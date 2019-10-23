On this page

Interval

The family of data types representing time and date intervals. The resulting types of the INTERVAL operator.

warning Interval data type values can’t be stored in tables.

Structure:

Time interval as an unsigned integer value.

Type of an interval.

Supported interval types:

SECOND

MINUTE

HOUR

DAY

WEEK

MONTH

QUARTER

YEAR

For each interval type, there is a separate data type. For example, the DAY interval corresponds to the IntervalDay data type:

SELECT toTypeName ( INTERVAL 4 DAY )



┌─toTypeName(toIntervalDay(4))─┐

│ IntervalDay │

└──────────────────────────────┘



You can use Interval -type values in arithmetical operations with Date and DateTime-type values. For example, you can add 4 days to the current time:

SELECT now ( ) as current_date_time , current_date_time + INTERVAL 4 DAY



┌───current_date_time─┬─plus(now(), toIntervalDay(4))─┐

│ 2019-10-23 10:58:45 │ 2019-10-27 10:58:45 │

└─────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘



Intervals with different types can’t be combined. You can’t use intervals like 4 DAY 1 HOUR . Specify intervals in units that are smaller or equal to the smallest unit of the interval, for example, the interval 1 day and an hour interval can be expressed as 25 HOUR or 90000 SECOND .

You can’t perform arithmetical operations with Interval -type values, but you can add intervals of different types consequently to values in Date or DateTime data types. For example:

SELECT now ( ) AS current_date_time , current_date_time + INTERVAL 4 DAY + INTERVAL 3 HOUR



┌───current_date_time─┬─plus(plus(now(), toIntervalDay(4)), toIntervalHour(3))─┐

│ 2019-10-23 11:16:28 │ 2019-10-27 14:16:28 │

└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



The following query causes an exception:

select now ( ) AS current_date_time , current_date_time + ( INTERVAL 4 DAY + INTERVAL 3 HOUR )



Received exception from server (version 19.14.1):

Code: 43. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: Wrong argument types for function plus: if one argument is Interval, then another must be Date or DateTime..

