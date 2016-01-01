ipv4
IPv4 addresses. Stored in 4 bytes as UInt32.
Basic Usage
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv4) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY url;
DESCRIBE TABLE hits;
┌─name─┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┐
│ url │ String │ │ │ │ │
│ from │ IPv4 │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┘
OR you can use IPv4 domain as a key:
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv4) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY from;
IPv4 domain supports custom input format as IPv4-strings:
INSERT INTO hits (url, from) VALUES ('https://wikipedia.org', '116.253.40.133')('https://clickhouse.com', '183.247.232.58')('https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/', '116.106.34.242');
SELECT * FROM hits;
┌─url────────────────────────────────┬───────────from─┐
│ https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/ │ 116.106.34.242 │
│ https://wikipedia.org │ 116.253.40.133 │
│ https://clickhouse.com │ 183.247.232.58 │
└────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘
Values are stored in compact binary form:
SELECT toTypeName(from), hex(from) FROM hits LIMIT 1;
┌─toTypeName(from)─┬─hex(from)─┐
│ IPv4 │ B7F7E83A │
└──────────────────┴───────────┘
