Converts a date or date with time to a UInt8 number containing the number of the day of the week (Monday is 1, and Sunday is 7).
Alias:
DAYOFWEEK.
toHour
Converts a date with time to a UInt8 number containing the number of the hour in 24-hour time (0-23). This function assumes that if clocks are moved ahead, it is by one hour and occurs at 2 a.m., and if clocks are moved back, it is by one hour and occurs at 3 a.m. (which is not always true – even in Moscow the clocks were twice changed at a different time).
Alias:
HOUR.
toMinute
Converts a date with time to a UInt8 number containing the number of the minute of the hour (0-59).
Alias:
MINUTE.
toSecond
Converts a date with time to a UInt8 number containing the number of the second in the minute (0-59). Leap seconds are not accounted for.
Alias:
SECOND.
toUnixTimestamp
For DateTime argument: converts value to the number with type UInt32 -- Unix Timestamp (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unix_time). For String argument: converts the input string to the datetime according to the timezone (optional second argument, server timezone is used by default) and returns the corresponding unix timestamp.
Syntax
toUnixTimestamp(datetime)
toUnixTimestamp(str, [timezone])
Returned value
- Returns the unix timestamp.
Type:
UInt32.
Example
Query:
SELECT toUnixTimestamp('2017-11-05 08:07:47', 'Asia/Tokyo') AS unix_timestamp
Result:
┌─unix_timestamp─┐
│ 1509836867 │
└────────────────┘
note
The return type
toStartOf* functions described below is
Date or
DateTime. Though these functions can take
DateTime64 as an argument, passing them a
DateTime64 that is out of the normal range (years 1925 - 2283) will give an incorrect result.
toStartOfYear
Rounds down a date or date with time to the first day of the year. Returns the date.
toStartOfISOYear
Rounds down a date or date with time to the first day of ISO year. Returns the date.
toStartOfQuarter
Rounds down a date or date with time to the first day of the quarter. The first day of the quarter is either 1 January, 1 April, 1 July, or 1 October. Returns the date.
toStartOfMonth
Rounds down a date or date with time to the first day of the month. Returns the date.
note
The behavior of parsing incorrect dates is implementation specific. ClickHouse may return zero date, throw an exception or do “natural” overflow.
toMonday
Rounds down a date or date with time to the nearest Monday. Returns the date.
toStartOfWeek(t[,mode])
Rounds down a date or date with time to the nearest Sunday or Monday by mode. Returns the date. The mode argument works exactly like the mode argument to toWeek(). For the single-argument syntax, a mode value of 0 is used.
toStartOfDay
Rounds down a date with time to the start of the day.
toStartOfHour
Rounds down a date with time to the start of the hour.
toStartOfMinute
Rounds down a date with time to the start of the minute.
toStartOfSecond
Truncates sub-seconds.
Syntax
toStartOfSecond(value, [timezone])
Arguments
value— Date and time. DateTime64.
timezone— Timezone for the returned value (optional). If not specified, the function uses the timezone of the
valueparameter. String.
Returned value
- Input value without sub-seconds.
Type: DateTime64.
Examples
Query without timezone:
WITH toDateTime64('2020-01-01 10:20:30.999', 3) AS dt64
SELECT toStartOfSecond(dt64);
Result:
┌───toStartOfSecond(dt64)─┐
│ 2020-01-01 10:20:30.000 │
└─────────────────────────┘
Query with timezone:
WITH toDateTime64('2020-01-01 10:20:30.999', 3) AS dt64
SELECT toStartOfSecond(dt64, 'Asia/Istanbul');
Result:
┌─toStartOfSecond(dt64, 'Asia/Istanbul')─┐
│ 2020-01-01 13:20:30.000 │
└────────────────────────────────────────┘
See also
- Timezone server configuration parameter.
toStartOfFiveMinutes
Rounds down a date with time to the start of the five-minute interval.
toStartOfTenMinutes
Rounds down a date with time to the start of the ten-minute interval.
toStartOfFifteenMinutes
Rounds down the date with time to the start of the fifteen-minute interval.
toStartOfInterval(time_or_data, INTERVAL x unit [, time_zone])
This is a generalization of other functions named
toStartOf*. For example,
toStartOfInterval(t, INTERVAL 1 year) returns the same as
toStartOfYear(t),
toStartOfInterval(t, INTERVAL 1 month) returns the same as
toStartOfMonth(t),
toStartOfInterval(t, INTERVAL 1 day) returns the same as
toStartOfDay(t),
toStartOfInterval(t, INTERVAL 15 minute) returns the same as
toStartOfFifteenMinutes(t) etc.
toTime
Converts a date with time to a certain fixed date, while preserving the time.
toRelativeYearNum
Converts a date with time or date to the number of the year, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.
toRelativeQuarterNum
Converts a date with time or date to the number of the quarter, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.
toRelativeMonthNum
Converts a date with time or date to the number of the month, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.
toRelativeWeekNum
Converts a date with time or date to the number of the week, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.
toRelativeDayNum
Converts a date with time or date to the number of the day, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.
toRelativeHourNum
Converts a date with time or date to the number of the hour, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.
toRelativeMinuteNum
Converts a date with time or date to the number of the minute, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.
toRelativeSecondNum
Converts a date with time or date to the number of the second, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.
toISOYear
Converts a date or date with time to a UInt16 number containing the ISO Year number.
toISOWeek
Converts a date or date with time to a UInt8 number containing the ISO Week number.
toWeek(date[,mode])
This function returns the week number for date or datetime. The two-argument form of toWeek() enables you to specify whether the week starts on Sunday or Monday and whether the return value should be in the range from 0 to 53 or from 1 to 53. If the mode argument is omitted, the default mode is 0.
toISOWeek()is a compatibility function that is equivalent to
toWeek(date,3).
The following table describes how the mode argument works.
|Mode
|First day of week
|Range
|Week 1 is the first week …
|0
|Sunday
|0-53
|with a Sunday in this year
|1
|Monday
|0-53
|with 4 or more days this year
|2
|Sunday
|1-53
|with a Sunday in this year
|3
|Monday
|1-53
|with 4 or more days this year
|4
|Sunday
|0-53
|with 4 or more days this year
|5
|Monday
|0-53
|with a Monday in this year
|6
|Sunday
|1-53
|with 4 or more days this year
|7
|Monday
|1-53
|with a Monday in this year
|8
|Sunday
|1-53
|contains January 1
|9
|Monday
|1-53
|contains January 1
For mode values with a meaning of “with 4 or more days this year,” weeks are numbered according to ISO 8601:1988:
If the week containing January 1 has 4 or more days in the new year, it is week 1.
Otherwise, it is the last week of the previous year, and the next week is week 1.
For mode values with a meaning of “contains January 1”, the week contains January 1 is week 1. It does not matter how many days in the new year the week contained, even if it contained only one day.
toWeek(date, [, mode][, Timezone])
Arguments
date– Date or DateTime.
mode– Optional parameter, Range of values is [0,9], default is 0.
Timezone– Optional parameter, it behaves like any other conversion function.
Example
SELECT toDate('2016-12-27') AS date, toWeek(date) AS week0, toWeek(date,1) AS week1, toWeek(date,9) AS week9;
┌───────date─┬─week0─┬─week1─┬─week9─┐
│ 2016-12-27 │ 52 │ 52 │ 1 │
└────────────┴───────┴───────┴───────┘
toYearWeek(date[,mode])
Returns year and week for a date. The year in the result may be different from the year in the date argument for the first and the last week of the year.
The mode argument works exactly like the mode argument to toWeek(). For the single-argument syntax, a mode value of 0 is used.
toISOYear()is a compatibility function that is equivalent to
intDiv(toYearWeek(date,3),100).
Example
SELECT toDate('2016-12-27') AS date, toYearWeek(date) AS yearWeek0, toYearWeek(date,1) AS yearWeek1, toYearWeek(date,9) AS yearWeek9;
┌───────date─┬─yearWeek0─┬─yearWeek1─┬─yearWeek9─┐
│ 2016-12-27 │ 201652 │ 201652 │ 201701 │
└────────────┴───────────┴───────────┴───────────┘
date_trunc
Truncates date and time data to the specified part of date.
Syntax
date_trunc(unit, value[, timezone])
Alias:
dateTrunc.
Arguments
unit— The type of interval to truncate the result. String Literal. Possible values:
second
minute
hour
day
week
month
quarter
year
value— Date and time. DateTime or DateTime64.
timezone— Timezone name for the returned value (optional). If not specified, the function uses the timezone of the
valueparameter. String.
Returned value
- Value, truncated to the specified part of date.
Type: Datetime.
Example
Query without timezone:
SELECT now(), date_trunc('hour', now());
Result:
┌───────────────now()─┬─date_trunc('hour', now())─┐
│ 2020-09-28 10:40:45 │ 2020-09-28 10:00:00 │
└─────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┘
Query with the specified timezone:
SELECT now(), date_trunc('hour', now(), 'Asia/Istanbul');
Result:
┌───────────────now()─┬─date_trunc('hour', now(), 'Asia/Istanbul')─┐
│ 2020-09-28 10:46:26 │ 2020-09-28 13:00:00 │
└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘
See Also
date_add
Adds the time interval or date interval to the provided date or date with time.
Syntax
date_add(unit, value, date)
Aliases:
dateAdd,
DATE_ADD.
Arguments
unit— The type of interval to add. String. Possible values:
second
minute
hour
day
week
month
quarter
year
value— Value of interval to add. Int.
date— The date or date with time to which
valueis added. Date or DateTime.
Returned value
Date or date with time obtained by adding
value, expressed in
unit, to
date.
Example
Query:
SELECT date_add(YEAR, 3, toDate('2018-01-01'));
Result:
┌─plus(toDate('2018-01-01'), toIntervalYear(3))─┐
│ 2021-01-01 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘
date_diff
Returns the difference between two dates or dates with time values.
Syntax
date_diff('unit', startdate, enddate, [timezone])
Aliases:
dateDiff,
DATE_DIFF.
Arguments
unit— The type of interval for result. String. Possible values:
second
minute
hour
day
week
month
quarter
year
startdate— The first time value to subtract (the subtrahend). Date or DateTime.
enddate— The second time value to subtract from (the minuend). Date or DateTime.
timezone— Timezone name (optional). If specified, it is applied to both
startdateand
enddate. If not specified, timezones of
startdateand
enddateare used. If they are not the same, the result is unspecified. String.
Returned value
Difference between
enddate and
startdate expressed in
unit.
Type: Int.
Example
Query:
SELECT dateDiff('hour', toDateTime('2018-01-01 22:00:00'), toDateTime('2018-01-02 23:00:00'));
Result:
┌─dateDiff('hour', toDateTime('2018-01-01 22:00:00'), toDateTime('2018-01-02 23:00:00'))─┐
│ 25 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
date_sub
Subtracts the time interval or date interval from the provided date or date with time.
Syntax
date_sub(unit, value, date)
Aliases:
dateSub,
DATE_SUB.
Arguments
unit— The type of interval to subtract. String. Possible values:
second
minute
hour
day
week
month
quarter
year
value— Value of interval to subtract. Int.
date— The date or date with time from which
valueis subtracted. Date or DateTime.
Returned value
Date or date with time obtained by subtracting
value, expressed in
unit, from
date.
Example
Query:
SELECT date_sub(YEAR, 3, toDate('2018-01-01'));
Result:
┌─minus(toDate('2018-01-01'), toIntervalYear(3))─┐
│ 2015-01-01 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
timestamp_add
Adds the specified time value with the provided date or date time value.
Syntax
timestamp_add(date, INTERVAL value unit)
Aliases:
timeStampAdd,
TIMESTAMP_ADD.
Arguments
value— Value of interval to add. Int.
unit— The type of interval to add. String. Possible values:
second
minute
hour
day
week
month
quarter
year
Returned value
Date or date with time with the specified
value expressed in
unit added to
date.
Example
Query:
select timestamp_add(toDate('2018-01-01'), INTERVAL 3 MONTH);
Result:
┌─plus(toDate('2018-01-01'), toIntervalMonth(3))─┐
│ 2018-04-01 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
timestamp_sub
Subtracts the time interval from the provided date or date with time.
Syntax
timestamp_sub(unit, value, date)
Aliases:
timeStampSub,
TIMESTAMP_SUB.
Arguments
unit— The type of interval to subtract. String. Possible values:
second
minute
hour
day
week
month
quarter
year
value— Value of interval to subtract. Int.
Returned value
Date or date with time obtained by subtracting
value, expressed in
unit, from
date.
Example
Query:
select timestamp_sub(MONTH, 5, toDateTime('2018-12-18 01:02:03'));
Result:
┌─minus(toDateTime('2018-12-18 01:02:03'), toIntervalMonth(5))─┐
│ 2018-07-18 01:02:03 │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
now
Returns the current date and time.
Syntax
now([timezone])
Arguments
timezone— Timezone name for the returned value (optional). String.
Returned value
- Current date and time.
Type: Datetime.
Example
Query without timezone:
SELECT now();
Result:
┌───────────────now()─┐
│ 2020-10-17 07:42:09 │
└─────────────────────┘
Query with the specified timezone:
SELECT now('Asia/Istanbul');
Result:
┌─now('Asia/Istanbul')─┐
│ 2020-10-17 10:42:23 │
└──────────────────────┘
today
Accepts zero arguments and returns the current date at one of the moments of request execution. The same as ‘toDate(now())’.
yesterday
Accepts zero arguments and returns yesterday’s date at one of the moments of request execution. The same as ‘today() - 1’.
timeSlot
Rounds the time to the half hour.
toYYYYMM
Converts a date or date with time to a UInt32 number containing the year and month number (YYYY * 100 + MM).
toYYYYMMDD
Converts a date or date with time to a UInt32 number containing the year and month number (YYYY * 10000 + MM * 100 + DD).
toYYYYMMDDhhmmss
Converts a date or date with time to a UInt64 number containing the year and month number (YYYY * 10000000000 + MM * 100000000 + DD * 1000000 + hh * 10000 + mm * 100 + ss).
addYears, addMonths, addWeeks, addDays, addHours, addMinutes, addSeconds, addQuarters
Function adds a Date/DateTime interval to a Date/DateTime and then return the Date/DateTime. For example:
WITH
toDate('2018-01-01') AS date,
toDateTime('2018-01-01 00:00:00') AS date_time
SELECT
addYears(date, 1) AS add_years_with_date,
addYears(date_time, 1) AS add_years_with_date_time
┌─add_years_with_date─┬─add_years_with_date_time─┐
│ 2019-01-01 │ 2019-01-01 00:00:00 │
└─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┘
subtractYears, subtractMonths, subtractWeeks, subtractDays, subtractHours, subtractMinutes, subtractSeconds, subtractQuarters
Function subtract a Date/DateTime interval to a Date/DateTime and then return the Date/DateTime. For example:
WITH
toDate('2019-01-01') AS date,
toDateTime('2019-01-01 00:00:00') AS date_time
SELECT
subtractYears(date, 1) AS subtract_years_with_date,
subtractYears(date_time, 1) AS subtract_years_with_date_time
┌─subtract_years_with_date─┬─subtract_years_with_date_time─┐
│ 2018-01-01 │ 2018-01-01 00:00:00 │
└──────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘
timeSlots(StartTime, Duration,[, Size])
For a time interval starting at ‘StartTime’ and continuing for ‘Duration’ seconds, it returns an array of moments in time, consisting of points from this interval rounded down to the ‘Size’ in seconds. ‘Size’ is an optional parameter: a constant UInt32, set to 1800 by default.
For example,
timeSlots(toDateTime('2012-01-01 12:20:00'), 600) = [toDateTime('2012-01-01 12:00:00'), toDateTime('2012-01-01 12:30:00')].
This is necessary for searching for pageviews in the corresponding session.
formatDateTime
Formats a Time according to the given Format string. Format is a constant expression, so you cannot have multiple formats for a single result column.
Syntax
formatDateTime(Time, Format\[, Timezone\])
Returned value(s)
Returns time and date values according to the determined format.
Replacement fields
Using replacement fields, you can define a pattern for the resulting string. “Example” column shows formatting result for
2018-01-02 22:33:44.
|Placeholder
|Description
|Example
|%C
|year divided by 100 and truncated to integer (00-99)
|20
|%d
|day of the month, zero-padded (01-31)
|02
|%D
|Short MM/DD/YY date, equivalent to %m/%d/%y
|01/02/18
|%e
|day of the month, space-padded ( 1-31)
|2
|%F
|short YYYY-MM-DD date, equivalent to %Y-%m-%d
|2018-01-02
|%G
|four-digit year format for ISO week number, calculated from the week-based year defined by the ISO 8601 standard, normally useful only with %V
|2018
|%g
|two-digit year format, aligned to ISO 8601, abbreviated from four-digit notation
|18
|%H
|hour in 24h format (00-23)
|22
|%I
|hour in 12h format (01-12)
|10
|%j
|day of the year (001-366)
|002
|%m
|month as a decimal number (01-12)
|01
|%M
|minute (00-59)
|33
|%n
|new-line character (‘’)
|%p
|AM or PM designation
|PM
|%Q
|Quarter (1-4)
|1
|%R
|24-hour HH:MM time, equivalent to %H:%M
|22:33
|%S
|second (00-59)
|44
|%t
|horizontal-tab character (’)
|%T
|ISO 8601 time format (HH:MM:SS), equivalent to %H:%M:%S
|22:33:44
|%u
|ISO 8601 weekday as number with Monday as 1 (1-7)
|2
|%V
|ISO 8601 week number (01-53)
|01
|%w
|weekday as a decimal number with Sunday as 0 (0-6)
|2
|%y
|Year, last two digits (00-99)
|18
|%Y
|Year
|2018
|%%
|a % sign
|%
Example
Query:
SELECT formatDateTime(toDate('2010-01-04'), '%g')
Result:
┌─formatDateTime(toDate('2010-01-04'), '%g')─┐
│ 10 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
dateName
Returns specified part of date.
Syntax
dateName(date_part, date)
Arguments
date_part— Date part. Possible values: 'year', 'quarter', 'month', 'week', 'dayofyear', 'day', 'weekday', 'hour', 'minute', 'second'. String.
date— Date. Date, DateTime or DateTime64.
timezone— Timezone. Optional. String.
Returned value
- The specified part of date.
Type: String
Example
Query:
WITH toDateTime('2021-04-14 11:22:33') AS date_value
SELECT dateName('year', date_value), dateName('month', date_value), dateName('day', date_value);
Result:
┌─dateName('year', date_value)─┬─dateName('month', date_value)─┬─dateName('day', date_value)─┐
│ 2021 │ April │ 14 │
└──────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────
FROM_UNIXTIME
Function converts Unix timestamp to a calendar date and a time of a day. When there is only a single argument of Integer type, it acts in the same way as toDateTime and return DateTime type.
Example:
Query:
SELECT FROM_UNIXTIME(423543535);
Result:
┌─FROM_UNIXTIME(423543535)─┐
│ 1983-06-04 10:58:55 │
└──────────────────────────┘
When there are two arguments: first is an Integer or DateTime, second is a constant format string — it acts in the same way as formatDateTime and return String type.
For example:
SELECT FROM_UNIXTIME(1234334543, '%Y-%m-%d %R:%S') AS DateTime;
┌─DateTime────────────┐
│ 2009-02-11 14:42:23 │
└─────────────────────┘
toModifiedJulianDay
Converts a Proleptic Gregorian calendar date in text form
YYYY-MM-DD to a Modified Julian Day number in Int32. This function supports date from
0000-01-01 to
9999-12-31. It raises an exception if the argument cannot be parsed as a date, or the date is invalid.
Syntax
toModifiedJulianDay(date)
Arguments
date— Date in text form. String or FixedString.
Returned value
- Modified Julian Day number.
Type: Int32.
Example
Query:
SELECT toModifiedJulianDay('2020-01-01');
Result:
┌─toModifiedJulianDay('2020-01-01')─┐
│ 58849 │
└───────────────────────────────────┘
toModifiedJulianDayOrNull
Similar to toModifiedJulianDay(), but instead of raising exceptions it returns
NULL.
Syntax
toModifiedJulianDayOrNull(date)
Arguments
date— Date in text form. String or FixedString.
Returned value
- Modified Julian Day number.
Type: Nullable(Int32).
Example
Query:
SELECT toModifiedJulianDayOrNull('2020-01-01');
Result:
┌─toModifiedJulianDayOrNull('2020-01-01')─┐
│ 58849 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘
fromModifiedJulianDay
Converts a Modified Julian Day number to a Proleptic Gregorian calendar date in text form
YYYY-MM-DD. This function supports day number from
-678941 to
2973119 (which represent 0000-01-01 and 9999-12-31 respectively). It raises an exception if the day number is outside of the supported range.
Syntax
fromModifiedJulianDay(day)
Arguments
day— Modified Julian Day number. Any integral types.
Returned value
- Date in text form.
Type: String
Example
Query:
SELECT fromModifiedJulianDay(58849);
Result:
┌─fromModifiedJulianDay(58849)─┐
│ 2020-01-01 │
└──────────────────────────────┘
fromModifiedJulianDayOrNull
Similar to fromModifiedJulianDayOrNull(), but instead of raising exceptions it returns
NULL.
Syntax
fromModifiedJulianDayOrNull(day)
Arguments
day— Modified Julian Day number. Any integral types.
Returned value
- Date in text form.
Type: Nullable(String)
Example
Query:
SELECT fromModifiedJulianDayOrNull(58849);
Result:
┌─fromModifiedJulianDayOrNull(58849)─┐
│ 2020-01-01 │
└────────────────────────────────────┘