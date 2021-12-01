On this page

ipv6

IPv6 is a domain based on FixedString(16) type and serves as a typed replacement for storing IPv6 values. It provides compact storage with the human-friendly input-output format and column type information on inspection.

CREATE TABLE hits ( url String , from IPv6 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY url ;



DESCRIBE TABLE hits ;



┌─name─┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┐

│ url │ String │ │ │ │ │

│ from │ IPv6 │ │ │ │ │

└──────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┘



OR you can use IPv6 domain as a key:

CREATE TABLE hits ( url String , from IPv6 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY from ;



IPv6 domain supports custom input as IPv6-strings:

INSERT INTO hits ( url , from ) VALUES ( 'https://wikipedia.org' , '2a02:aa08:e000:3100::2' ) ( 'https://clickhouse.com' , '2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2' ) ( 'https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/' , '2a02:e980:1e::1' ) ;



SELECT * FROM hits ;



┌─url────────────────────────────────┬─from──────────────────────────┐

│ https://clickhouse.com │ 2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2 │

│ https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/ │ 2a02:e980:1e::1 │

│ https://wikipedia.org │ 2a02:aa08:e000:3100::2 │

└────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘



Values are stored in compact binary form:

SELECT toTypeName ( from ) , hex ( from ) FROM hits LIMIT 1 ;



┌─toTypeName(from)─┬─hex(from)────────────────────────┐

│ IPv6 │ 200144C8012926320033000002520002 │

└──────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘



Domain values are not implicitly convertible to types other than FixedString(16) . If you want to convert IPv6 value to a string, you have to do that explicitly with IPv6NumToString() function:

SELECT toTypeName ( s ) , IPv6NumToString ( from ) as s FROM hits LIMIT 1 ;



┌─toTypeName(IPv6NumToString(from))─┬─s─────────────────────────────┐

│ String │ 2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2 │

└───────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘



Or cast to a FixedString(16) value:

SELECT toTypeName ( i ) , CAST ( from as FixedString ( 16 ) ) as i FROM hits LIMIT 1 ;



┌─toTypeName(CAST(from, 'FixedString(16)'))─┬─i───────┐

│ FixedString(16) │ ��� │

└───────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────┘



