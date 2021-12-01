Configuring an External Dictionary

If dictionary is configured using xml file, than dictionary configuration has the following structure:

< dictionary >

< name > dict_name </ name >



< structure >



</ structure >



< source >



</ source >



< layout >



</ layout >



< lifetime >



</ lifetime >

</ dictionary >



Corresponding DDL-query has the following structure:

CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name

(

. . .

)

PRIMARY KEY . . .

SOURCE ( . . . )

LAYOUT ( . . . )

LIFETIME ( . . . )

