Map(key, value)

Map(key, value) data type stores key:value pairs.

Parameters

key — The key part of the pair. String, Integer, LowCardinality, or FixedString.

value — The value part of the pair. String, Integer, Array, LowCardinality, or FixedString.

To get the value from an a Map('key', 'value') column, use a['key'] syntax. This lookup works now with a linear complexity.

Examples

Consider the table:

CREATE TABLE table_map ( a Map ( String , UInt64 ) ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO table_map VALUES ( { 'key1' : 1 , 'key2' : 10 } ) , ( { 'key1' : 2 , 'key2' : 20 } ) , ( { 'key1' : 3 , 'key2' : 30 } ) ;



Select all key2 values:

SELECT a [ 'key2' ] FROM table_map ;



Result:

┌─arrayElement(a, 'key2')─┐

│ 10 │

│ 20 │

│ 30 │

└─────────────────────────┘



If there's no such key in the Map() column, the query returns zeros for numerical values, empty strings or empty arrays.

INSERT INTO table_map VALUES ( { 'key3' : 100 } ) , ( {} ) ;

SELECT a [ 'key3' ] FROM table_map ;



Result:

┌─arrayElement(a, 'key3')─┐

│ 100 │

│ 0 │

└─────────────────────────┘

┌─arrayElement(a, 'key3')─┐

│ 0 │

│ 0 │

│ 0 │

└─────────────────────────┘



You can cast Tuple() as Map() using CAST function:

SELECT CAST ( ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , [ 'Ready' , 'Steady' , 'Go' ] ) , 'Map(UInt8, String)' ) AS map ;



┌─map───────────────────────────┐

│ {1:'Ready',2:'Steady',3:'Go'} │

└───────────────────────────────┘



To optimize Map column processing, in some cases you can use the keys and values subcolumns instead of reading the whole column.

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE t_map ( ` a ` Map ( String , UInt64 ) ) ENGINE = Memory ;



INSERT INTO t_map VALUES ( map ( 'key1' , 1 , 'key2' , 2 , 'key3' , 3 ) ) ;



SELECT a . keys FROM t_map ;



SELECT a . values FROM t_map ;



Result:

┌─a.keys─────────────────┐

│ ['key1','key2','key3'] │

└────────────────────────┘



┌─a.values─┐

│ [1,2,3] │

└──────────┘



