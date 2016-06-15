On this page

Functions for Working with Dates and Times

Support for time zones.

All functions for working with the date and time that have a logical use for the time zone can accept a second optional time zone argument. Example: Asia/Yekaterinburg. In this case, they use the specified time zone instead of the local (default) one.

SELECT

toDateTime ( '2016-06-15 23:00:00' ) AS time ,

toDate ( time ) AS date_local ,

toDate ( time , 'Asia/Yekaterinburg' ) AS date_yekat ,

toString ( time , 'US/Samoa' ) AS time_samoa



┌────────────────time─┬─date_local─┬─date_yekat─┬─time_samoa──────────┐

│ 2016-06-15 23:00:00 │ 2016-06-15 │ 2016-06-16 │ 2016-06-15 09:00:00 │

└─────────────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴─────────────────────┘



Returns the timezone of the server. If it is executed in the context of a distributed table, then it generates a normal column with values relevant to each shard. Otherwise it produces a constant value.

Syntax

timeZone ( )



Alias: timezone .

Returned value

Timezone.

Type: String.

Converts time or date and time to the specified time zone. The time zone is an attribute of the Date and DateTime data types. The internal value (number of seconds) of the table field or of the resultset's column does not change, the column's type changes and its string representation changes accordingly.

Syntax

toTimezone ( value , timezone )



Alias: toTimezone .

Arguments

value — Time or date and time. DateTime64.

— Time or date and time. DateTime64. timezone — Timezone for the returned value. String. This argument is a constant, because toTimezone changes the timezone of a column (timezone is an attribute of DateTime* types).

Returned value

Date and time.

Type: DateTime.

Example

Query:

SELECT toDateTime ( '2019-01-01 00:00:00' , 'UTC' ) AS time_utc ,

toTypeName ( time_utc ) AS type_utc ,

toInt32 ( time_utc ) AS int32utc ,

toTimeZone ( time_utc , 'Asia/Yekaterinburg' ) AS time_yekat ,

toTypeName ( time_yekat ) AS type_yekat ,

toInt32 ( time_yekat ) AS int32yekat ,

toTimeZone ( time_utc , 'US/Samoa' ) AS time_samoa ,

toTypeName ( time_samoa ) AS type_samoa ,

toInt32 ( time_samoa ) AS int32samoa

FORMAT Vertical ;



Result:

Row 1:

──────

time_utc: 2019-01-01 00:00:00

type_utc: DateTime('UTC')

int32utc: 1546300800

time_yekat: 2019-01-01 05:00:00

type_yekat: DateTime('Asia/Yekaterinburg')

int32yekat: 1546300800

time_samoa: 2018-12-31 13:00:00

type_samoa: DateTime('US/Samoa')

int32samoa: 1546300800



toTimeZone(time_utc, 'Asia/Yekaterinburg') changes the DateTime('UTC') type to DateTime('Asia/Yekaterinburg') . The value (Unixtimestamp) 1546300800 stays the same, but the string representation (the result of the toString() function) changes from time_utc: 2019-01-01 00:00:00 to time_yekat: 2019-01-01 05:00:00 .

Returns the timezone name of DateTime or DateTime64 data types.

Syntax

timeZoneOf ( value )



Alias: timezoneOf .

Arguments

value — Date and time. DateTime or DateTime64.

Returned value

Timezone name.

Type: String.

Example

Query:

SELECT timezoneOf ( now ( ) ) ;



Result:

┌─timezoneOf(now())─┐

│ Etc/UTC │

└───────────────────┘



Returns a timezone offset in seconds from UTC. The function takes into account daylight saving time and historical timezone changes at the specified date and time. IANA timezone database is used to calculate the offset.

Syntax

timeZoneOffset ( value )



Alias: timezoneOffset .

Arguments

value — Date and time. DateTime or DateTime64.

Returned value

Offset from UTC in seconds.

Type: Int32.

Example

Query:

SELECT toDateTime ( '2021-04-21 10:20:30' , 'America/New_York' ) AS Time , toTypeName ( Time ) AS Type ,

timeZoneOffset ( Time ) AS Offset_in_seconds , ( Offset_in_seconds / 3600 ) AS Offset_in_hours ;



Result:

┌────────────────Time─┬─Type─────────────────────────┬─Offset_in_seconds─┬─Offset_in_hours─┐

│ 2021-04-21 10:20:30 │ DateTime('America/New_York') │ -14400 │ -4 │

└─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────┘



Converts a date or date with time to a UInt16 number containing the year number (AD).

Alias: YEAR .

Converts a date or date with time to a UInt8 number containing the quarter number.

Alias: QUARTER .

Converts a date or date with time to a UInt8 number containing the month number (1-12).

Alias: MONTH .

Converts a date or date with time to a UInt16 number containing the number of the day of the year (1-366).

Alias: DAYOFYEAR .

Converts a date or date with time to a UInt8 number containing the number of the day of the month (1-31).

Aliases: DAYOFMONTH , DAY .

Converts a date or date with time to a UInt8 number containing the number of the day of the week (Monday is 1, and Sunday is 7).

Alias: DAYOFWEEK .

Converts a date with time to a UInt8 number containing the number of the hour in 24-hour time (0-23). This function assumes that if clocks are moved ahead, it is by one hour and occurs at 2 a.m., and if clocks are moved back, it is by one hour and occurs at 3 a.m. (which is not always true – even in Moscow the clocks were twice changed at a different time).

Alias: HOUR .

Converts a date with time to a UInt8 number containing the number of the minute of the hour (0-59).

Alias: MINUTE .

Converts a date with time to a UInt8 number containing the number of the second in the minute (0-59). Leap seconds are not accounted for.

Alias: SECOND .

For DateTime argument: converts value to the number with type UInt32 -- Unix Timestamp (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unix_time). For String argument: converts the input string to the datetime according to the timezone (optional second argument, server timezone is used by default) and returns the corresponding unix timestamp.

Syntax

toUnixTimestamp ( datetime )

toUnixTimestamp ( str , [ timezone ] )



Returned value

Returns the unix timestamp.

Type: UInt32 .

Example

Query:

SELECT toUnixTimestamp ( '2017-11-05 08:07:47' , 'Asia/Tokyo' ) AS unix_timestamp



Result:

┌─unix_timestamp─┐

│ 1509836867 │

└────────────────┘



note The return type toStartOf* functions described below is Date or DateTime . Though these functions can take DateTime64 as an argument, passing them a DateTime64 that is out of the normal range (years 1925 - 2283) will give an incorrect result.

Rounds down a date or date with time to the first day of the year. Returns the date.

Rounds down a date or date with time to the first day of ISO year. Returns the date.

Rounds down a date or date with time to the first day of the quarter. The first day of the quarter is either 1 January, 1 April, 1 July, or 1 October. Returns the date.

Rounds down a date or date with time to the first day of the month. Returns the date.

note The behavior of parsing incorrect dates is implementation specific. ClickHouse may return zero date, throw an exception or do “natural” overflow.

Rounds down a date or date with time to the nearest Monday. Returns the date.

Rounds down a date or date with time to the nearest Sunday or Monday by mode. Returns the date. The mode argument works exactly like the mode argument to toWeek(). For the single-argument syntax, a mode value of 0 is used.

Rounds down a date with time to the start of the day.

Rounds down a date with time to the start of the hour.

Rounds down a date with time to the start of the minute.

Truncates sub-seconds.

Syntax

toStartOfSecond ( value , [ timezone ] )



Arguments

value — Date and time. DateTime64.

— Date and time. DateTime64. timezone — Timezone for the returned value (optional). If not specified, the function uses the timezone of the value parameter. String.

Returned value

Input value without sub-seconds.

Type: DateTime64.

Examples

Query without timezone:

WITH toDateTime64 ( '2020-01-01 10:20:30.999' , 3 ) AS dt64

SELECT toStartOfSecond ( dt64 ) ;



Result:

┌───toStartOfSecond(dt64)─┐

│ 2020-01-01 10:20:30.000 │

└─────────────────────────┘



Query with timezone:

WITH toDateTime64 ( '2020-01-01 10:20:30.999' , 3 ) AS dt64

SELECT toStartOfSecond ( dt64 , 'Asia/Istanbul' ) ;



Result:

┌─toStartOfSecond(dt64, 'Asia/Istanbul')─┐

│ 2020-01-01 13:20:30.000 │

└────────────────────────────────────────┘



See also

Timezone server configuration parameter.

Rounds down a date with time to the start of the five-minute interval.

Rounds down a date with time to the start of the ten-minute interval.

Rounds down the date with time to the start of the fifteen-minute interval.

This is a generalization of other functions named toStartOf* . For example, toStartOfInterval(t, INTERVAL 1 year) returns the same as toStartOfYear(t) , toStartOfInterval(t, INTERVAL 1 month) returns the same as toStartOfMonth(t) , toStartOfInterval(t, INTERVAL 1 day) returns the same as toStartOfDay(t) , toStartOfInterval(t, INTERVAL 15 minute) returns the same as toStartOfFifteenMinutes(t) etc.

Converts a date with time to a certain fixed date, while preserving the time.

Converts a date with time or date to the number of the year, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.

Converts a date with time or date to the number of the quarter, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.

Converts a date with time or date to the number of the month, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.

Converts a date with time or date to the number of the week, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.

Converts a date with time or date to the number of the day, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.

Converts a date with time or date to the number of the hour, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.

Converts a date with time or date to the number of the minute, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.

Converts a date with time or date to the number of the second, starting from a certain fixed point in the past.

Converts a date or date with time to a UInt16 number containing the ISO Year number.

Converts a date or date with time to a UInt8 number containing the ISO Week number.

This function returns the week number for date or datetime. The two-argument form of toWeek() enables you to specify whether the week starts on Sunday or Monday and whether the return value should be in the range from 0 to 53 or from 1 to 53. If the mode argument is omitted, the default mode is 0. toISOWeek() is a compatibility function that is equivalent to toWeek(date,3) . The following table describes how the mode argument works.

Mode First day of week Range Week 1 is the first week … 0 Sunday 0-53 with a Sunday in this year 1 Monday 0-53 with 4 or more days this year 2 Sunday 1-53 with a Sunday in this year 3 Monday 1-53 with 4 or more days this year 4 Sunday 0-53 with 4 or more days this year 5 Monday 0-53 with a Monday in this year 6 Sunday 1-53 with 4 or more days this year 7 Monday 1-53 with a Monday in this year 8 Sunday 1-53 contains January 1 9 Monday 1-53 contains January 1

For mode values with a meaning of “with 4 or more days this year,” weeks are numbered according to ISO 8601:1988:

If the week containing January 1 has 4 or more days in the new year, it is week 1.

Otherwise, it is the last week of the previous year, and the next week is week 1.

For mode values with a meaning of “contains January 1”, the week contains January 1 is week 1. It does not matter how many days in the new year the week contained, even if it contained only one day.

toWeek ( date , [ , mode ] [ , Timezone ] )



Arguments

date – Date or DateTime.

– Date or DateTime. mode – Optional parameter, Range of values is [ 0,9 ] , default is 0.

– Optional parameter, Range of values is [ 0,9 ] , default is 0. Timezone – Optional parameter, it behaves like any other conversion function.

Example

SELECT toDate ( '2016-12-27' ) AS date , toWeek ( date ) AS week0 , toWeek ( date , 1 ) AS week1 , toWeek ( date , 9 ) AS week9 ;



┌───────date─┬─week0─┬─week1─┬─week9─┐

│ 2016-12-27 │ 52 │ 52 │ 1 │

└────────────┴───────┴───────┴───────┘



Returns year and week for a date. The year in the result may be different from the year in the date argument for the first and the last week of the year.

The mode argument works exactly like the mode argument to toWeek(). For the single-argument syntax, a mode value of 0 is used.

toISOYear() is a compatibility function that is equivalent to intDiv(toYearWeek(date,3),100) .

Example

SELECT toDate ( '2016-12-27' ) AS date , toYearWeek ( date ) AS yearWeek0 , toYearWeek ( date , 1 ) AS yearWeek1 , toYearWeek ( date , 9 ) AS yearWeek9 ;



┌───────date─┬─yearWeek0─┬─yearWeek1─┬─yearWeek9─┐

│ 2016-12-27 │ 201652 │ 201652 │ 201701 │

└────────────┴───────────┴───────────┴───────────┘



Truncates date and time data to the specified part of date.

Syntax

date_trunc ( unit , value [ , timezone ] )



Alias: dateTrunc .

Arguments

unit — The type of interval to truncate the result. String Literal. Possible values: second minute hour day week month quarter year

value — Date and time. DateTime or DateTime64.

timezone — Timezone name for the returned value (optional). If not specified, the function uses the timezone of the value parameter. String.

Returned value

Value, truncated to the specified part of date.

Type: Datetime.

Example

Query without timezone:

SELECT now ( ) , date_trunc ( 'hour' , now ( ) ) ;



Result:

┌───────────────now()─┬─date_trunc('hour', now())─┐

│ 2020-09-28 10:40:45 │ 2020-09-28 10:00:00 │

└─────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┘



Query with the specified timezone:

SELECT now ( ) , date_trunc ( 'hour' , now ( ) , 'Asia/Istanbul' ) ;



Result:

┌───────────────now()─┬─date_trunc('hour', now(), 'Asia/Istanbul')─┐

│ 2020-09-28 10:46:26 │ 2020-09-28 13:00:00 │

└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘



See Also

Adds the time interval or date interval to the provided date or date with time.

Syntax

date_add ( unit , value , date )



Aliases: dateAdd , DATE_ADD .

Arguments

unit — The type of interval to add. String. Possible values: second minute hour day week month quarter year

value — Value of interval to add. Int.

date — The date or date with time to which value is added. Date or DateTime.

Returned value

Date or date with time obtained by adding value , expressed in unit , to date .

Type: Date or DateTime.

Example

Query:

SELECT date_add ( YEAR , 3 , toDate ( '2018-01-01' ) ) ;



Result:

┌─plus(toDate('2018-01-01'), toIntervalYear(3))─┐

│ 2021-01-01 │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Returns the difference between two dates or dates with time values.

Syntax

date_diff ( 'unit' , startdate , enddate , [ timezone ] )



Aliases: dateDiff , DATE_DIFF .

Arguments

unit — The type of interval for result. String. Possible values: second minute hour day week month quarter year

startdate — The first time value to subtract (the subtrahend). Date or DateTime.

enddate — The second time value to subtract from (the minuend). Date or DateTime.

timezone — Timezone name (optional). If specified, it is applied to both startdate and enddate . If not specified, timezones of startdate and enddate are used. If they are not the same, the result is unspecified. String.

Returned value

Difference between enddate and startdate expressed in unit .

Type: Int.

Example

Query:

SELECT dateDiff ( 'hour' , toDateTime ( '2018-01-01 22:00:00' ) , toDateTime ( '2018-01-02 23:00:00' ) ) ;



Result:

┌─dateDiff('hour', toDateTime('2018-01-01 22:00:00'), toDateTime('2018-01-02 23:00:00'))─┐

│ 25 │

└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Subtracts the time interval or date interval from the provided date or date with time.

Syntax

date_sub ( unit , value , date )



Aliases: dateSub , DATE_SUB .

Arguments

unit — The type of interval to subtract. String. Possible values: second minute hour day week month quarter year

value — Value of interval to subtract. Int.

date — The date or date with time from which value is subtracted. Date or DateTime.

Returned value

Date or date with time obtained by subtracting value , expressed in unit , from date .

Type: Date or DateTime.

Example

Query:

SELECT date_sub ( YEAR , 3 , toDate ( '2018-01-01' ) ) ;



Result:

┌─minus(toDate('2018-01-01'), toIntervalYear(3))─┐

│ 2015-01-01 │

└────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Adds the specified time value with the provided date or date time value.

Syntax

timestamp_add ( date , INTERVAL value unit )



Aliases: timeStampAdd , TIMESTAMP_ADD .

Arguments

date — Date or date with time. Date or DateTime.

value — Value of interval to add. Int.

unit — The type of interval to add. String. Possible values: second minute hour day week month quarter year



Returned value

Date or date with time with the specified value expressed in unit added to date .

Type: Date or DateTime.

Example

Query:

select timestamp_add ( toDate ( '2018-01-01' ) , INTERVAL 3 MONTH ) ;



Result:

┌─plus(toDate('2018-01-01'), toIntervalMonth(3))─┐

│ 2018-04-01 │

└────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Subtracts the time interval from the provided date or date with time.

Syntax

timestamp_sub ( unit , value , date )



Aliases: timeStampSub , TIMESTAMP_SUB .

Arguments

unit — The type of interval to subtract. String. Possible values: second minute hour day week month quarter year

value — Value of interval to subtract. Int.

date — Date or date with time. Date or DateTime.

Returned value

Date or date with time obtained by subtracting value , expressed in unit , from date .

Type: Date or DateTime.

Example

Query:

select timestamp_sub ( MONTH , 5 , toDateTime ( '2018-12-18 01:02:03' ) ) ;



Result:

┌─minus(toDateTime('2018-12-18 01:02:03'), toIntervalMonth(5))─┐

│ 2018-07-18 01:02:03 │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Returns the current date and time.

Syntax

now ( [ timezone ] )



Arguments

timezone — Timezone name for the returned value (optional). String.

Returned value

Current date and time.

Type: Datetime.

Example

Query without timezone:

SELECT now ( ) ;



Result:

┌───────────────now()─┐

│ 2020-10-17 07:42:09 │

└─────────────────────┘



Query with the specified timezone:

SELECT now ( 'Asia/Istanbul' ) ;



Result:

┌─now('Asia/Istanbul')─┐

│ 2020-10-17 10:42:23 │

└──────────────────────┘



Accepts zero arguments and returns the current date at one of the moments of request execution. The same as ‘toDate(now())’.

Accepts zero arguments and returns yesterday’s date at one of the moments of request execution. The same as ‘today() - 1’.

Rounds the time to the half hour.

Converts a date or date with time to a UInt32 number containing the year and month number (YYYY * 100 + MM).

Converts a date or date with time to a UInt32 number containing the year and month number (YYYY * 10000 + MM * 100 + DD).

Converts a date or date with time to a UInt64 number containing the year and month number (YYYY * 10000000000 + MM * 100000000 + DD * 1000000 + hh * 10000 + mm * 100 + ss).

Function adds a Date/DateTime interval to a Date/DateTime and then return the Date/DateTime. For example:

WITH

toDate ( '2018-01-01' ) AS date ,

toDateTime ( '2018-01-01 00:00:00' ) AS date_time

SELECT

addYears ( date , 1 ) AS add_years_with_date ,

addYears ( date_time , 1 ) AS add_years_with_date_time



┌─add_years_with_date─┬─add_years_with_date_time─┐

│ 2019-01-01 │ 2019-01-01 00:00:00 │

└─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┘



Function subtract a Date/DateTime interval to a Date/DateTime and then return the Date/DateTime. For example:

WITH

toDate ( '2019-01-01' ) AS date ,

toDateTime ( '2019-01-01 00:00:00' ) AS date_time

SELECT

subtractYears ( date , 1 ) AS subtract_years_with_date ,

subtractYears ( date_time , 1 ) AS subtract_years_with_date_time



┌─subtract_years_with_date─┬─subtract_years_with_date_time─┐

│ 2018-01-01 │ 2018-01-01 00:00:00 │

└──────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘



For a time interval starting at ‘StartTime’ and continuing for ‘Duration’ seconds, it returns an array of moments in time, consisting of points from this interval rounded down to the ‘Size’ in seconds. ‘Size’ is an optional parameter: a constant UInt32, set to 1800 by default. For example, timeSlots(toDateTime('2012-01-01 12:20:00'), 600) = [toDateTime('2012-01-01 12:00:00'), toDateTime('2012-01-01 12:30:00')] . This is necessary for searching for pageviews in the corresponding session.

Formats a Time according to the given Format string. Format is a constant expression, so you cannot have multiple formats for a single result column.

Syntax

formatDateTime ( Time , Format\ [ , Timezone\ ] )



Returned value(s)

Returns time and date values according to the determined format.

Replacement fields Using replacement fields, you can define a pattern for the resulting string. “Example” column shows formatting result for 2018-01-02 22:33:44 .

Placeholder Description Example %C year divided by 100 and truncated to integer (00-99) 20 %d day of the month, zero-padded (01-31) 02 %D Short MM/DD/YY date, equivalent to %m/%d/%y 01/02/18 %e day of the month, space-padded ( 1-31) 2 %F short YYYY-MM-DD date, equivalent to %Y-%m-%d 2018-01-02 %G four-digit year format for ISO week number, calculated from the week-based year defined by the ISO 8601 standard, normally useful only with %V 2018 %g two-digit year format, aligned to ISO 8601, abbreviated from four-digit notation 18 %H hour in 24h format (00-23) 22 %I hour in 12h format (01-12) 10 %j day of the year (001-366) 002 %m month as a decimal number (01-12) 01 %M minute (00-59) 33 %n new-line character (‘’) %p AM or PM designation PM %Q Quarter (1-4) 1 %R 24-hour HH:MM time, equivalent to %H:%M 22:33 %S second (00-59) 44 %t horizontal-tab character (’) %T ISO 8601 time format (HH:MM:SS), equivalent to %H:%M:%S 22:33:44 %u ISO 8601 weekday as number with Monday as 1 (1-7) 2 %V ISO 8601 week number (01-53) 01 %w weekday as a decimal number with Sunday as 0 (0-6) 2 %y Year, last two digits (00-99) 18 %Y Year 2018 %% a % sign %

Example

Query:

SELECT formatDateTime ( toDate ( '2010-01-04' ) , '%g' )



Result:

┌─formatDateTime(toDate('2010-01-04'), '%g')─┐

│ 10 │

└────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Returns specified part of date.

Syntax

dateName ( date_part , date )



Arguments

date_part — Date part. Possible values: 'year', 'quarter', 'month', 'week', 'dayofyear', 'day', 'weekday', 'hour', 'minute', 'second'. String.

— Date part. Possible values: 'year', 'quarter', 'month', 'week', 'dayofyear', 'day', 'weekday', 'hour', 'minute', 'second'. String. date — Date. Date, DateTime or DateTime64.

— Date. Date, DateTime or DateTime64. timezone — Timezone. Optional. String.

Returned value

The specified part of date.

Type: String

Example

Query:

WITH toDateTime ( '2021-04-14 11:22:33' ) AS date_value

SELECT dateName ( 'year' , date_value ) , dateName ( 'month' , date_value ) , dateName ( 'day' , date_value ) ;



Result:

┌─dateName('year', date_value)─┬─dateName('month', date_value)─┬─dateName('day', date_value)─┐

│ 2021 │ April │ 14 │

└──────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────



Function converts Unix timestamp to a calendar date and a time of a day. When there is only a single argument of Integer type, it acts in the same way as toDateTime and return DateTime type.

Example:

Query:

SELECT FROM_UNIXTIME ( 423543535 ) ;



Result:

┌─FROM_UNIXTIME(423543535)─┐

│ 1983-06-04 10:58:55 │

└──────────────────────────┘



When there are two arguments: first is an Integer or DateTime, second is a constant format string — it acts in the same way as formatDateTime and return String type.

For example:

SELECT FROM_UNIXTIME ( 1234334543 , '%Y-%m-%d %R:%S' ) AS DateTime ;



┌─DateTime────────────┐

│ 2009-02-11 14:42:23 │

└─────────────────────┘



Converts a Proleptic Gregorian calendar date in text form YYYY-MM-DD to a Modified Julian Day number in Int32. This function supports date from 0000-01-01 to 9999-12-31 . It raises an exception if the argument cannot be parsed as a date, or the date is invalid.

Syntax

toModifiedJulianDay ( date )



Arguments

date — Date in text form. String or FixedString.

Returned value

Modified Julian Day number.

Type: Int32.

Example

Query:

SELECT toModifiedJulianDay ( '2020-01-01' ) ;



Result:

┌─toModifiedJulianDay('2020-01-01')─┐

│ 58849 │

└───────────────────────────────────┘



Similar to toModifiedJulianDay(), but instead of raising exceptions it returns NULL .

Syntax

toModifiedJulianDayOrNull ( date )



Arguments

date — Date in text form. String or FixedString.

Returned value

Modified Julian Day number.

Type: Nullable(Int32).

Example

Query:

SELECT toModifiedJulianDayOrNull ( '2020-01-01' ) ;



Result:

┌─toModifiedJulianDayOrNull('2020-01-01')─┐

│ 58849 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┘



Converts a Modified Julian Day number to a Proleptic Gregorian calendar date in text form YYYY-MM-DD . This function supports day number from -678941 to 2973119 (which represent 0000-01-01 and 9999-12-31 respectively). It raises an exception if the day number is outside of the supported range.

Syntax

fromModifiedJulianDay ( day )



Arguments

day — Modified Julian Day number. Any integral types.

Returned value

Date in text form.

Type: String

Example

Query:

SELECT fromModifiedJulianDay ( 58849 ) ;



Result:

┌─fromModifiedJulianDay(58849)─┐

│ 2020-01-01 │

└──────────────────────────────┘



Similar to fromModifiedJulianDayOrNull(), but instead of raising exceptions it returns NULL .

Syntax

fromModifiedJulianDayOrNull ( day )



Arguments

day — Modified Julian Day number. Any integral types.

Returned value

Date in text form.

Type: Nullable(String)

Example

Query:

SELECT fromModifiedJulianDayOrNull ( 58849 ) ;



Result: