Dictionary Key and Fields
The
structure clause describes the dictionary key and fields available for queries.
XML description:
<dictionary>
<structure>
<id>
<name>Id</name>
</id>
<attribute>
<!-- Attribute parameters -->
</attribute>
...
</structure>
</dictionary>
Attributes are described in the elements:
<id>— Key column.
<attribute>— Data column. There can be a multiple number of attributes.
DDL query:
CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name (
Id UInt64,
-- attributes
)
PRIMARY KEY Id
...
Attributes are described in the query body:
PRIMARY KEY— Key column
AttrName AttrType— Data column. There can be a multiple number of attributes.
Key
ClickHouse supports the following types of keys:
- Numeric key.
UInt64. Defined in the
<id>tag or using
PRIMARY KEYkeyword.
- Composite key. Set of values of different types. Defined in the tag
<key>or
PRIMARY KEYkeyword.
An xml structure can contain either
<id> or
<key>. DDL-query must contain single
PRIMARY KEY.
warning
You must not describe key as an attribute.
Numeric Key
Type:
UInt64.
Configuration example:
<id>
<name>Id</name>
</id>
Configuration fields:
name– The name of the column with keys.
For DDL-query:
CREATE DICTIONARY (
Id UInt64,
...
)
PRIMARY KEY Id
...
PRIMARY KEY– The name of the column with keys.
Composite Key
The key can be a
tuple from any types of fields. The layout in this case must be
complex_key_hashed or
complex_key_cache.
tip
A composite key can consist of a single element. This makes it possible to use a string as the key, for instance.
The key structure is set in the element
<key>. Key fields are specified in the same format as the dictionary attributes. Example:
<structure>
<key>
<attribute>
<name>field1</name>
<type>String</type>
</attribute>
<attribute>
<name>field2</name>
<type>UInt32</type>
</attribute>
...
</key>
...
or
CREATE DICTIONARY (
field1 String,
field2 String
...
)
PRIMARY KEY field1, field2
...
For a query to the
dictGet* function, a tuple is passed as the key. Example:
dictGetString('dict_name', 'attr_name', tuple('string for field1', num_for_field2)).
Attributes
Configuration example:
<structure>
...
<attribute>
<name>Name</name>
<type>ClickHouseDataType</type>
<null_value></null_value>
<expression>rand64()</expression>
<hierarchical>true</hierarchical>
<injective>true</injective>
<is_object_id>true</is_object_id>
</attribute>
</structure>
or
CREATE DICTIONARY somename (
Name ClickHouseDataType DEFAULT '' EXPRESSION rand64() HIERARCHICAL INJECTIVE IS_OBJECT_ID
)
Configuration fields:
|Tag
|Description
|Required
name
|Column name.
|Yes
type
|ClickHouse data type: UInt8, UInt16, UInt32, UInt64, Int8, Int16, Int32, Int64, Float32, Float64, UUID, Decimal32, Decimal64, Decimal128, Decimal256,Date, Date32, DateTime, DateTime64, String, Array.
ClickHouse tries to cast value from dictionary to the specified data type. For example, for MySQL, the field might be
TEXT,
VARCHAR, or
BLOB in the MySQL source table, but it can be uploaded as
String in ClickHouse.
Nullable is currently supported for Flat, Hashed, ComplexKeyHashed, Direct, ComplexKeyDirect, RangeHashed, Polygon, Cache, ComplexKeyCache, SSDCache, SSDComplexKeyCache dictionaries. In IPTrie dictionaries
Nullable types are not supported.
|Yes
null_value
|Default value for a non-existing element.
In the example, it is an empty string. NULL value can be used only for the
Nullable types (see the previous line with types description).
|Yes
expression
|Expression that ClickHouse executes on the value.
The expression can be a column name in the remote SQL database. Thus, you can use it to create an alias for the remote column.
Default value: no expression.
|No
|
hierarchical
|If
true, the attribute contains the value of a parent key for the current key. See Hierarchical Dictionaries.
Default value:
false.
|No
injective
|Flag that shows whether the
id -> attribute image is injective.
If
true, ClickHouse can automatically place after the
GROUP BY clause the requests to dictionaries with injection. Usually it significantly reduces the amount of such requests.
Default value:
false.
|No
is_object_id
|Flag that shows whether the query is executed for a MongoDB document by
ObjectID.
Default value:
false.
|No
