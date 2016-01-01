Object Data Type
This feature is not production-ready and is now deprecated. If you need to work with JSON documents, consider using this guide instead. A new implementation to support JSON object is in progress and can be tracked here
Stores JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) documents in a single column.
JSON is an alias for
Object('json').
Example
Example 1
Creating a table with a
JSON column and inserting data into it:
CREATE TABLE json
(
o JSON
)
ENGINE = Memory
INSERT INTO json VALUES ('{"a": 1, "b": { "c": 2, "d": [1, 2, 3] }}')
SELECT o.a, o.b.c, o.b.d[3] FROM json
┌─o.a─┬─o.b.c─┬─arrayElement(o.b.d, 3)─┐
│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
└─────┴───────┴────────────────────────┘
Example 2
To be able to create an ordered
MergeTree family table, the sorting key has to be extracted into its column. For example, to insert a file of compressed HTTP access logs in JSON format:
CREATE TABLE logs
(
timestamp DateTime,
message JSON
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY timestamp
INSERT INTO logs
SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffort(JSONExtractString(json, 'timestamp')), json
FROM file('access.json.gz', JSONAsString)
Displaying JSON columns
When displaying a
JSON column, ClickHouse only shows the field values by default (because internally, it is represented as a tuple). You can also display the field names by setting
output_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects = 1:
SET output_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects = 1
SELECT * FROM json FORMAT JSONEachRow
{"o":{"a":1,"b":{"c":2,"d":[1,2,3]}}}