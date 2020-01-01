Variant(T1, T2, T3, ...)
This type represents a union of other data types. Type
Variant(T1, T2, ..., TN) means that each row of this type
has a value of either type
T1 or
T2 or ... or
TN or none of them (
NULL value).
The order of nested types doesn't matter: Variant(T1, T2) = Variant(T2, T1). Nested types can be arbitrary types except Nullable(...), LowCardinality(Nullable(...)) and Variant(...) types.
The Variant data type is an experimental feature. To use it, set
allow_experimental_variant_type = 1.
Creating Variant
Using
Variant type in table column definition:
CREATE TABLE test (v Variant(UInt64, String, Array(UInt64))) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test VALUES (NULL), (42), ('Hello, World!'), ([1, 2, 3]);
SELECT v FROM test;
┌─v─────────────┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ 42 │
│ Hello, World! │
│ [1,2,3] │
└───────────────┘
Using CAST from ordinary columns:
SELECT toTypeName(variant) as type_name, 'Hello, World!'::Variant(UInt64, String, Array(UInt64)) as variant;
┌─type_name──────────────────────────────┬─variant───────┐
│ Variant(Array(UInt64), String, UInt64) │ Hello, World! │
└────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────┘
Using functions
if/multiIf when arguments don't have common type (setting
use_variant_as_common_type should be enabled for it):
SET use_variant_as_common_type = 1;
SELECT if(number % 2, number, range(number)) as variant FROM numbers(5);
┌─variant───┐
│ [] │
│ 1 │
│ [0,1] │
│ 3 │
│ [0,1,2,3] │
└───────────┘
SET use_variant_as_common_type = 1;
SELECT multiIf((number % 4) = 0, 42, (number % 4) = 1, [1, 2, 3], (number % 4) = 2, 'Hello, World!', NULL) AS variant FROM numbers(4);
┌─variant───────┐
│ 42 │
│ [1,2,3] │
│ Hello, World! │
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└───────────────┘
Using functions 'array/map' if array elements/map values don't have common type (setting
use_variant_as_common_type should be enabled for it):
SET use_variant_as_common_type = 1;
SELECT array(range(number), number, 'str_' || toString(number)) as array_of_variants FROM numbers(3);
┌─array_of_variants─┐
│ [[],0,'str_0'] │
│ [[0],1,'str_1'] │
│ [[0,1],2,'str_2'] │
└───────────────────┘
SET use_variant_as_common_type = 1;
SELECT map('a', range(number), 'b', number, 'c', 'str_' || toString(number)) as map_of_variants FROM numbers(3);
┌─map_of_variants───────────────┐
│ {'a':[],'b':0,'c':'str_0'} │
│ {'a':[0],'b':1,'c':'str_1'} │
│ {'a':[0,1],'b':2,'c':'str_2'} │
└───────────────────────────────┘
Reading Variant nested types as subcolumns
Variant type supports reading a single nested type from a Variant column using the type name as a subcolumn.
So, if you have column
variant Variant(T1, T2, T3) you can read a subcolumn of type
T2 using syntax
variant.T2,
this subcolumn will have type
Nullable(T2) if
T2 can be inside
Nullable and
T2 otherwise. This subcolumn will
be the same size as original
Variant column and will contain
NULL values (or empty values if
T2 cannot be inside
Nullable)
in all rows in which original
Variant column doesn't have type
T2.
Variant subcolumns can be also read using function
variantElement(variant_column, type_name).
Examples:
CREATE TABLE test (v Variant(UInt64, String, Array(UInt64))) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test VALUES (NULL), (42), ('Hello, World!'), ([1, 2, 3]);
SELECT v, v.String, v.UInt64, v.`Array(UInt64)` FROM test;
┌─v─────────────┬─v.String──────┬─v.UInt64─┬─v.Array(UInt64)─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [] │
│ 42 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 42 │ [] │
│ Hello, World! │ Hello, World! │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [] │
│ [1,2,3] │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [1,2,3] │
└───────────────┴───────────────┴──────────┴─────────────────┘
SELECT toTypeName(v.String), toTypeName(v.UInt64), toTypeName(v.`Array(UInt64)`) FROM test LIMIT 1;
┌─toTypeName(v.String)─┬─toTypeName(v.UInt64)─┬─toTypeName(v.Array(UInt64))─┐
│ Nullable(String) │ Nullable(UInt64) │ Array(UInt64) │
└──────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘
SELECT v, variantElement(v, 'String'), variantElement(v, 'UInt64'), variantElement(v, 'Array(UInt64)') FROM test;
┌─v─────────────┬─variantElement(v, 'String')─┬─variantElement(v, 'UInt64')─┬─variantElement(v, 'Array(UInt64)')─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [] │
│ 42 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 42 │ [] │
│ Hello, World! │ Hello, World! │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [] │
│ [1,2,3] │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [1,2,3] │
└───────────────┴─────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┘
To know what variant is stored in each row function
variantType(variant_column) can be used. It returns
Enum with variant type name for each row (or
'None' if row is
NULL).
Example:
CREATE TABLE test (v Variant(UInt64, String, Array(UInt64))) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test VALUES (NULL), (42), ('Hello, World!'), ([1, 2, 3]);
SELECT variantType(v) from test;
┌─variantType(v)─┐
│ None │
│ UInt64 │
│ String │
│ Array(UInt64) │
└────────────────┘
SELECT toTypeName(variantType(v)) FROM test LIMIT 1;
┌─toTypeName(variantType(v))──────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Enum8('None' = -1, 'Array(UInt64)' = 0, 'String' = 1, 'UInt64' = 2) │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Conversion between Variant column and other columns
There are 3 possible conversions that can be performed with Variant column.
Converting an ordinary column to a Variant column
It is possible to convert ordinary column with type
T to a
Variant column containing this type:
SELECT toTypeName(variant) as type_name, 'Hello, World!'::Variant(UInt64, String, Array(UInt64)) as variant;
┌─type_name──────────────────────────────┬─variant───────┐
│ Variant(Array(UInt64), String, UInt64) │ Hello, World! │
└────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────┘
Converting a Variant column to an ordinary column
It is possible to convert a
Variant column to an ordinary column. In this case all nested variants will be converted to a destination type:
CREATE TABLE test (v Variant(UInt64, String)) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test VALUES (NULL), (42), ('42.42');
SELECT v::Nullable(Float64) FROM test;
┌─CAST(v, 'Nullable(Float64)')─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ 42 │
│ 42.42 │
└──────────────────────────────┘
Converting a Variant to another Variant
It is possible to convert a
Variant column to another
Variant column, but only if the destination
Variant column contains all nested types from the original
Variant:
CREATE TABLE test (v Variant(UInt64, String)) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test VALUES (NULL), (42), ('String');
SELECT v::Variant(UInt64, String, Array(UInt64)) FROM test;
┌─CAST(v, 'Variant(UInt64, String, Array(UInt64))')─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ 42 │
│ String │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Reading Variant type from the data
All text formats (TSV, CSV, CustomSeparated, Values, JSONEachRow, etc) supports reading
Variant type. During data parsing ClickHouse tries to insert value into most appropriate variant type.
Example:
SELECT
v,
variantElement(v, 'String') AS str,
variantElement(v, 'UInt64') AS num,
variantElement(v, 'Float64') AS float,
variantElement(v, 'DateTime') AS date,
variantElement(v, 'Array(UInt64)') AS arr
FROM format(JSONEachRow, 'v Variant(String, UInt64, Float64, DateTime, Array(UInt64))', $$
{"v" : "Hello, World!"},
{"v" : 42},
{"v" : 42.42},
{"v" : "2020-01-01 00:00:00"},
{"v" : [1, 2, 3]}
$$)
┌─v───────────────────┬─str───────────┬──num─┬─float─┬────────────────date─┬─arr─────┐
│ Hello, World! │ Hello, World! │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [] │
│ 42 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 42 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [] │
│ 42.42 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 42.42 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [] │
│ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │ [] │
│ [1,2,3] │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [1,2,3] │
└─────────────────────┴───────────────┴──────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────┘