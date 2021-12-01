On this page

Bitmap Functions

Bitmap functions work for two bitmaps Object value calculation, it is to return new bitmap or cardinality while using formula calculation, such as and, or, xor, and not, etc.

There are 2 kinds of construction methods for Bitmap Object. One is to be constructed by aggregation function groupBitmap with -State, the other is to be constructed by Array Object. It is also to convert Bitmap Object to Array Object.

RoaringBitmap is wrapped into a data structure while actual storage of Bitmap objects. When the cardinality is less than or equal to 32, it uses Set objet. When the cardinality is greater than 32, it uses RoaringBitmap object. That is why storage of low cardinality set is faster.

For more information on RoaringBitmap, see: CRoaring.

Build a bitmap from unsigned integer array.

bitmapBuild ( array )



Arguments

array – Unsigned integer array.

Example

SELECT bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) AS res , toTypeName ( res ) ;



┌─res─┬─toTypeName(bitmapBuild([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]))─────┐

│ │ AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt8) │

└─────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Convert bitmap to integer array.

bitmapToArray ( bitmap )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapToArray ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─────────┐

│ [1,2,3,4,5] │

└─────────────┘



Return subset in specified range (not include the range_end).

bitmapSubsetInRange ( bitmap , range_start , range_end )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

range_start – Range start point. Type: UInt32.

range_end – Range end point (excluded). Type: UInt32.

Example

SELECT bitmapToArray ( bitmapSubsetInRange ( bitmapBuild ( [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , 26 , 27 , 28 , 29 , 30 , 31 , 32 , 33 , 100 , 200 , 500 ] ) , toUInt32 ( 30 ) , toUInt32 ( 200 ) ) ) AS res ;



┌─res───────────────┐

│ [30,31,32,33,100] │

└───────────────────┘



Creates a subset of bitmap with n elements taken between range_start and cardinality_limit .

Syntax

bitmapSubsetLimit ( bitmap , range_start , cardinality_limit )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

range_start – The subset starting point. Type: UInt32.

cardinality_limit – The subset cardinality upper limit. Type: UInt32.

Returned value

The subset.

Type: Bitmap object.

Example

Query:

SELECT bitmapToArray ( bitmapSubsetLimit ( bitmapBuild ( [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , 26 , 27 , 28 , 29 , 30 , 31 , 32 , 33 , 100 , 200 , 500 ] ) , toUInt32 ( 30 ) , toUInt32 ( 200 ) ) ) AS res ;



Result:

┌─res───────────────────────┐

│ [30,31,32,33,100,200,500] │

└───────────────────────────┘



Returns the bitmap elements, starting from the offset position. The number of returned elements is limited by the cardinality_limit parameter. Analog of the substring) string function, but for bitmap.

Syntax

subBitmap ( bitmap , offset , cardinality_limit )



Arguments

bitmap – The bitmap. Type: Bitmap object.

offset – The position of the first element of the subset. Type: UInt32.

cardinality_limit – The maximum number of elements in the subset. Type: UInt32.

Returned value

The subset.

Type: Bitmap object.

Example

Query:

SELECT bitmapToArray ( subBitmap ( bitmapBuild ( [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , 26 , 27 , 28 , 29 , 30 , 31 , 32 , 33 , 100 , 200 , 500 ] ) , toUInt32 ( 10 ) , toUInt32 ( 10 ) ) ) AS res ;



Result:

┌─res─────────────────────────────┐

│ [10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19] │

└─────────────────────────────────┘



Checks whether the bitmap contains an element.

bitmapContains ( haystack , needle )



Arguments

haystack – Bitmap object, where the function searches.

needle – Value that the function searches. Type: UInt32.

Returned values

0 — If haystack does not contain needle.

1 — If haystack contains needle.

Type: UInt8 .

Example

SELECT bitmapContains ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 5 , 7 , 9 ] ) , toUInt32 ( 9 ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─┐

│ 1 │

└─────┘



Checks whether two bitmaps have intersection by some elements.

bitmapHasAny ( bitmap1 , bitmap2 )



If you are sure that bitmap2 contains strictly one element, consider using the bitmapContains function. It works more efficiently.

Arguments

bitmap* – Bitmap object.

Return values

1, if bitmap1 and bitmap2 have one similar element at least.

0, otherwise.

Example

SELECT bitmapHasAny ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) , bitmapBuild ( [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─┐

│ 1 │

└─────┘



Analogous to hasAll(array, array) returns 1 if the first bitmap contains all the elements of the second one, 0 otherwise. If the second argument is an empty bitmap then returns 1.

bitmapHasAll ( bitmap , bitmap )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapHasAll ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) , bitmapBuild ( [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─┐

│ 0 │

└─────┘



Retrun bitmap cardinality of type UInt64.

bitmapCardinality ( bitmap )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapCardinality ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─┐

│ 5 │

└─────┘



Retrun the smallest value of type UInt64 in the set, UINT32_MAX if the set is empty.

bitmapMin(bitmap)



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapMin ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─┐

│ 1 │

└─────┘



Retrun the greatest value of type UInt64 in the set, 0 if the set is empty.

bitmapMax(bitmap)



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapMax ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─┐

│ 5 │

└─────┘



Transform an array of values in a bitmap to another array of values, the result is a new bitmap.

bitmapTransform(bitmap, from_array, to_array)



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

from_array – UInt32 array. For idx in range [0, from_array.size()), if bitmap contains from_array[idx], then replace it with to_array[idx]. Note that the result depends on array ordering if there are common elements between from_array and to_array.

to_array – UInt32 array, its size shall be the same to from_array.

Example

SELECT bitmapToArray ( bitmapTransform ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ] ) , cast ( [ 5 , 999 , 2 ] as Array ( UInt32 ) ) , cast ( [ 2 , 888 , 20 ] as Array ( UInt32 ) ) ) ) AS res ;



┌─res───────────────────┐

│ [1,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,20] │

└───────────────────────┘



Two bitmap and calculation, the result is a new bitmap.

bitmapAnd ( bitmap , bitmap )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapToArray ( bitmapAnd ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) , bitmapBuild ( [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─┐

│ [3] │

└─────┘



Two bitmap or calculation, the result is a new bitmap.

bitmapOr ( bitmap , bitmap )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapToArray ( bitmapOr ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) , bitmapBuild ( [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─────────┐

│ [1,2,3,4,5] │

└─────────────┘



Two bitmap xor calculation, the result is a new bitmap.

bitmapXor ( bitmap , bitmap )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapToArray ( bitmapXor ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) , bitmapBuild ( [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) ) AS res ;



┌─res───────┐

│ [1,2,4,5] │

└───────────┘



Two bitmap andnot calculation, the result is a new bitmap.

bitmapAndnot ( bitmap , bitmap )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapToArray ( bitmapAndnot ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) , bitmapBuild ( [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) ) AS res ;



┌─res───┐

│ [1,2] │

└───────┘



Two bitmap and calculation, return cardinality of type UInt64.

bitmapAndCardinality ( bitmap , bitmap )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapAndCardinality ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) , bitmapBuild ( [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─┐

│ 1 │

└─────┘



Two bitmap or calculation, return cardinality of type UInt64.

bitmapOrCardinality ( bitmap , bitmap )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapOrCardinality ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) , bitmapBuild ( [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─┐

│ 5 │

└─────┘



Two bitmap xor calculation, return cardinality of type UInt64.

bitmapXorCardinality ( bitmap , bitmap )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapXorCardinality ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) , bitmapBuild ( [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) AS res ;



┌─res─┐

│ 4 │

└─────┘



Two bitmap andnot calculation, return cardinality of type UInt64.

bitmapAndnotCardinality ( bitmap , bitmap )



Arguments

bitmap – Bitmap object.

Example

SELECT bitmapAndnotCardinality ( bitmapBuild ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) , bitmapBuild ( [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] ) ) AS res ;

