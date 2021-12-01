On this page

JSON

Stores JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) documents in a single column.

JSON is an alias for Object('json') .

warning The JSON data type is an experimental feature. To use it, set allow_experimental_object_type = 1 .

Example 1

Creating a table with a JSON column and inserting data into it:

CREATE TABLE json

(

o JSON

)

ENGINE = Memory



INSERT INTO json VALUES ( '{"a": 1, "b": { "c": 2, "d": [1, 2, 3] }}' )



SELECT o . a , o . b . c , o . b . d [ 3 ] FROM json



┌─o.a─┬─o.b.c─┬─arrayElement(o.b.d, 3)─┐

│ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │

└─────┴───────┴────────────────────────┘



Example 2

To be able to create an ordered MergeTree family table the sorting key has to be extracted into its column. For example, to insert a file of compressed HTTP access logs in JSON format:

CREATE TABLE logs

(

timestamp DateTime ,

message JSON

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY timestamp



INSERT INTO logs

SELECT parseDateTimeBestEffort ( JSONExtractString ( json , 'timestamp' ) ) , json

FROM file ( 'access.json.gz' , JSONAsString )



When displaying a JSON column ClickHouse only shows the field values by default (because internally, it is represented as a tuple). You can display the field names as well by setting output_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects = 1 :

SET output_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects = 1



SELECT * FROM json FORMAT JSONEachRow

