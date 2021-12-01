Bitmap Functions
Bitmap functions work for two bitmaps Object value calculation, it is to return new bitmap or cardinality while using formula calculation, such as and, or, xor, and not, etc.
There are 2 kinds of construction methods for Bitmap Object. One is to be constructed by aggregation function groupBitmap with -State, the other is to be constructed by Array Object. It is also to convert Bitmap Object to Array Object.
RoaringBitmap is wrapped into a data structure while actual storage of Bitmap objects. When the cardinality is less than or equal to 32, it uses Set objet. When the cardinality is greater than 32, it uses RoaringBitmap object. That is why storage of low cardinality set is faster.
For more information on RoaringBitmap, see: CRoaring.
bitmapBuild
Build a bitmap from unsigned integer array.
bitmapBuild(array)
Arguments
array– Unsigned integer array.
Example
SELECT bitmapBuild([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]) AS res, toTypeName(res);
┌─res─┬─toTypeName(bitmapBuild([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]))─────┐
│ │ AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt8) │
└─────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘
bitmapToArray
Convert bitmap to integer array.
bitmapToArray(bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapToArray(bitmapBuild([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])) AS res;
┌─res─────────┐
│ [1,2,3,4,5] │
└─────────────┘
bitmapSubsetInRange
Return subset in specified range (not include the range_end).
bitmapSubsetInRange(bitmap, range_start, range_end)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
range_start– Range start point. Type: UInt32.
range_end– Range end point (excluded). Type: UInt32.
Example
SELECT bitmapToArray(bitmapSubsetInRange(bitmapBuild([0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,32,33,100,200,500]), toUInt32(30), toUInt32(200))) AS res;
┌─res───────────────┐
│ [30,31,32,33,100] │
└───────────────────┘
bitmapSubsetLimit
Creates a subset of bitmap with n elements taken between
range_start and
cardinality_limit.
Syntax
bitmapSubsetLimit(bitmap, range_start, cardinality_limit)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
range_start– The subset starting point. Type: UInt32.
cardinality_limit– The subset cardinality upper limit. Type: UInt32.
Returned value
The subset.
Type: Bitmap object.
Example
Query:
SELECT bitmapToArray(bitmapSubsetLimit(bitmapBuild([0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,32,33,100,200,500]), toUInt32(30), toUInt32(200))) AS res;
Result:
┌─res───────────────────────┐
│ [30,31,32,33,100,200,500] │
└───────────────────────────┘
subBitmap
Returns the bitmap elements, starting from the
offset position. The number of returned elements is limited by the
cardinality_limit parameter. Analog of the substring) string function, but for bitmap.
Syntax
subBitmap(bitmap, offset, cardinality_limit)
Arguments
bitmap– The bitmap. Type: Bitmap object.
offset– The position of the first element of the subset. Type: UInt32.
cardinality_limit– The maximum number of elements in the subset. Type: UInt32.
Returned value
The subset.
Type: Bitmap object.
Example
Query:
SELECT bitmapToArray(subBitmap(bitmapBuild([0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,32,33,100,200,500]), toUInt32(10), toUInt32(10))) AS res;
Result:
┌─res─────────────────────────────┐
│ [10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19] │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
bitmapContains
Checks whether the bitmap contains an element.
bitmapContains(haystack, needle)
Arguments
haystack– Bitmap object, where the function searches.
needle– Value that the function searches. Type: UInt32.
Returned values
- 0 — If
haystackdoes not contain
needle.
- 1 — If
haystackcontains
needle.
Type:
UInt8.
Example
SELECT bitmapContains(bitmapBuild([1,5,7,9]), toUInt32(9)) AS res;
┌─res─┐
│ 1 │
└─────┘
bitmapHasAny
Checks whether two bitmaps have intersection by some elements.
bitmapHasAny(bitmap1, bitmap2)
If you are sure that
bitmap2 contains strictly one element, consider using the bitmapContains function. It works more efficiently.
Arguments
bitmap*– Bitmap object.
Return values
1, if
bitmap1and
bitmap2have one similar element at least.
0, otherwise.
Example
SELECT bitmapHasAny(bitmapBuild([1,2,3]),bitmapBuild([3,4,5])) AS res;
┌─res─┐
│ 1 │
└─────┘
bitmapHasAll
Analogous to
hasAll(array, array) returns 1 if the first bitmap contains all the elements of the second one, 0 otherwise.
If the second argument is an empty bitmap then returns 1.
bitmapHasAll(bitmap,bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapHasAll(bitmapBuild([1,2,3]),bitmapBuild([3,4,5])) AS res;
┌─res─┐
│ 0 │
└─────┘
bitmapCardinality
Retrun bitmap cardinality of type UInt64.
bitmapCardinality(bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapCardinality(bitmapBuild([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])) AS res;
┌─res─┐
│ 5 │
└─────┘
bitmapMin
Retrun the smallest value of type UInt64 in the set, UINT32_MAX if the set is empty.
bitmapMin(bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapMin(bitmapBuild([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])) AS res;
┌─res─┐
│ 1 │
└─────┘
bitmapMax
Retrun the greatest value of type UInt64 in the set, 0 if the set is empty.
bitmapMax(bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapMax(bitmapBuild([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])) AS res;
┌─res─┐
│ 5 │
└─────┘
bitmapTransform
Transform an array of values in a bitmap to another array of values, the result is a new bitmap.
bitmapTransform(bitmap, from_array, to_array)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
from_array– UInt32 array. For idx in range [0, from_array.size()), if bitmap contains from_array[idx], then replace it with to_array[idx]. Note that the result depends on array ordering if there are common elements between from_array and to_array.
to_array– UInt32 array, its size shall be the same to from_array.
Example
SELECT bitmapToArray(bitmapTransform(bitmapBuild([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]), cast([5,999,2] as Array(UInt32)), cast([2,888,20] as Array(UInt32)))) AS res;
┌─res───────────────────┐
│ [1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,20] │
└───────────────────────┘
bitmapAnd
Two bitmap and calculation, the result is a new bitmap.
bitmapAnd(bitmap,bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapToArray(bitmapAnd(bitmapBuild([1,2,3]),bitmapBuild([3,4,5]))) AS res;
┌─res─┐
│ [3] │
└─────┘
bitmapOr
Two bitmap or calculation, the result is a new bitmap.
bitmapOr(bitmap,bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapToArray(bitmapOr(bitmapBuild([1,2,3]),bitmapBuild([3,4,5]))) AS res;
┌─res─────────┐
│ [1,2,3,4,5] │
└─────────────┘
bitmapXor
Two bitmap xor calculation, the result is a new bitmap.
bitmapXor(bitmap,bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapToArray(bitmapXor(bitmapBuild([1,2,3]),bitmapBuild([3,4,5]))) AS res;
┌─res───────┐
│ [1,2,4,5] │
└───────────┘
bitmapAndnot
Two bitmap andnot calculation, the result is a new bitmap.
bitmapAndnot(bitmap,bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapToArray(bitmapAndnot(bitmapBuild([1,2,3]),bitmapBuild([3,4,5]))) AS res;
┌─res───┐
│ [1,2] │
└───────┘
bitmapAndCardinality
Two bitmap and calculation, return cardinality of type UInt64.
bitmapAndCardinality(bitmap,bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapAndCardinality(bitmapBuild([1,2,3]),bitmapBuild([3,4,5])) AS res;
┌─res─┐
│ 1 │
└─────┘
bitmapOrCardinality
Two bitmap or calculation, return cardinality of type UInt64.
bitmapOrCardinality(bitmap,bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapOrCardinality(bitmapBuild([1,2,3]),bitmapBuild([3,4,5])) AS res;
┌─res─┐
│ 5 │
└─────┘
bitmapXorCardinality
Two bitmap xor calculation, return cardinality of type UInt64.
bitmapXorCardinality(bitmap,bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapXorCardinality(bitmapBuild([1,2,3]),bitmapBuild([3,4,5])) AS res;
┌─res─┐
│ 4 │
└─────┘
bitmapAndnotCardinality
Two bitmap andnot calculation, return cardinality of type UInt64.
bitmapAndnotCardinality(bitmap,bitmap)
Arguments
bitmap– Bitmap object.
Example
SELECT bitmapAndnotCardinality(bitmapBuild([1,2,3]),bitmapBuild([3,4,5])) AS res;
┌─res─┐
│ 2 │
└─────┘