Array Functions
empty
Checks whether the input array is empty.
Syntax
empty([x])
An array is considered empty if it does not contain any elements.
note
Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only size0 subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole array column. The query
SELECT empty(arr) FROM TABLE; transforms to
SELECT arr.size0 = 0 FROM TABLE;.
The function also works for strings or UUID.
Arguments
[x]— Input array. Array.
Returned value
- Returns
1for an empty array or
0for a non-empty array.
Type: UInt8.
Example
Query:
SELECT empty([]);
Result:
┌─empty(array())─┐
│ 1 │
└────────────────┘
notEmpty
Checks whether the input array is non-empty.
Syntax
notEmpty([x])
An array is considered non-empty if it contains at least one element.
note
Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only size0 subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole array column. The query
SELECT notEmpty(arr) FROM table transforms to
SELECT arr.size0 != 0 FROM TABLE.
The function also works for strings or UUID.
Arguments
[x]— Input array. Array.
Returned value
- Returns
1for a non-empty array or
0for an empty array.
Type: UInt8.
Example
Query:
SELECT notEmpty([1,2]);
Result:
┌─notEmpty([1, 2])─┐
│ 1 │
└──────────────────┘
length
Returns the number of items in the array. The result type is UInt64. The function also works for strings.
Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only size0 subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole array column. The query
SELECT length(arr) FROM table transforms to
SELECT arr.size0 FROM TABLE.
emptyArrayUInt8, emptyArrayUInt16, emptyArrayUInt32, emptyArrayUInt64
emptyArrayInt8, emptyArrayInt16, emptyArrayInt32, emptyArrayInt64
emptyArrayFloat32, emptyArrayFloat64
emptyArrayDate, emptyArrayDateTime
emptyArrayString
Accepts zero arguments and returns an empty array of the appropriate type.
emptyArrayToSingle
Accepts an empty array and returns a one-element array that is equal to the default value.
range(end), range([start, ] end [, step])
Returns an array of
UInt numbers from
start to
end - 1 by
step.
Syntax
range([start, ] end [, step])
Arguments
start— The first element of the array. Optional, required if
stepis used. Default value: 0. UInt
end— The number before which the array is constructed. Required. UInt
step— Determines the incremental step between each element in the array. Optional. Default value: 1. UInt
Returned value
- Array of
UIntnumbers from
startto
end - 1by
step.
Implementation details
- All arguments must be positive values:
start,
end,
stepare
UIntdata types, as well as elements of the returned array.
- An exception is thrown if query results in arrays with a total length of more than number of elements specified by the function_range_max_elements_in_block setting.
Examples
Query:
SELECT range(5), range(1, 5), range(1, 5, 2);
Result:
┌─range(5)────┬─range(1, 5)─┬─range(1, 5, 2)─┐
│ [0,1,2,3,4] │ [1,2,3,4] │ [1,3] │
└─────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────┘
array(x1, …), operator [x1, …]
Creates an array from the function arguments. The arguments must be constants and have types that have the smallest common type. At least one argument must be passed, because otherwise it isn’t clear which type of array to create. That is, you can’t use this function to create an empty array (to do that, use the ‘emptyArray*’ function described above). Returns an ‘Array(T)’ type result, where ‘T’ is the smallest common type out of the passed arguments.
arrayConcat
Combines arrays passed as arguments.
arrayConcat(arrays)
Arguments
arrays– Arbitrary number of arguments of Array type. Example
SELECT arrayConcat([1, 2], [3, 4], [5, 6]) AS res
┌─res───────────┐
│ [1,2,3,4,5,6] │
└───────────────┘
arrayElement(arr, n), operator arr[n]
Get the element with the index
n from the array
arr.
n must be any integer type.
Indexes in an array begin from one.
Negative indexes are supported. In this case, it selects the corresponding element numbered from the end. For example,
arr[-1] is the last item in the array.
If the index falls outside of the bounds of an array, it returns some default value (0 for numbers, an empty string for strings, etc.), except for the case with a non-constant array and a constant index 0 (in this case there will be an error
Array indices are 1-based).
has(arr, elem)
Checks whether the ‘arr’ array has the ‘elem’ element. Returns 0 if the element is not in the array, or 1 if it is.
NULL is processed as a value.
SELECT has([1, 2, NULL], NULL)
┌─has([1, 2, NULL], NULL)─┐
│ 1 │
└─────────────────────────┘
hasAll
Checks whether one array is a subset of another.
hasAll(set, subset)
Arguments
set– Array of any type with a set of elements.
subset– Array of any type with elements that should be tested to be a subset of
set.
Return values
1, if
setcontains all of the elements from
subset.
0, otherwise.
Peculiar properties
- An empty array is a subset of any array.
Nullprocessed as a value.
- Order of values in both of arrays does not matter.
Examples
SELECT hasAll([], []) returns 1.
SELECT hasAll([1, Null], [Null]) returns 1.
SELECT hasAll([1.0, 2, 3, 4], [1, 3]) returns 1.
SELECT hasAll(['a', 'b'], ['a']) returns 1.
SELECT hasAll([1], ['a']) returns 0.
SELECT hasAll([[1, 2], [3, 4]], [[1, 2], [3, 5]]) returns 0.
hasAny
Checks whether two arrays have intersection by some elements.
hasAny(array1, array2)
Arguments
array1– Array of any type with a set of elements.
array2– Array of any type with a set of elements.
Return values
1, if
array1and
array2have one similar element at least.
0, otherwise.
Peculiar properties
Nullprocessed as a value.
- Order of values in both of arrays does not matter.
Examples
SELECT hasAny([1], []) returns
0.
SELECT hasAny([Null], [Null, 1]) returns
1.
SELECT hasAny([-128, 1., 512], [1]) returns
1.
SELECT hasAny([[1, 2], [3, 4]], ['a', 'c']) returns
0.
SELECT hasAll([[1, 2], [3, 4]], [[1, 2], [1, 2]]) returns
1.
hasSubstr
Checks whether all the elements of array2 appear in array1 in the same exact order. Therefore, the function will return 1, if and only if
array1 = prefix + array2 + suffix.
hasSubstr(array1, array2)
In other words, the functions will check whether all the elements of
array2 are contained in
array1 like
the
hasAll function. In addition, it will check that the elements are observed in the same order in both
array1 and
array2.
For Example:
hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [2,3])returns 1. However,
hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [3,2])will return
0.
hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [1,2,3])returns 1. However,
hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [1,2,4])will return
0.
Arguments
array1– Array of any type with a set of elements.
array2– Array of any type with a set of elements.
Return values
1, if
array1contains
array2.
0, otherwise.
Peculiar properties
- The function will return
1if
array2is empty.
Nullprocessed as a value. In other words
hasSubstr([1, 2, NULL, 3, 4], [2,3])will return
0. However,
hasSubstr([1, 2, NULL, 3, 4], [2,NULL,3])will return
1
- Order of values in both of arrays does matter.
Examples
SELECT hasSubstr([], []) returns 1.
SELECT hasSubstr([1, Null], [Null]) returns 1.
SELECT hasSubstr([1.0, 2, 3, 4], [1, 3]) returns 0.
SELECT hasSubstr(['a', 'b'], ['a']) returns 1.
SELECT hasSubstr(['a', 'b' , 'c'], ['a', 'b']) returns 1.
SELECT hasSubstr(['a', 'b' , 'c'], ['a', 'c']) returns 0.
SELECT hasSubstr([[1, 2], [3, 4], [5, 6]], [[1, 2], [3, 4]]) returns 1.
indexOf(arr, x)
Returns the index of the first ‘x’ element (starting from 1) if it is in the array, or 0 if it is not.
Example:
SELECT indexOf([1, 3, NULL, NULL], NULL)
┌─indexOf([1, 3, NULL, NULL], NULL)─┐
│ 3 │
└───────────────────────────────────┘
Elements set to
NULL are handled as normal values.
arrayCount([func,] arr1, …)
Returns the number of elements in the arr array for which func returns something other than 0. If ‘func’ is not specified, it returns the number of non-zero elements in the array.
Note that the
arrayCount is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
countEqual(arr, x)
Returns the number of elements in the array equal to x. Equivalent to arrayCount (elem -> elem = x, arr).
NULL elements are handled as separate values.
Example:
SELECT countEqual([1, 2, NULL, NULL], NULL)
┌─countEqual([1, 2, NULL, NULL], NULL)─┐
│ 2 │
└──────────────────────────────────────┘
arrayEnumerate(arr)
Returns the array [1, 2, 3, …, length (arr) ]
This function is normally used with ARRAY JOIN. It allows counting something just once for each array after applying ARRAY JOIN. Example:
SELECT
count() AS Reaches,
countIf(num = 1) AS Hits
FROM test.hits
ARRAY JOIN
GoalsReached,
arrayEnumerate(GoalsReached) AS num
WHERE CounterID = 160656
LIMIT 10
┌─Reaches─┬──Hits─┐
│ 95606 │ 31406 │
└─────────┴───────┘
In this example, Reaches is the number of conversions (the strings received after applying ARRAY JOIN), and Hits is the number of pageviews (strings before ARRAY JOIN). In this particular case, you can get the same result in an easier way:
SELECT
sum(length(GoalsReached)) AS Reaches,
count() AS Hits
FROM test.hits
WHERE (CounterID = 160656) AND notEmpty(GoalsReached)
┌─Reaches─┬──Hits─┐
│ 95606 │ 31406 │
└─────────┴───────┘
This function can also be used in higher-order functions. For example, you can use it to get array indexes for elements that match a condition.
arrayEnumerateUniq(arr, …)
Returns an array the same size as the source array, indicating for each element what its position is among elements with the same value. For example: arrayEnumerateUniq([10, 20, 10, 30]) = [1, 1, 2, 1].
This function is useful when using ARRAY JOIN and aggregation of array elements. Example:
SELECT
Goals.ID AS GoalID,
sum(Sign) AS Reaches,
sumIf(Sign, num = 1) AS Visits
FROM test.visits
ARRAY JOIN
Goals,
arrayEnumerateUniq(Goals.ID) AS num
WHERE CounterID = 160656
GROUP BY GoalID
ORDER BY Reaches DESC
LIMIT 10
┌──GoalID─┬─Reaches─┬─Visits─┐
│ 53225 │ 3214 │ 1097 │
│ 2825062 │ 3188 │ 1097 │
│ 56600 │ 2803 │ 488 │
│ 1989037 │ 2401 │ 365 │
│ 2830064 │ 2396 │ 910 │
│ 1113562 │ 2372 │ 373 │
│ 3270895 │ 2262 │ 812 │
│ 1084657 │ 2262 │ 345 │
│ 56599 │ 2260 │ 799 │
│ 3271094 │ 2256 │ 812 │
└─────────┴─────────┴────────┘
In this example, each goal ID has a calculation of the number of conversions (each element in the Goals nested data structure is a goal that was reached, which we refer to as a conversion) and the number of sessions. Without ARRAY JOIN, we would have counted the number of sessions as sum(Sign). But in this particular case, the rows were multiplied by the nested Goals structure, so in order to count each session one time after this, we apply a condition to the value of the arrayEnumerateUniq(Goals.ID) function.
The arrayEnumerateUniq function can take multiple arrays of the same size as arguments. In this case, uniqueness is considered for tuples of elements in the same positions in all the arrays.
SELECT arrayEnumerateUniq([1, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2], [1, 1, 2, 1, 1, 2]) AS res
┌─res───────────┐
│ [1,2,1,1,2,1] │
└───────────────┘
This is necessary when using ARRAY JOIN with a nested data structure and further aggregation across multiple elements in this structure.
arrayPopBack
Removes the last item from the array.
arrayPopBack(array)
Arguments
array– Array.
Example
SELECT arrayPopBack([1, 2, 3]) AS res;
┌─res───┐
│ [1,2] │
└───────┘
arrayPopFront
Removes the first item from the array.
arrayPopFront(array)
Arguments
array– Array.
Example
SELECT arrayPopFront([1, 2, 3]) AS res;
┌─res───┐
│ [2,3] │
└───────┘
arrayPushBack
Adds one item to the end of the array.
arrayPushBack(array, single_value)
Arguments
array– Array.
single_value– A single value. Only numbers can be added to an array with numbers, and only strings can be added to an array of strings. When adding numbers, ClickHouse automatically sets the
single_valuetype for the data type of the array. For more information about the types of data in ClickHouse, see “Data types”. Can be
NULL. The function adds a
NULLelement to an array, and the type of array elements converts to
Nullable.
Example
SELECT arrayPushBack(['a'], 'b') AS res;
┌─res───────┐
│ ['a','b'] │
└───────────┘
arrayPushFront
Adds one element to the beginning of the array.
arrayPushFront(array, single_value)
Arguments
array– Array.
single_value– A single value. Only numbers can be added to an array with numbers, and only strings can be added to an array of strings. When adding numbers, ClickHouse automatically sets the
single_valuetype for the data type of the array. For more information about the types of data in ClickHouse, see “Data types”. Can be
NULL. The function adds a
NULLelement to an array, and the type of array elements converts to
Nullable.
Example
SELECT arrayPushFront(['b'], 'a') AS res;
┌─res───────┐
│ ['a','b'] │
└───────────┘
arrayResize
Changes the length of the array.
arrayResize(array, size[, extender])
Arguments:
array— Array.
size— Required length of the array.
- If
sizeis less than the original size of the array, the array is truncated from the right.
- If
- If
sizeis larger than the initial size of the array, the array is extended to the right with
extendervalues or default values for the data type of the array items.
extender— Value for extending an array. Can be
NULL.
Returned value:
An array of length
size.
Examples of calls
SELECT arrayResize([1], 3);
┌─arrayResize([1], 3)─┐
│ [1,0,0] │
└─────────────────────┘
SELECT arrayResize([1], 3, NULL);
┌─arrayResize([1], 3, NULL)─┐
│ [1,NULL,NULL] │
└───────────────────────────┘
arraySlice
Returns a slice of the array.
arraySlice(array, offset[, length])
Arguments
array– Array of data.
offset– Indent from the edge of the array. A positive value indicates an offset on the left, and a negative value is an indent on the right. Numbering of the array items begins with 1.
length– The length of the required slice. If you specify a negative value, the function returns an open slice
[offset, array_length - length]. If you omit the value, the function returns the slice
[offset, the_end_of_array].
Example
SELECT arraySlice([1, 2, NULL, 4, 5], 2, 3) AS res;
┌─res────────┐
│ [2,NULL,4] │
└────────────┘
Array elements set to
NULL are handled as normal values.
arraySort([func,] arr, …)
Sorts the elements of the
arr array in ascending order. If the
func function is specified, sorting order is determined by the result of the
func function applied to the elements of the array. If
func accepts multiple arguments, the
arraySort function is passed several arrays that the arguments of
func will correspond to. Detailed examples are shown at the end of
arraySort description.
Example of integer values sorting:
SELECT arraySort([1, 3, 3, 0]);
┌─arraySort([1, 3, 3, 0])─┐
│ [0,1,3,3] │
└─────────────────────────┘
Example of string values sorting:
SELECT arraySort(['hello', 'world', '!']);
┌─arraySort(['hello', 'world', '!'])─┐
│ ['!','hello','world'] │
└────────────────────────────────────┘
Consider the following sorting order for the
NULL,
NaN and
Inf values:
SELECT arraySort([1, nan, 2, NULL, 3, nan, -4, NULL, inf, -inf]);
┌─arraySort([1, nan, 2, NULL, 3, nan, -4, NULL, inf, -inf])─┐
│ [-inf,-4,1,2,3,inf,nan,nan,NULL,NULL] │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
-Infvalues are first in the array.
NULLvalues are last in the array.
NaNvalues are right before
NULL.
Infvalues are right before
NaN.
Note that
arraySort is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument. In this case, sorting order is determined by the result of the lambda function applied to the elements of the array.
Let’s consider the following example:
SELECT arraySort((x) -> -x, [1, 2, 3]) as res;
┌─res─────┐
│ [3,2,1] │
└─────────┘
For each element of the source array, the lambda function returns the sorting key, that is, [1 –> -1, 2 –> -2, 3 –> -3]. Since the
arraySort function sorts the keys in ascending order, the result is [3, 2, 1]. Thus, the
(x) –> -x lambda function sets the descending order in a sorting.
The lambda function can accept multiple arguments. In this case, you need to pass the
arraySort function several arrays of identical length that the arguments of lambda function will correspond to. The resulting array will consist of elements from the first input array; elements from the next input array(s) specify the sorting keys. For example:
SELECT arraySort((x, y) -> y, ['hello', 'world'], [2, 1]) as res;
┌─res────────────────┐
│ ['world', 'hello'] │
└────────────────────┘
Here, the elements that are passed in the second array ([2, 1]) define a sorting key for the corresponding element from the source array ([‘hello’, ‘world’]), that is, [‘hello’ –> 2, ‘world’ –> 1]. Since the lambda function does not use
x, actual values of the source array do not affect the order in the result. So, ‘hello’ will be the second element in the result, and ‘world’ will be the first.
Other examples are shown below.
SELECT arraySort((x, y) -> y, [0, 1, 2], ['c', 'b', 'a']) as res;
┌─res─────┐
│ [2,1,0] │
└─────────┘
SELECT arraySort((x, y) -> -y, [0, 1, 2], [1, 2, 3]) as res;
┌─res─────┐
│ [2,1,0] │
└─────────┘
note
To improve sorting efficiency, the Schwartzian transform is used.
arrayReverseSort([func,] arr, …)
Sorts the elements of the
arr array in descending order. If the
func function is specified,
arr is sorted according to the result of the
func function applied to the elements of the array, and then the sorted array is reversed. If
func accepts multiple arguments, the
arrayReverseSort function is passed several arrays that the arguments of
func will correspond to. Detailed examples are shown at the end of
arrayReverseSort description.
Example of integer values sorting:
SELECT arrayReverseSort([1, 3, 3, 0]);
┌─arrayReverseSort([1, 3, 3, 0])─┐
│ [3,3,1,0] │
└────────────────────────────────┘
Example of string values sorting:
SELECT arrayReverseSort(['hello', 'world', '!']);
┌─arrayReverseSort(['hello', 'world', '!'])─┐
│ ['world','hello','!'] │
└───────────────────────────────────────────┘
Consider the following sorting order for the
NULL,
NaN and
Inf values:
SELECT arrayReverseSort([1, nan, 2, NULL, 3, nan, -4, NULL, inf, -inf]) as res;
┌─res───────────────────────────────────┐
│ [inf,3,2,1,-4,-inf,nan,nan,NULL,NULL] │
└───────────────────────────────────────┘
Infvalues are first in the array.
NULLvalues are last in the array.
NaNvalues are right before
NULL.
-Infvalues are right before
NaN.
Note that the
arrayReverseSort is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument. Example is shown below.
SELECT arrayReverseSort((x) -> -x, [1, 2, 3]) as res;
┌─res─────┐
│ [1,2,3] │
└─────────┘
The array is sorted in the following way:
- At first, the source array ([1, 2, 3]) is sorted according to the result of the lambda function applied to the elements of the array. The result is an array [3, 2, 1].
- Array that is obtained on the previous step, is reversed. So, the final result is [1, 2, 3].
The lambda function can accept multiple arguments. In this case, you need to pass the
arrayReverseSort function several arrays of identical length that the arguments of lambda function will correspond to. The resulting array will consist of elements from the first input array; elements from the next input array(s) specify the sorting keys. For example:
SELECT arrayReverseSort((x, y) -> y, ['hello', 'world'], [2, 1]) as res;
┌─res───────────────┐
│ ['hello','world'] │
└───────────────────┘
In this example, the array is sorted in the following way:
- At first, the source array ([‘hello’, ‘world’]) is sorted according to the result of the lambda function applied to the elements of the arrays. The elements that are passed in the second array ([2, 1]), define the sorting keys for corresponding elements from the source array. The result is an array [‘world’, ‘hello’].
- Array that was sorted on the previous step, is reversed. So, the final result is [‘hello’, ‘world’].
Other examples are shown below.
SELECT arrayReverseSort((x, y) -> y, [4, 3, 5], ['a', 'b', 'c']) AS res;
┌─res─────┐
│ [5,3,4] │
└─────────┘
SELECT arrayReverseSort((x, y) -> -y, [4, 3, 5], [1, 2, 3]) AS res;
┌─res─────┐
│ [4,3,5] │
└─────────┘
arrayUniq(arr, …)
If one argument is passed, it counts the number of different elements in the array. If multiple arguments are passed, it counts the number of different tuples of elements at corresponding positions in multiple arrays.
If you want to get a list of unique items in an array, you can use arrayReduce(‘groupUniqArray’, arr).
arrayJoin(arr)
A special function. See the section “ArrayJoin function”.
arrayDifference
Calculates the difference between adjacent array elements. Returns an array where the first element will be 0, the second is the difference between
a[1] - a[0], etc. The type of elements in the resulting array is determined by the type inference rules for subtraction (e.g.
UInt8 -
UInt8 =
Int16).
Syntax
arrayDifference(array)
Arguments
array– Array.
Returned values
Returns an array of differences between adjacent elements.
Example
Query:
SELECT arrayDifference([1, 2, 3, 4]);
Result:
┌─arrayDifference([1, 2, 3, 4])─┐
│ [0,1,1,1] │
└───────────────────────────────┘
Example of the overflow due to result type Int64:
Query:
SELECT arrayDifference([0, 10000000000000000000]);
Result:
┌─arrayDifference([0, 10000000000000000000])─┐
│ [0,-8446744073709551616] │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
arrayDistinct
Takes an array, returns an array containing the distinct elements only.
Syntax
arrayDistinct(array)
Arguments
array– Array.
Returned values
Returns an array containing the distinct elements.
Example
Query:
SELECT arrayDistinct([1, 2, 2, 3, 1]);
Result:
┌─arrayDistinct([1, 2, 2, 3, 1])─┐
│ [1,2,3] │
└────────────────────────────────┘
arrayEnumerateDense(arr)
Returns an array of the same size as the source array, indicating where each element first appears in the source array.
Example:
SELECT arrayEnumerateDense([10, 20, 10, 30])
┌─arrayEnumerateDense([10, 20, 10, 30])─┐
│ [1,2,1,3] │
└───────────────────────────────────────┘
arrayIntersect(arr)
Takes multiple arrays, returns an array with elements that are present in all source arrays.
Example:
SELECT
arrayIntersect([1, 2], [1, 3], [2, 3]) AS no_intersect,
arrayIntersect([1, 2], [1, 3], [1, 4]) AS intersect
┌─no_intersect─┬─intersect─┐
│ [] │ [1] │
└──────────────┴───────────┘
arrayReduce
Applies an aggregate function to array elements and returns its result. The name of the aggregation function is passed as a string in single quotes
'max',
'sum'. When using parametric aggregate functions, the parameter is indicated after the function name in parentheses
'uniqUpTo(6)'.
Syntax
arrayReduce(agg_func, arr1, arr2, ..., arrN)
Arguments
agg_func— The name of an aggregate function which should be a constant string.
arr— Any number of array type columns as the parameters of the aggregation function.
Returned value
Example
Query:
SELECT arrayReduce('max', [1, 2, 3]);
Result:
┌─arrayReduce('max', [1, 2, 3])─┐
│ 3 │
└───────────────────────────────┘
If an aggregate function takes multiple arguments, then this function must be applied to multiple arrays of the same size.
Query:
SELECT arrayReduce('maxIf', [3, 5], [1, 0]);
Result:
┌─arrayReduce('maxIf', [3, 5], [1, 0])─┐
│ 3 │
└──────────────────────────────────────┘
Example with a parametric aggregate function:
Query:
SELECT arrayReduce('uniqUpTo(3)', [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]);
Result:
┌─arrayReduce('uniqUpTo(3)', [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10])─┐
│ 4 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
arrayReduceInRanges
Applies an aggregate function to array elements in given ranges and returns an array containing the result corresponding to each range. The function will return the same result as multiple
arrayReduce(agg_func, arraySlice(arr1, index, length), ...).
Syntax
arrayReduceInRanges(agg_func, ranges, arr1, arr2, ..., arrN)
Arguments
agg_func— The name of an aggregate function which should be a constant string.
ranges— The ranges to aggretate which should be an array of tuples which containing the index and the length of each range.
arr— Any number of Array type columns as the parameters of the aggregation function.
Returned value
- Array containing results of the aggregate function over specified ranges.
Type: Array.
Example
Query:
SELECT arrayReduceInRanges(
'sum',
[(1, 5), (2, 3), (3, 4), (4, 4)],
[1000000, 200000, 30000, 4000, 500, 60, 7]
) AS res
Result:
┌─res─────────────────────────┐
│ [1234500,234000,34560,4567] │
└─────────────────────────────┘
arrayReverse(arr)
Returns an array of the same size as the original array containing the elements in reverse order.
Example:
SELECT arrayReverse([1, 2, 3])
┌─arrayReverse([1, 2, 3])─┐
│ [3,2,1] │
└─────────────────────────┘
reverse(arr)
Synonym for “arrayReverse”
arrayFlatten
Converts an array of arrays to a flat array.
Function:
- Applies to any depth of nested arrays.
- Does not change arrays that are already flat.
The flattened array contains all the elements from all source arrays.
Syntax
flatten(array_of_arrays)
Alias:
flatten.
Arguments
array_of_arrays— Array of arrays. For example,
[[1,2,3], [4,5]].
Examples
SELECT flatten([[[1]], [[2], [3]]]);
┌─flatten(array(array([1]), array([2], [3])))─┐
│ [1,2,3] │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┘
arrayCompact
Removes consecutive duplicate elements from an array. The order of result values is determined by the order in the source array.
Syntax
arrayCompact(arr)
Arguments
arr — The array to inspect.
Returned value
The array without duplicate.
Type:
Array.
Example
Query:
SELECT arrayCompact([1, 1, nan, nan, 2, 3, 3, 3]);
Result:
┌─arrayCompact([1, 1, nan, nan, 2, 3, 3, 3])─┐
│ [1,nan,nan,2,3] │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
arrayZip
Combines multiple arrays into a single array. The resulting array contains the corresponding elements of the source arrays grouped into tuples in the listed order of arguments.
Syntax
arrayZip(arr1, arr2, ..., arrN)
Arguments
arrN— Array.
The function can take any number of arrays of different types. All the input arrays must be of equal size.
Returned value
- Array with elements from the source arrays grouped into tuples. Data types in the tuple are the same as types of the input arrays and in the same order as arrays are passed.
Type: Array.
Example
Query:
SELECT arrayZip(['a', 'b', 'c'], [5, 2, 1]);
Result:
┌─arrayZip(['a', 'b', 'c'], [5, 2, 1])─┐
│ [('a',5),('b',2),('c',1)] │
└──────────────────────────────────────┘
arrayAUC
Calculate AUC (Area Under the Curve, which is a concept in machine learning, see more details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Receiver_operating_characteristic#Area_under_the_curve).
Syntax
arrayAUC(arr_scores, arr_labels)
Arguments
arr_scores— scores prediction model gives.
arr_labels— labels of samples, usually 1 for positive sample and 0 for negtive sample.
Returned value
Returns AUC value with type Float64.
Example
Query:
select arrayAUC([0.1, 0.4, 0.35, 0.8], [0, 0, 1, 1]);
Result:
┌─arrayAUC([0.1, 0.4, 0.35, 0.8], [0, 0, 1, 1])─┐
│ 0.75 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘
arrayMap(func, arr1, …)
Returns an array obtained from the original application of the
func function to each element in the
arr array.
Examples:
SELECT arrayMap(x -> (x + 2), [1, 2, 3]) as res;
┌─res─────┐
│ [3,4,5] │
└─────────┘
The following example shows how to create a tuple of elements from different arrays:
SELECT arrayMap((x, y) -> (x, y), [1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]) AS res
┌─res─────────────────┐
│ [(1,4),(2,5),(3,6)] │
└─────────────────────┘
Note that the
arrayMap is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can’t be omitted.
arrayFilter(func, arr1, …)
Returns an array containing only the elements in
arr1 for which
func returns something other than 0.
Examples:
SELECT arrayFilter(x -> x LIKE '%World%', ['Hello', 'abc World']) AS res
┌─res───────────┐
│ ['abc World'] │
└───────────────┘
SELECT
arrayFilter(
(i, x) -> x LIKE '%World%',
arrayEnumerate(arr),
['Hello', 'abc World'] AS arr)
AS res
┌─res─┐
│ [2] │
└─────┘
Note that the
arrayFilter is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can’t be omitted.
arrayFill(func, arr1, …)
Scan through
arr1 from the first element to the last element and replace
arr1[i] by
arr1[i - 1] if
func returns 0. The first element of
arr1 will not be replaced.
Examples:
SELECT arrayFill(x -> not isNull(x), [1, null, 3, 11, 12, null, null, 5, 6, 14, null, null]) AS res
┌─res──────────────────────────────┐
│ [1,1,3,11,12,12,12,5,6,14,14,14] │
└──────────────────────────────────┘
Note that the
arrayFill is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can’t be omitted.
arrayReverseFill(func, arr1, …)
Scan through
arr1 from the last element to the first element and replace
arr1[i] by
arr1[i + 1] if
func returns 0. The last element of
arr1 will not be replaced.
Examples:
SELECT arrayReverseFill(x -> not isNull(x), [1, null, 3, 11, 12, null, null, 5, 6, 14, null, null]) AS res
┌─res────────────────────────────────┐
│ [1,3,3,11,12,5,5,5,6,14,NULL,NULL] │
└────────────────────────────────────┘
Note that the
arrayReverseFill is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can’t be omitted.
arraySplit(func, arr1, …)
Split
arr1 into multiple arrays. When
func returns something other than 0, the array will be split on the left hand side of the element. The array will not be split before the first element.
Examples:
SELECT arraySplit((x, y) -> y, [1, 2, 3, 4, 5], [1, 0, 0, 1, 0]) AS res
┌─res─────────────┐
│ [[1,2,3],[4,5]] │
└─────────────────┘
Note that the
arraySplit is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can’t be omitted.
arrayReverseSplit(func, arr1, …)
Split
arr1 into multiple arrays. When
func returns something other than 0, the array will be split on the right hand side of the element. The array will not be split after the last element.
Examples:
SELECT arrayReverseSplit((x, y) -> y, [1, 2, 3, 4, 5], [1, 0, 0, 1, 0]) AS res
┌─res───────────────┐
│ [[1],[2,3,4],[5]] │
└───────────────────┘
Note that the
arrayReverseSplit is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can’t be omitted.
arrayExists([func,] arr1, …)
Returns 1 if there is at least one element in
arr for which
func returns something other than 0. Otherwise, it returns 0.
Note that the
arrayExists is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
arrayAll([func,] arr1, …)
Returns 1 if
func returns something other than 0 for all the elements in
arr. Otherwise, it returns 0.
Note that the
arrayAll is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
arrayFirst(func, arr1, …)
Returns the first element in the
arr1 array for which
func returns something other than 0.
Note that the
arrayFirst is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can’t be omitted.
arrayLast(func, arr1, …)
Returns the last element in the
arr1 array for which
func returns something other than 0.
Note that the
arrayLast is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can’t be omitted.
arrayFirstIndex(func, arr1, …)
Returns the index of the first element in the
arr1 array for which
func returns something other than 0.
Note that the
arrayFirstIndex is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can’t be omitted.
arrayLastIndex(func, arr1, …)
Returns the index of the last element in the
arr1 array for which
func returns something other than 0.
Note that the
arrayLastIndex is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can’t be omitted.
arrayMin
Returns the minimum of elements in the source array.
If the
func function is specified, returns the mininum of elements converted by this function.
Note that the
arrayMin is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
Syntax
arrayMin([func,] arr)
Arguments
func— Function. Expression.
arr— Array. Array.
Returned value
- The minimum of function values (or the array minimum).
Type: if
func is specified, matches
func return value type, else matches the array elements type.
Examples
Query:
SELECT arrayMin([1, 2, 4]) AS res;
Result:
┌─res─┐
│ 1 │
└─────┘
Query:
SELECT arrayMin(x -> (-x), [1, 2, 4]) AS res;
Result:
┌─res─┐
│ -4 │
└─────┘
arrayMax
Returns the maximum of elements in the source array.
If the
func function is specified, returns the maximum of elements converted by this function.
Note that the
arrayMax is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
Syntax
arrayMax([func,] arr)
Arguments
func— Function. Expression.
arr— Array. Array.
Returned value
- The maximum of function values (or the array maximum).
Type: if
func is specified, matches
func return value type, else matches the array elements type.
Examples
Query:
SELECT arrayMax([1, 2, 4]) AS res;
Result:
┌─res─┐
│ 4 │
└─────┘
Query:
SELECT arrayMax(x -> (-x), [1, 2, 4]) AS res;
Result:
┌─res─┐
│ -1 │
└─────┘
arraySum
Returns the sum of elements in the source array.
If the
func function is specified, returns the sum of elements converted by this function.
Note that the
arraySum is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
Syntax
arraySum([func,] arr)
Arguments
func— Function. Expression.
arr— Array. Array.
Returned value
- The sum of the function values (or the array sum).
Type: for decimal numbers in source array (or for converted values, if
func is specified) — Decimal128, for floating point numbers — Float64, for numeric unsigned — UInt64, and for numeric signed — Int64.
Examples
Query:
SELECT arraySum([2, 3]) AS res;
Result:
┌─res─┐
│ 5 │
└─────┘
Query:
SELECT arraySum(x -> x*x, [2, 3]) AS res;
Result:
┌─res─┐
│ 13 │
└─────┘
arrayAvg
Returns the average of elements in the source array.
If the
func function is specified, returns the average of elements converted by this function.
Note that the
arrayAvg is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
Syntax
arrayAvg([func,] arr)
Arguments
func— Function. Expression.
arr— Array. Array.
Returned value
- The average of function values (or the array average).
Type: Float64.
Examples
Query:
SELECT arrayAvg([1, 2, 4]) AS res;
Result:
┌────────────────res─┐
│ 2.3333333333333335 │
└────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT arrayAvg(x -> (x * x), [2, 4]) AS res;
Result:
┌─res─┐
│ 10 │
└─────┘
arrayCumSum([func,] arr1, …)
Returns an array of partial sums of elements in the source array (a running sum). If the
func function is specified, then the values of the array elements are converted by this function before summing.
Example:
SELECT arrayCumSum([1, 1, 1, 1]) AS res
┌─res──────────┐
│ [1, 2, 3, 4] │
└──────────────┘
Note that the
arrayCumSum is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
arrayCumSumNonNegative(arr)
Same as
arrayCumSum, returns an array of partial sums of elements in the source array (a running sum). Different
arrayCumSum, when then returned value contains a value less than zero, the value is replace with zero and the subsequent calculation is performed with zero parameters. For example:
SELECT arrayCumSumNonNegative([1, 1, -4, 1]) AS res
┌─res───────┐
│ [1,2,0,1] │
└───────────┘
Note that the
arraySumNonNegative is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
arrayProduct
Multiplies elements of an array.
Syntax
arrayProduct(arr)
Arguments
arr— Array of numeric values.
Returned value
- A product of array's elements.
Type: Float64.
Examples
Query:
SELECT arrayProduct([1,2,3,4,5,6]) as res;
Result:
┌─res───┐
│ 720 │
└───────┘
Query:
SELECT arrayProduct([toDecimal64(1,8), toDecimal64(2,8), toDecimal64(3,8)]) as res, toTypeName(res);
Return value type is always Float64. Result:
┌─res─┬─toTypeName(arrayProduct(array(toDecimal64(1, 8), toDecimal64(2, 8), toDecimal64(3, 8))))─┐
│ 6 │ Float64 │
└─────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘