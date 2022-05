On this page

Comparison Functions

Comparison functions always return 0 or 1 (Uint8).

The following types can be compared:

numbers

strings and fixed strings

dates

dates with times

within each group, but not between different groups.

For example, you can’t compare a date with a string. You have to use a function to convert the string to a date, or vice versa.

Strings are compared by bytes. A shorter string is smaller than all strings that start with it and that contain at least one more character.