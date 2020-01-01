Variant(T1, T2, T3, ...)

This type represents a union of other data types. Type Variant(T1, T2, ..., TN) means that each row of this type has a value of either type T1 or T2 or ... or TN or none of them ( NULL value).

The order of nested types doesn't matter: Variant(T1, T2) = Variant(T2, T1). Nested types can be arbitrary types except Nullable(...), LowCardinality(Nullable(...)) and Variant(...) types.

note The Variant data type is an experimental feature. To use it, set allow_experimental_variant_type = 1 .

Using Variant type in table column definition:

CREATE TABLE test ( v Variant ( UInt64 , String , Array ( UInt64 ) ) ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO test VALUES ( NULL ) , ( 42 ) , ( 'Hello, World!' ) , ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) ;

SELECT v FROM test ;



┌─v─────────────┐

│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

│ 42 │

│ Hello, World! │

│ [1,2,3] │

└───────────────┘



Using CAST from ordinary columns:

SELECT toTypeName ( variant ) as type_name , 'Hello, World!' ::Variant ( UInt64 , String , Array ( UInt64 ) ) as variant ;



┌─type_name──────────────────────────────┬─variant───────┐

│ Variant(Array(UInt64), String, UInt64) │ Hello, World! │

└────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────┘



Using functions if/multiIf when arguments don't have common type (setting use_variant_as_common_type should be enabled for it):

SET use_variant_as_common_type = 1 ;

SELECT if ( number % 2 , number , range ( number ) ) as variant FROM numbers ( 5 ) ;



┌─variant───┐

│ [] │

│ 1 │

│ [0,1] │

│ 3 │

│ [0,1,2,3] │

└───────────┘



SET use_variant_as_common_type = 1 ;

SELECT multiIf ( ( number % 4 ) = 0 , 42 , ( number % 4 ) = 1 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , ( number % 4 ) = 2 , 'Hello, World!' , NULL ) AS variant FROM numbers ( 4 ) ;



┌─variant───────┐

│ 42 │

│ [1,2,3] │

│ Hello, World! │

│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

└───────────────┘



Using functions 'array/map' if array elements/map values don't have common type (setting use_variant_as_common_type should be enabled for it):

SET use_variant_as_common_type = 1 ;

SELECT array ( range ( number ) , number , 'str_' || toString ( number ) ) as array_of_variants FROM numbers ( 3 ) ;



┌─array_of_variants─┐

│ [[],0,'str_0'] │

│ [[0],1,'str_1'] │

│ [[0,1],2,'str_2'] │

└───────────────────┘



SET use_variant_as_common_type = 1 ;

SELECT map ( 'a' , range ( number ) , 'b' , number , 'c' , 'str_' || toString ( number ) ) as map_of_variants FROM numbers ( 3 ) ;



┌─map_of_variants───────────────┐

│ {'a':[],'b':0,'c':'str_0'} │

│ {'a':[0],'b':1,'c':'str_1'} │

│ {'a':[0,1],'b':2,'c':'str_2'} │

└───────────────────────────────┘



Variant type supports reading a single nested type from a Variant column using the type name as a subcolumn. So, if you have column variant Variant(T1, T2, T3) you can read a subcolumn of type T2 using syntax variant.T2 , this subcolumn will have type Nullable(T2) if T2 can be inside Nullable and T2 otherwise. This subcolumn will be the same size as original Variant column and will contain NULL values (or empty values if T2 cannot be inside Nullable ) in all rows in which original Variant column doesn't have type T2 .

Variant subcolumns can be also read using function variantElement(variant_column, type_name) .

Examples:

CREATE TABLE test ( v Variant ( UInt64 , String , Array ( UInt64 ) ) ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO test VALUES ( NULL ) , ( 42 ) , ( 'Hello, World!' ) , ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) ;

SELECT v , v . String , v . UInt64 , v . ` Array(UInt64) ` FROM test ;



┌─v─────────────┬─v.String──────┬─v.UInt64─┬─v.Array(UInt64)─┐

│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [] │

│ 42 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 42 │ [] │

│ Hello, World! │ Hello, World! │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [] │

│ [1,2,3] │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [1,2,3] │

└───────────────┴───────────────┴──────────┴─────────────────┘



SELECT toTypeName ( v . String ) , toTypeName ( v . UInt64 ) , toTypeName ( v . ` Array(UInt64) ` ) FROM test LIMIT 1 ;



┌─toTypeName(v.String)─┬─toTypeName(v.UInt64)─┬─toTypeName(v.Array(UInt64))─┐

│ Nullable(String) │ Nullable(UInt64) │ Array(UInt64) │

└──────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘



SELECT v , variantElement ( v , 'String' ) , variantElement ( v , 'UInt64' ) , variantElement ( v , 'Array(UInt64)' ) FROM test ;



┌─v─────────────┬─variantElement(v, 'String')─┬─variantElement(v, 'UInt64')─┬─variantElement(v, 'Array(UInt64)')─┐

│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [] │

│ 42 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 42 │ [] │

│ Hello, World! │ Hello, World! │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [] │

│ [1,2,3] │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ [1,2,3] │

└───────────────┴─────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┘



To know what variant is stored in each row function variantType(variant_column) can be used. It returns Enum with variant type name for each row (or 'None' if row is NULL ).

Example:

CREATE TABLE test ( v Variant ( UInt64 , String , Array ( UInt64 ) ) ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO test VALUES ( NULL ) , ( 42 ) , ( 'Hello, World!' ) , ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) ;

SELECT variantType ( v ) from test ;



┌─variantType(v)─┐

│ None │

│ UInt64 │

│ String │

│ Array(UInt64) │

└────────────────┘



SELECT toTypeName ( variantType ( v ) ) FROM test LIMIT 1 ;



┌─toTypeName(variantType(v))──────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ Enum8('None' = -1, 'Array(UInt64)' = 0, 'String' = 1, 'UInt64' = 2) │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



There are 3 possible conversions that can be performed with Variant column.

It is possible to convert ordinary column with type T to a Variant column containing this type:

SELECT toTypeName ( variant ) as type_name , 'Hello, World!' ::Variant ( UInt64 , String , Array ( UInt64 ) ) as variant ;



┌─type_name──────────────────────────────┬─variant───────┐

│ Variant(Array(UInt64), String, UInt64) │ Hello, World! │

└────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────┘



It is possible to convert a Variant column to an ordinary column. In this case all nested variants will be converted to a destination type:

CREATE TABLE test ( v Variant ( UInt64 , String ) ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO test VALUES ( NULL ) , ( 42 ) , ( '42.42' ) ;

SELECT v::Nullable ( Float64 ) FROM test ;



┌─CAST(v, 'Nullable(Float64)')─┐

│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

│ 42 │

│ 42.42 │

└──────────────────────────────┘



It is possible to convert a Variant column to another Variant column, but only if the destination Variant column contains all nested types from the original Variant :

CREATE TABLE test ( v Variant ( UInt64 , String ) ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO test VALUES ( NULL ) , ( 42 ) , ( 'String' ) ;

SELECT v::Variant ( UInt64 , String , Array ( UInt64 ) ) FROM test ;



┌─CAST(v, 'Variant(UInt64, String, Array(UInt64))')─┐

│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

│ 42 │

│ String │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



All text formats (TSV, CSV, CustomSeparated, Values, JSONEachRow, etc) supports reading Variant type. During data parsing ClickHouse tries to insert value into most appropriate variant type.

Example:

SELECT

v ,

variantElement ( v , 'String' ) AS str ,

variantElement ( v , 'UInt64' ) AS num ,

variantElement ( v , 'Float64' ) AS float ,

variantElement ( v , 'DateTime' ) AS date ,

variantElement ( v , 'Array(UInt64)' ) AS arr

FROM format ( JSONEachRow , 'v Variant(String, UInt64, Float64, DateTime, Array(UInt64))' , $$

{ "v" : "Hello, World!" } ,

{ "v" : 42 } ,

{ "v" : 42.42 } ,

{ "v" : "2020-01-01 00:00:00" } ,

{ "v" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }

$$ )

