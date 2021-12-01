Skip to main content

Configuring an External Dictionary

If dictionary is configured using xml file, than dictionary configuration has the following structure:

<dictionary>
    <name>dict_name</name>

    <structure>
      <!-- Complex key configuration -->
    </structure>

    <source>
      <!-- Source configuration -->
    </source>

    <layout>
      <!-- Memory layout configuration -->
    </layout>

    <lifetime>
      <!-- Lifetime of dictionary in memory -->
    </lifetime>
</dictionary>

Corresponding DDL-query has the following structure:

CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name
(
    ... -- attributes
)
PRIMARY KEY ... -- complex or single key configuration
SOURCE(...) -- Source configuration
LAYOUT(...) -- Memory layout configuration
LIFETIME(...) -- Lifetime of dictionary in memory
  • name – The identifier that can be used to access the dictionary. Use the characters [a-zA-Z0-9_\-].
  • source — Source of the dictionary.
  • layout — Dictionary layout in memory.
  • structure — Structure of the dictionary . A key and attributes that can be retrieved by this key.
  • lifetime — Frequency of dictionary updates.