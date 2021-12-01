ipv4
IPv4
IPv4 is a domain based on
UInt32 type and serves as a typed replacement for storing IPv4 values. It provides compact storage with the human-friendly input-output format and column type information on inspection.
Basic Usage
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv4) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY url;
DESCRIBE TABLE hits;
┌─name─┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┐
│ url │ String │ │ │ │ │
│ from │ IPv4 │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┘
OR you can use IPv4 domain as a key:
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv4) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY from;
IPv4 domain supports custom input format as IPv4-strings:
INSERT INTO hits (url, from) VALUES ('https://wikipedia.org', '116.253.40.133')('https://clickhouse.com', '183.247.232.58')('https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/', '116.106.34.242');
SELECT * FROM hits;
┌─url────────────────────────────────┬───────────from─┐
│ https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/ │ 116.106.34.242 │
│ https://wikipedia.org │ 116.253.40.133 │
│ https://clickhouse.com │ 183.247.232.58 │
└────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘
Values are stored in compact binary form:
SELECT toTypeName(from), hex(from) FROM hits LIMIT 1;
┌─toTypeName(from)─┬─hex(from)─┐
│ IPv4 │ B7F7E83A │
└──────────────────┴───────────┘
Domain values are not implicitly convertible to types other than
UInt32.
If you want to convert
IPv4 value to a string, you have to do that explicitly with
IPv4NumToString() function:
SELECT toTypeName(s), IPv4NumToString(from) as s FROM hits LIMIT 1;
┌─toTypeName(IPv4NumToString(from))─┬─s──────────────┐
│ String │ 183.247.232.58 │
└───────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘
Or cast to a
UInt32 value:
SELECT toTypeName(i), CAST(from as UInt32) as i FROM hits LIMIT 1;
┌─toTypeName(CAST(from, 'UInt32'))─┬──────────i─┐
│ UInt32 │ 3086477370 │
└──────────────────────────────────┴────────────┘