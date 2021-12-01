On this page

Sources of External Dictionaries

An external dictionary can be connected from many different sources.

If dictionary is configured using xml-file, the configuration looks like this:

< clickhouse >

< dictionary >

...

< source >

< source_type >



</ source_type >

</ source >

...

</ dictionary >

...

</ clickhouse >



In case of DDL-query, equal configuration will looks like:

CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name ( . . . )

. . .

SOURCE ( SOURCE_TYPE ( param1 val1 . . . paramN valN ) )

. . .



The source is configured in the source section.

For source types Local file, Executable file, HTTP(s), ClickHouse optional settings are available:

< source >

< file >

< path > /opt/dictionaries/os.tsv </ path >

< format > TabSeparated </ format >

</ file >

< settings >

< format_csv_allow_single_quotes > 0 </ format_csv_allow_single_quotes >

</ settings >

</ source >



or

SOURCE ( FILE ( path './user_files/os.tsv' format 'TabSeparated' ) )

SETTINGS ( format_csv_allow_single_quotes = 0 )



Types of sources ( source_type ):

Example of settings:

< source >

< file >

< path > /opt/dictionaries/os.tsv </ path >

< format > TabSeparated </ format >

</ file >

</ source >



or

SOURCE ( FILE ( path './user_files/os.tsv' format 'TabSeparated' ) )



Setting fields:

path – The absolute path to the file.

– The absolute path to the file. format – The file format. All the formats described in Formats are supported.

When dictionary with source FILE is created via DDL command ( CREATE DICTIONARY ... ), the source file needs to be located in user_files directory, to prevent DB users accessing arbitrary file on ClickHouse node.

Working with executable files depends on how the dictionary is stored in memory. If the dictionary is stored using cache and complex_key_cache , ClickHouse requests the necessary keys by sending a request to the executable file’s STDIN. Otherwise, ClickHouse starts executable file and treats its output as dictionary data.

Example of settings:

< source >

< executable >

< command > cat /opt/dictionaries/os.tsv </ command >

< format > TabSeparated </ format >

< implicit_key > false </ implicit_key >

</ executable >

</ source >



Setting fields:

command — The absolute path to the executable file, or the file name (if the program directory is written to PATH ).

— The absolute path to the executable file, or the file name (if the program directory is written to ). format — The file format. All the formats described in Formats are supported.

— The file format. All the formats described in Formats are supported. command_termination_timeout — executable script should contain main read-write loop. After dictionary is destroyed, pipe is closed, and executable file will have command_termination_timeout seconds to shutdown, before ClickHouse will send SIGTERM signal to child process. Specified in seconds. Default value is 10. Optional parameter.

— executable script should contain main read-write loop. After dictionary is destroyed, pipe is closed, and executable file will have seconds to shutdown, before ClickHouse will send SIGTERM signal to child process. Specified in seconds. Default value is 10. Optional parameter. command_read_timeout - timeout for reading data from command stdout in milliseconds. Default value 10000. Optional parameter.

- timeout for reading data from command stdout in milliseconds. Default value 10000. Optional parameter. command_write_timeout - timeout for writing data to command stdin in milliseconds. Default value 10000. Optional parameter.

- timeout for writing data to command stdin in milliseconds. Default value 10000. Optional parameter. implicit_key — The executable source file can return only values, and the correspondence to the requested keys is determined implicitly — by the order of rows in the result. Default value is false.

— The executable source file can return only values, and the correspondence to the requested keys is determined implicitly — by the order of rows in the result. Default value is false. execute_direct - If execute_direct = 1 , then command will be searched inside user_scripts folder specified by user_scripts_path. Additional script arguments can be specified using whitespace separator. Example: script_name arg1 arg2 . If execute_direct = 0 , command is passed as argument for bin/sh -c . Default value is 0 . Optional parameter.

- If = , then will be searched inside user_scripts folder specified by user_scripts_path. Additional script arguments can be specified using whitespace separator. Example: . If = , is passed as argument for . Default value is . Optional parameter. send_chunk_header - controls whether to send row count before sending a chunk of data to process. Optional. Default value is false .

That dictionary source can be configured only via XML configuration. Creating dictionaries with executable source via DDL is disabled, otherwise, the DB user would be able to execute arbitrary binary on ClickHouse node.

Executable pool allows loading data from pool of processes. This source does not work with dictionary layouts that need to load all data from source. Executable pool works if the dictionary is stored using cache , complex_key_cache , ssd_cache , complex_key_ssd_cache , direct , complex_key_direct layouts.

Executable pool will spawn pool of processes with specified command and keep them running until they exit. The program should read data from STDIN while it is available and output result to STDOUT, and it can wait for next block of data on STDIN. ClickHouse will not close STDIN after processing a block of data but will pipe another chunk of data when needed. The executable script should be ready for this way of data processing — it should poll STDIN and flush data to STDOUT early.

Example of settings:

< source >

< executable_pool >

< command > < command > while read key; do printf "$key\tData for key $key

"; done</command </ command >

< format > TabSeparated </ format >

< pool_size > 10 </ pool_size >

< max_command_execution_time > 10 < max_command_execution_time >

< implicit_key > false </ implicit_key >

</ executable_pool >

</ source >



Setting fields:

command — The absolute path to the executable file, or the file name (if the program directory is written to PATH ).

— The absolute path to the executable file, or the file name (if the program directory is written to ). format — The file format. All the formats described in “Formats” are supported.

— The file format. All the formats described in “Formats” are supported. pool_size — Size of pool. If 0 is specified as pool_size then there is no pool size restrictions. Default value is 16 .

— Size of pool. If 0 is specified as then there is no pool size restrictions. Default value is . command_termination_timeout — executable script should contain main read-write loop. After dictionary is destroyed, pipe is closed, and executable file will have command_termination_timeout seconds to shutdown, before ClickHouse will send SIGTERM signal to child process. Specified in seconds. Default value is 10. Optional parameter.

— executable script should contain main read-write loop. After dictionary is destroyed, pipe is closed, and executable file will have seconds to shutdown, before ClickHouse will send SIGTERM signal to child process. Specified in seconds. Default value is 10. Optional parameter. max_command_execution_time — Maximum executable script command execution time for processing block of data. Specified in seconds. Default value is 10. Optional parameter.

— Maximum executable script command execution time for processing block of data. Specified in seconds. Default value is 10. Optional parameter. command_read_timeout - timeout for reading data from command stdout in milliseconds. Default value 10000. Optional parameter.

- timeout for reading data from command stdout in milliseconds. Default value 10000. Optional parameter. command_write_timeout - timeout for writing data to command stdin in milliseconds. Default value 10000. Optional parameter.

- timeout for writing data to command stdin in milliseconds. Default value 10000. Optional parameter. implicit_key — The executable source file can return only values, and the correspondence to the requested keys is determined implicitly — by the order of rows in the result. Default value is false. Optional parameter.

— The executable source file can return only values, and the correspondence to the requested keys is determined implicitly — by the order of rows in the result. Default value is false. Optional parameter. execute_direct - If execute_direct = 1 , then command will be searched inside user_scripts folder specified by user_scripts_path. Additional script arguments can be specified using whitespace separator. Example: script_name arg1 arg2 . If execute_direct = 0 , command is passed as argument for bin/sh -c . Default value is 1 . Optional parameter.

- If = , then will be searched inside user_scripts folder specified by user_scripts_path. Additional script arguments can be specified using whitespace separator. Example: . If = , is passed as argument for . Default value is . Optional parameter. send_chunk_header - controls whether to send row count before sending a chunk of data to process. Optional. Default value is false .

That dictionary source can be configured only via XML configuration. Creating dictionaries with executable source via DDL is disabled, otherwise, the DB user would be able to execute arbitrary binary on ClickHouse node.

Working with an HTTP(s) server depends on how the dictionary is stored in memory. If the dictionary is stored using cache and complex_key_cache , ClickHouse requests the necessary keys by sending a request via the POST method.

Example of settings:

< source >

< http >

< url > http://[::1]/os.tsv </ url >

< format > TabSeparated </ format >

< credentials >

< user > user </ user >

< password > password </ password >

</ credentials >

< headers >

< header >

< name > API-KEY </ name >

< value > key </ value >

</ header >

</ headers >

</ http >

</ source >



or

SOURCE ( HTTP (

url 'http://[::1]/os.tsv'

format 'TabSeparated'

credentials ( user 'user' password 'password' )

headers ( header ( name 'API-KEY' value 'key' ) )

) )



In order for ClickHouse to access an HTTPS resource, you must configure openSSL in the server configuration.

Setting fields:

url – The source URL.

– The source URL. format – The file format. All the formats described in “Formats” are supported.

– The file format. All the formats described in “Formats” are supported. credentials – Basic HTTP authentication. Optional parameter.

– Basic HTTP authentication. Optional parameter. user – Username required for the authentication.

– Username required for the authentication. password – Password required for the authentication.

– Password required for the authentication. headers – All custom HTTP headers entries used for the HTTP request. Optional parameter.

– All custom HTTP headers entries used for the HTTP request. Optional parameter. header – Single HTTP header entry.

– Single HTTP header entry. name – Identifiant name used for the header send on the request.

– Identifiant name used for the header send on the request. value – Value set for a specific identifiant name.

When creating a dictionary using the DDL command ( CREATE DICTIONARY ... ) remote hosts for HTTP dictionaries are checked against the contents of remote_url_allow_hosts section from config to prevent database users to access arbitrary HTTP server.

note When connecting to the database through the ODBC driver connection parameter Servername can be substituted. In this case values of USERNAME and PASSWORD from odbc.ini are sent to the remote server and can be compromised.

Example of insecure use

Let’s configure unixODBC for PostgreSQL. Content of /etc/odbc.ini :

[gregtest]

Driver = /usr/lib/psqlodbca.so

Servername = localhost

PORT = 5432

DATABASE = test_db

#OPTION = 3

USERNAME = test

PASSWORD = test



If you then make a query such as

SELECT * FROM odbc ( 'DSN=gregtest;Servername=some-server.com' , 'test_db' ) ;



ODBC driver will send values of USERNAME and PASSWORD from odbc.ini to some-server.com .

Ubuntu OS.

Installing unixODBC and the ODBC driver for PostgreSQL:

$ sudo apt-get install -y unixodbc odbcinst odbc-postgresql



Configuring /etc/odbc.ini (or ~/.odbc.ini if you signed in under a user that runs ClickHouse):

[DEFAULT]

Driver = myconnection



[myconnection]

Description = PostgreSQL connection to my_db

Driver = PostgreSQL Unicode

Database = my_db

Servername = 127.0.0.1

UserName = username

Password = password

Port = 5432

Protocol = 9.3

ReadOnly = No

RowVersioning = No

ShowSystemTables = No

ConnSettings =



The dictionary configuration in ClickHouse:

< clickhouse >

< dictionary >

< name > table_name </ name >

< source >

< odbc >





< connection_string > DSN=myconnection </ connection_string >

< table > postgresql_table </ table >

</ odbc >

</ source >

< lifetime >

< min > 300 </ min >

< max > 360 </ max >

</ lifetime >

< layout >

< hashed />

</ layout >

< structure >

< id >

< name > id </ name >

</ id >

< attribute >

< name > some_column </ name >

< type > UInt64 </ type >

< null_value > 0 </ null_value >

</ attribute >

</ structure >

</ dictionary >

</ clickhouse >



or

CREATE DICTIONARY table_name (

id UInt64 ,

some_column UInt64 DEFAULT 0

)

PRIMARY KEY id

SOURCE ( ODBC ( connection_string 'DSN=myconnection' table 'postgresql_table' ) )

LAYOUT ( HASHED ( ) )

LIFETIME ( MIN 300 MAX 360 )



You may need to edit odbc.ini to specify the full path to the library with the driver DRIVER=/usr/local/lib/psqlodbcw.so .

Ubuntu OS.

Installing the ODBC driver for connecting to MS SQL:

$ sudo apt-get install tdsodbc freetds-bin sqsh



Configuring the driver:

$ cat /etc/freetds/freetds.conf

.. .



[ MSSQL ]

host = 192.168 .56.101

port = 1433

tds version = 7.0

client charset = UTF-8





$ sqsh -S MSSQL -D database -U user -P password





$ cat /etc/odbcinst.ini



[ FreeTDS ]

Description = FreeTDS

Driver = /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/odbc/libtdsodbc.so

Setup = /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/odbc/libtdsS.so

FileUsage = 1

UsageCount = 5



$ cat /etc/odbc.ini





[ MSSQL ]

Description = FreeTDS

Driver = FreeTDS

Servername = MSSQL

Database = test

UID = test

PWD = test

Port = 1433







$ isql -v MSSQL "user" "password"



Remarks:

to determine the earliest TDS version that is supported by a particular SQL Server version, refer to the product documentation or look at MS-TDS Product Behavior

Configuring the dictionary in ClickHouse:

< clickhouse >

< dictionary >

< name > test </ name >

< source >

< odbc >

< table > dict </ table >

< connection_string > DSN=MSSQL;UID=test;PWD=test </ connection_string >

</ odbc >

</ source >



< lifetime >

< min > 300 </ min >

< max > 360 </ max >

</ lifetime >



< layout >

< flat />

</ layout >



< structure >

< id >

< name > k </ name >

</ id >

< attribute >

< name > s </ name >

< type > String </ type >

< null_value > </ null_value >

</ attribute >

</ structure >

</ dictionary >

</ clickhouse >



or

CREATE DICTIONARY test (

k UInt64 ,

s String DEFAULT ''

)

PRIMARY KEY k

SOURCE ( ODBC ( table 'dict' connection_string 'DSN=MSSQL;UID=test;PWD=test' ) )

LAYOUT ( FLAT ( ) )

LIFETIME ( MIN 300 MAX 360 )



You can use this method to connect any database that has an ODBC driver.

Example of settings:

< source >

< odbc >

< db > DatabaseName </ db >

< table > ShemaName.TableName </ table >

< connection_string > DSN=some_parameters </ connection_string >

< invalidate_query > SQL_QUERY </ invalidate_query >

< query > SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM ShemaName.TableName </ query >

</ odbc >

</ source >



or

SOURCE ( ODBC (

db 'DatabaseName'

table 'SchemaName.TableName'

connection_string 'DSN=some_parameters'

invalidate_query 'SQL_QUERY'

query 'SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM db_name.table_name'

) )



Setting fields:

db – Name of the database. Omit it if the database name is set in the <connection_string> parameters.

– Name of the database. Omit it if the database name is set in the parameters. table – Name of the table and schema if exists.

– Name of the table and schema if exists. connection_string – Connection string.

– Connection string. invalidate_query – Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional parameter. Read more in the section Updating dictionaries.

– Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional parameter. Read more in the section Updating dictionaries. query – The custom query. Optional parameter.

note The table and query fields cannot be used together. And either one of the table or query fields must be declared.

ClickHouse receives quoting symbols from ODBC-driver and quote all settings in queries to driver, so it’s necessary to set table name accordingly to table name case in database.

If you have a problems with encodings when using Oracle, see the corresponding FAQ item.

Example of settings:

< source >

< mysql >

< port > 3306 </ port >

< user > clickhouse </ user >

< password > qwerty </ password >

< replica >

< host > example01-1 </ host >

< priority > 1 </ priority >

</ replica >

< replica >

< host > example01-2 </ host >

< priority > 1 </ priority >

</ replica >

< db > db_name </ db >

< table > table_name </ table >

< where > id=10 </ where >

< invalidate_query > SQL_QUERY </ invalidate_query >

< fail_on_connection_loss > true </ fail_on_connection_loss >

< query > SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM db_name.table_name </ query >

</ mysql >

</ source >



or

SOURCE ( MYSQL (

port 3306

user 'clickhouse'

password 'qwerty'

replica ( host 'example01-1' priority 1 )

replica ( host 'example01-2' priority 1 )

db 'db_name'

table 'table_name'

where 'id=10'

invalidate_query 'SQL_QUERY'

fail_on_connection_loss 'true'

query 'SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM db_name.table_name'

) )



Setting fields:

port – The port on the MySQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

user – Name of the MySQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

password – Password of the MySQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

replica – Section of replica configurations. There can be multiple sections. - `replica/host` – The MySQL host.

- `replica/priority` – The replica priority. When attempting to connect, ClickHouse traverses the replicas in order of priority. The lower the number, the higher the priority.



db – Name of the database.

table – Name of the table.

where – The selection criteria. The syntax for conditions is the same as for WHERE clause in MySQL, for example, id > 10 AND id < 20 . Optional parameter.

invalidate_query – Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional parameter. Read more in the section Updating dictionaries.

fail_on_connection_loss – The configuration parameter that controls behavior of the server on connection loss. If true , an exception is thrown immediately if the connection between client and server was lost. If false , the ClickHouse server retries to execute the query three times before throwing an exception. Note that retrying leads to increased response times. Default value: false .

query – The custom query. Optional parameter.

note The table or where fields cannot be used together with the query field. And either one of the table or query fields must be declared.

MySQL can be connected on a local host via sockets. To do this, set host and socket .

Example of settings:

< source >

< mysql >

< host > localhost </ host >

< socket > /path/to/socket/file.sock </ socket >

< user > clickhouse </ user >

< password > qwerty </ password >

< db > db_name </ db >

< table > table_name </ table >

< where > id=10 </ where >

< invalidate_query > SQL_QUERY </ invalidate_query >

< fail_on_connection_loss > true </ fail_on_connection_loss >

< query > SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM db_name.table_name </ query >

</ mysql >

</ source >



or

SOURCE ( MYSQL (

host 'localhost'

socket '/path/to/socket/file.sock'

user 'clickhouse'

password 'qwerty'

db 'db_name'

table 'table_name'

where 'id=10'

invalidate_query 'SQL_QUERY'

fail_on_connection_loss 'true'

query 'SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM db_name.table_name'

) )



Example of settings:

< source >

< clickhouse >

< host > example01-01-1 </ host >

< port > 9000 </ port >

< user > default </ user >

< password > </ password >

< db > default </ db >

< table > ids </ table >

< where > id=10 </ where >

< secure > 1 </ secure >

< query > SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM default.ids </ query >

</ clickhouse >

</ source >



or

SOURCE ( CLICKHOUSE (

host 'example01-01-1'

port 9000

user 'default'

password ''

db 'default'

table 'ids'

where 'id=10'

secure 1

query 'SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM default.ids'

) ) ;



Setting fields:

host – The ClickHouse host. If it is a local host, the query is processed without any network activity. To improve fault tolerance, you can create a Distributed table and enter it in subsequent configurations.

– The ClickHouse host. If it is a local host, the query is processed without any network activity. To improve fault tolerance, you can create a Distributed table and enter it in subsequent configurations. port – The port on the ClickHouse server.

– The port on the ClickHouse server. user – Name of the ClickHouse user.

– Name of the ClickHouse user. password – Password of the ClickHouse user.

– Password of the ClickHouse user. db – Name of the database.

– Name of the database. table – Name of the table.

– Name of the table. where – The selection criteria. May be omitted.

– The selection criteria. May be omitted. invalidate_query – Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional parameter. Read more in the section Updating dictionaries.

– Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional parameter. Read more in the section Updating dictionaries. secure - Use ssl for connection.

- Use ssl for connection. query – The custom query. Optional parameter.

note The table or where fields cannot be used together with the query field. And either one of the table or query fields must be declared.

Example of settings:

< source >

< mongodb >

< host > localhost </ host >

< port > 27017 </ port >

< user > </ user >

< password > </ password >

< db > test </ db >

< collection > dictionary_source </ collection >

</ mongodb >

</ source >



or

SOURCE ( MONGODB (

host 'localhost'

port 27017

user ''

password ''

db 'test'

collection 'dictionary_source'

) )



Setting fields:

host – The MongoDB host.

– The MongoDB host. port – The port on the MongoDB server.

– The port on the MongoDB server. user – Name of the MongoDB user.

– Name of the MongoDB user. password – Password of the MongoDB user.

– Password of the MongoDB user. db – Name of the database.

– Name of the database. collection – Name of the collection.

Example of settings:

< source >

< redis >

< host > localhost </ host >

< port > 6379 </ port >

< storage_type > simple </ storage_type >

< db_index > 0 </ db_index >

</ redis >

</ source >



or

SOURCE ( REDIS (

host 'localhost'

port 6379

storage_type 'simple'

db_index 0

) )



Setting fields:

host – The Redis host.

– The Redis host. port – The port on the Redis server.

– The port on the Redis server. storage_type – The structure of internal Redis storage using for work with keys. simple is for simple sources and for hashed single key sources, hash_map is for hashed sources with two keys. Ranged sources and cache sources with complex key are unsupported. May be omitted, default value is simple .

– The structure of internal Redis storage using for work with keys. is for simple sources and for hashed single key sources, is for hashed sources with two keys. Ranged sources and cache sources with complex key are unsupported. May be omitted, default value is . db_index – The specific numeric index of Redis logical database. May be omitted, default value is 0.

Example of settings:

< source >

< cassandra >

< host > localhost </ host >

< port > 9042 </ port >

< user > username </ user >

< password > qwerty123 </ password >

< keyspase > database_name </ keyspase >

< column_family > table_name </ column_family >

< allow_filering > 1 </ allow_filering >

< partition_key_prefix > 1 </ partition_key_prefix >

< consistency > One </ consistency >

< where > "SomeColumn" = 42 </ where >

< max_threads > 8 </ max_threads >

< query > SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM database_name.table_name </ query >

</ cassandra >

</ source >



Setting fields:

host – The Cassandra host or comma-separated list of hosts.

– The Cassandra host or comma-separated list of hosts. port – The port on the Cassandra servers. If not specified, default port 9042 is used.

– The port on the Cassandra servers. If not specified, default port 9042 is used. user – Name of the Cassandra user.

– Name of the Cassandra user. password – Password of the Cassandra user.

– Password of the Cassandra user. keyspace – Name of the keyspace (database).

– Name of the keyspace (database). column_family – Name of the column family (table).

– Name of the column family (table). allow_filering – Flag to allow or not potentially expensive conditions on clustering key columns. Default value is 1.

– Flag to allow or not potentially expensive conditions on clustering key columns. Default value is 1. partition_key_prefix – Number of partition key columns in primary key of the Cassandra table. Required for compose key dictionaries. Order of key columns in the dictionary definition must be the same as in Cassandra. Default value is 1 (the first key column is a partition key and other key columns are clustering key).

– Number of partition key columns in primary key of the Cassandra table. Required for compose key dictionaries. Order of key columns in the dictionary definition must be the same as in Cassandra. Default value is 1 (the first key column is a partition key and other key columns are clustering key). consistency – Consistency level. Possible values: One , Two , Three , All , EachQuorum , Quorum , LocalQuorum , LocalOne , Serial , LocalSerial . Default value is One .

– Consistency level. Possible values: , , , , , , , , , . Default value is . where – Optional selection criteria.

– Optional selection criteria. max_threads – The maximum number of threads to use for loading data from multiple partitions in compose key dictionaries.

– The maximum number of threads to use for loading data from multiple partitions in compose key dictionaries. query – The custom query. Optional parameter.

note The column_family or where fields cannot be used together with the query field. And either one of the column_family or query fields must be declared.

Example of settings:

< source >

< postgresql >

< port > 5432 </ port >

< user > clickhouse </ user >

< password > qwerty </ password >

< db > db_name </ db >

< table > table_name </ table >

< where > id=10 </ where >

< invalidate_query > SQL_QUERY </ invalidate_query >

< query > SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM db_name.table_name </ query >

</ postgresql >

</ source >



or

SOURCE ( POSTGRESQL (

port 5432

host 'postgresql-hostname'

user 'postgres_user'

password 'postgres_password'

db 'db_name'

table 'table_name'

replica ( host 'example01-1' port 5432 priority 1 )

replica ( host 'example01-2' port 5432 priority 2 )

where 'id=10'

invalidate_query 'SQL_QUERY'

query 'SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM db_name.table_name'

) )



Setting fields:

host – The host on the PostgreSQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

– The host on the PostgreSQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside ). port – The port on the PostgreSQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

– The port on the PostgreSQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside ). user – Name of the PostgreSQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

– Name of the PostgreSQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside ). password – Password of the PostgreSQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

– Password of the PostgreSQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside ). replica – Section of replica configurations. There can be multiple sections: replica/host – The PostgreSQL host. replica/port – The PostgreSQL port. replica/priority – The replica priority. When attempting to connect, ClickHouse traverses the replicas in order of priority. The lower the number, the higher the priority.

– Section of replica configurations. There can be multiple sections: db – Name of the database.

– Name of the database. table – Name of the table.

– Name of the table. where – The selection criteria. The syntax for conditions is the same as for WHERE clause in PostgreSQL. For example, id > 10 AND id < 20 . Optional parameter.

– The selection criteria. The syntax for conditions is the same as for clause in PostgreSQL. For example, . Optional parameter. invalidate_query – Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional parameter. Read more in the section Updating dictionaries.

– Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional parameter. Read more in the section Updating dictionaries. query – The custom query. Optional parameter.