ipv6
IPv6
IPv6 is a domain based on
FixedString(16) type and serves as a typed replacement for storing IPv6 values. It provides compact storage with the human-friendly input-output format and column type information on inspection.
Basic Usage
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv6) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY url;
DESCRIBE TABLE hits;
┌─name─┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┐
│ url │ String │ │ │ │ │
│ from │ IPv6 │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┘
OR you can use
IPv6 domain as a key:
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv6) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY from;
IPv6 domain supports custom input as IPv6-strings:
INSERT INTO hits (url, from) VALUES ('https://wikipedia.org', '2a02:aa08:e000:3100::2')('https://clickhouse.com', '2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2')('https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/', '2a02:e980:1e::1');
SELECT * FROM hits;
┌─url────────────────────────────────┬─from──────────────────────────┐
│ https://clickhouse.com │ 2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2 │
│ https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/ │ 2a02:e980:1e::1 │
│ https://wikipedia.org │ 2a02:aa08:e000:3100::2 │
└────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘
Values are stored in compact binary form:
SELECT toTypeName(from), hex(from) FROM hits LIMIT 1;
┌─toTypeName(from)─┬─hex(from)────────────────────────┐
│ IPv6 │ 200144C8012926320033000002520002 │
└──────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘
Domain values are not implicitly convertible to types other than
FixedString(16).
If you want to convert
IPv6 value to a string, you have to do that explicitly with
IPv6NumToString() function:
SELECT toTypeName(s), IPv6NumToString(from) as s FROM hits LIMIT 1;
┌─toTypeName(IPv6NumToString(from))─┬─s─────────────────────────────┐
│ String │ 2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2 │
└───────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘
Or cast to a
FixedString(16) value:
SELECT toTypeName(i), CAST(from as FixedString(16)) as i FROM hits LIMIT 1;
┌─toTypeName(CAST(from, 'FixedString(16)'))─┬─i───────┐
│ FixedString(16) │ ��� │
└───────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────┘