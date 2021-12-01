On this page

Float32, Float64

Floating point numbers.

Types are equivalent to types of C:

Float32 — float .

— . Float64 — double .

We recommend that you store data in integer form whenever possible. For example, convert fixed precision numbers to integer values, such as monetary amounts or page load times in milliseconds.

Aliases:

Float32 — FLOAT .

— . Float64 — DOUBLE .

When creating tables, numeric parameters for floating point numbers can be set (e.g. FLOAT(12) , FLOAT(15, 22) , DOUBLE(12) , DOUBLE(4, 18) ), but ClickHouse ignores them.

Computations with floating-point numbers might produce a rounding error.

SELECT 1 - 0.9



┌───────minus(1, 0.9)─┐

│ 0.09999999999999998 │

└─────────────────────┘



The result of the calculation depends on the calculation method (the processor type and architecture of the computer system).

Floating-point calculations might result in numbers such as infinity ( Inf ) and “not-a-number” ( NaN ). This should be taken into account when processing the results of calculations.

) and “not-a-number” ( ). This should be taken into account when processing the results of calculations. When parsing floating-point numbers from text, the result might not be the nearest machine-representable number.

In contrast to standard SQL, ClickHouse supports the following categories of floating-point numbers:

Inf – Infinity.

SELECT 0.5 / 0



┌─divide(0.5, 0)─┐

│ inf │

└────────────────┘



-Inf — Negative infinity.

SELECT - 0.5 / 0



┌─divide(-0.5, 0)─┐

│ -inf │

└─────────────────┘



NaN — Not a number.

SELECT 0 / 0



┌─divide(0, 0)─┐

│ nan │

└──────────────┘



See the rules for NaN sorting in the section ORDER BY clause.

