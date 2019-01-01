Date
A date. Stored in two bytes as the number of days since 1970-01-01 (unsigned). Allows storing values from just after the beginning of the Unix Epoch to the upper threshold defined by a constant at the compilation stage (currently, this is until the year 2149, but the final fully-supported year is 2148).
Supported range of values: [1970-01-01, 2149-06-06].
The date value is stored without the time zone.
Example
Creating a table with a
Date-type column and inserting data into it:
CREATE TABLE dt
(
`timestamp` Date,
`event_id` UInt8
)
ENGINE = TinyLog;
INSERT INTO dt VALUES (1546300800, 1), ('2019-01-01', 2);
SELECT * FROM dt;
┌──timestamp─┬─event_id─┐
│ 2019-01-01 │ 1 │
│ 2019-01-01 │ 2 │
└────────────┴──────────┘
