Conditional Functions
if
Controls conditional branching. Unlike most systems, ClickHouse always evaluate both expressions
then and
else.
Syntax
if(cond, then, else)
If the condition
cond evaluates to a non-zero value, returns the result of the expression
then, and the result of the expression
else, if present, is skipped. If the
cond is zero or
NULL, then the result of the
then expression is skipped and the result of the
else expression, if present, is returned.
You can use the short_circuit_function_evaluation setting to calculate the
if function according to a short scheme. If this setting is enabled,
then expression is evaluated only on rows where
cond is true,
else expression – where
cond is false. For example, an exception about division by zero is not thrown when executing the query
SELECT if(number = 0, 0, intDiv(42, number)) FROM numbers(10), because
intDiv(42, number) will be evaluated only for numbers that doesn't satisfy condition
number = 0.
Arguments
cond– The condition for evaluation that can be zero or not. The type is UInt8, Nullable(UInt8) or NULL.
then– The expression to return if condition is met.
else– The expression to return if condition is not met.
Returned values
The function executes
then and
else expressions and returns its result, depending on whether the condition
cond ended up being zero or not.
Example
Query:
SELECT if(1, plus(2, 2), plus(2, 6));
Result:
┌─plus(2, 2)─┐
│ 4 │
└────────────┘
Query:
SELECT if(0, plus(2, 2), plus(2, 6));
Result:
┌─plus(2, 6)─┐
│ 8 │
└────────────┘
thenand
elsemust have the lowest common type.
Example:
Take this
LEFT_RIGHT table:
SELECT *
FROM LEFT_RIGHT
┌─left─┬─right─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 4 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 1 │
│ 4 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────┴───────┘
The following query compares
left and
right values:
SELECT
left,
right,
if(left < right, 'left is smaller than right', 'right is greater or equal than left') AS is_smaller
FROM LEFT_RIGHT
WHERE isNotNull(left) AND isNotNull(right)
┌─left─┬─right─┬─is_smaller──────────────────────────┐
│ 1 │ 3 │ left is smaller than right │
│ 2 │ 2 │ right is greater or equal than left │
│ 3 │ 1 │ right is greater or equal than left │
└──────┴───────┴─────────────────────────────────────┘
Note:
NULL values are not used in this example, check NULL values in conditionals section.
Ternary Operator
It works same as
if function.
Syntax:
cond ? then : else
Returns
then if the
cond evaluates to be true (greater than zero), otherwise returns
else.
condmust be of type of
UInt8, and
thenand
elsemust have the lowest common type.
thenand
elsecan be
NULL
See also
multiIf
Allows you to write the CASE operator more compactly in the query.
Syntax
multiIf(cond_1, then_1, cond_2, then_2, ..., else)
You can use the short_circuit_function_evaluation setting to calculate the
multiIf function according to a short scheme. If this setting is enabled,
then_i expression is evaluated only on rows where
((NOT cond_1) AND (NOT cond_2) AND ... AND (NOT cond_{i-1}) AND cond_i) is true,
cond_i will be evaluated only on rows where
((NOT cond_1) AND (NOT cond_2) AND ... AND (NOT cond_{i-1})) is true. For example, an exception about division by zero is not thrown when executing the query
SELECT multiIf(number = 2, intDiv(1, number), number = 5) FROM numbers(10).
Arguments
cond_N— The condition for the function to return
then_N.
then_N— The result of the function when executed.
else— The result of the function if none of the conditions is met.
The function accepts
2N+1 parameters.
Returned values
The function returns one of the values
then_N or
else, depending on the conditions
cond_N.
Example
Again using
LEFT_RIGHT table.
SELECT
left,
right,
multiIf(left < right, 'left is smaller', left > right, 'left is greater', left = right, 'Both equal', 'Null value') AS result
FROM LEFT_RIGHT
┌─left─┬─right─┬─result──────────┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 4 │ Null value │
│ 1 │ 3 │ left is smaller │
│ 2 │ 2 │ Both equal │
│ 3 │ 1 │ left is greater │
│ 4 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ Null value │
└──────┴───────┴─────────────────┘
Using Conditional Results Directly
Conditionals always result to
0,
1 or
NULL. So you can use conditional results directly like this:
SELECT left < right AS is_small
FROM LEFT_RIGHT
┌─is_small─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ 1 │
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────────┘
NULL Values in Conditionals
When
NULL values are involved in conditionals, the result will also be
NULL.
SELECT
NULL < 1,
2 < NULL,
NULL < NULL,
NULL = NULL
┌─less(NULL, 1)─┬─less(2, NULL)─┬─less(NULL, NULL)─┬─equals(NULL, NULL)─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└───────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────────┘
So you should construct your queries carefully if the types are
Nullable.
The following example demonstrates this by failing to add equals condition to
multiIf.
SELECT
left,
right,
multiIf(left < right, 'left is smaller', left > right, 'right is smaller', 'Both equal') AS faulty_result
FROM LEFT_RIGHT
┌─left─┬─right─┬─faulty_result────┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 4 │ Both equal │
│ 1 │ 3 │ left is smaller │
│ 2 │ 2 │ Both equal │
│ 3 │ 1 │ right is smaller │
│ 4 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ Both equal │
└──────┴───────┴──────────────────┘