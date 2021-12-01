On this page

ipv4

IPv4 is a domain based on UInt32 type and serves as a typed replacement for storing IPv4 values. It provides compact storage with the human-friendly input-output format and column type information on inspection.

CREATE TABLE hits ( url String , from IPv4 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY url ;



DESCRIBE TABLE hits ;



┌─name─┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┐

│ url │ String │ │ │ │ │

│ from │ IPv4 │ │ │ │ │

└──────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┘



OR you can use IPv4 domain as a key:

CREATE TABLE hits ( url String , from IPv4 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY from ;



IPv4 domain supports custom input format as IPv4-strings:

INSERT INTO hits ( url , from ) VALUES ( 'https://wikipedia.org' , '116.253.40.133' ) ( 'https://clickhouse.com' , '183.247.232.58' ) ( 'https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/' , '116.106.34.242' ) ;



SELECT * FROM hits ;



┌─url────────────────────────────────┬───────────from─┐

│ https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/ │ 116.106.34.242 │

│ https://wikipedia.org │ 116.253.40.133 │

│ https://clickhouse.com │ 183.247.232.58 │

└────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘



Values are stored in compact binary form:

SELECT toTypeName ( from ) , hex ( from ) FROM hits LIMIT 1 ;



┌─toTypeName(from)─┬─hex(from)─┐

│ IPv4 │ B7F7E83A │

└──────────────────┴───────────┘



Domain values are not implicitly convertible to types other than UInt32 . If you want to convert IPv4 value to a string, you have to do that explicitly with IPv4NumToString() function:

SELECT toTypeName ( s ) , IPv4NumToString ( from ) as s FROM hits LIMIT 1 ;



┌─toTypeName(IPv4NumToString(from))─┬─s──────────────┐

│ String │ 183.247.232.58 │

└───────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘



Or cast to a UInt32 value:

SELECT toTypeName ( i ) , CAST ( from as UInt32 ) as i FROM hits LIMIT 1 ;



┌─toTypeName(CAST(from, 'UInt32'))─┬──────────i─┐

│ UInt32 │ 3086477370 │

└──────────────────────────────────┴────────────┘



