ipv6

IPv6 addresses. Stored in 16 bytes as UInt128 big-endian.

CREATE TABLE hits ( url String , from IPv6 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY url ;



DESCRIBE TABLE hits ;



┌─name─┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┐

│ url │ String │ │ │ │ │

│ from │ IPv6 │ │ │ │ │

└──────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┘



OR you can use IPv6 domain as a key:

CREATE TABLE hits ( url String , from IPv6 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY from ;



IPv6 domain supports custom input as IPv6-strings:

INSERT INTO hits ( url , from ) VALUES ( 'https://wikipedia.org' , '2a02:aa08:e000:3100::2' ) ( 'https://clickhouse.com' , '2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2' ) ( 'https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/' , '2a02:e980:1e::1' ) ;



SELECT * FROM hits ;



┌─url────────────────────────────────┬─from──────────────────────────┐

│ https://clickhouse.com │ 2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2 │

│ https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/ │ 2a02:e980:1e::1 │

│ https://wikipedia.org │ 2a02:aa08:e000:3100::2 │

└────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘



Values are stored in compact binary form:

SELECT toTypeName ( from ) , hex ( from ) FROM hits LIMIT 1 ;



┌─toTypeName(from)─┬─hex(from)────────────────────────┐

│ IPv6 │ 200144C8012926320033000002520002 │

└──────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘



