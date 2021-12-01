Fixedstring
A fixed-length string of
N bytes (neither characters nor code points).
To declare a column of
FixedString type, use the following syntax:
<column_name> FixedString(N)
Where
N is a natural number.
The
FixedString type is efficient when data has the length of precisely
N bytes. In all other cases, it is likely to reduce efficiency.
Examples of the values that can be efficiently stored in
FixedString-typed columns:
- The binary representation of IP addresses (
FixedString(16)for IPv6).
- Language codes (ru_RU, en_US … ).
- Currency codes (USD, RUB … ).
- Binary representation of hashes (
FixedString(16)for MD5,
FixedString(32)for SHA256).
To store UUID values, use the UUID data type.
When inserting the data, ClickHouse:
- Complements a string with null bytes if the string contains fewer than
Nbytes.
- Throws the
Too large value for FixedString(N)exception if the string contains more than
Nbytes.
When selecting the data, ClickHouse does not remove the null bytes at the end of the string. If you use the
WHERE clause, you should add null bytes manually to match the
FixedString value. The following example illustrates how to use the
WHERE clause with
FixedString.
Let’s consider the following table with the single
FixedString(2) column:
┌─name──┐
│ b │
└───────┘
The query
SELECT * FROM FixedStringTable WHERE a = 'b' does not return any data as a result. We should complement the filter pattern with null bytes.
SELECT * FROM FixedStringTable
WHERE a = 'b\0'
┌─a─┐
│ b │
└───┘
This behaviour differs from MySQL for the
CHAR type (where strings are padded with spaces, and the spaces are removed for output).
Note that the length of the
FixedString(N) value is constant. The length function returns
N even if the
FixedString(N) value is filled only with null bytes, but the empty function returns
1 in this case.