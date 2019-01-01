Date

A date. Stored in two bytes as the number of days since 1970-01-01 (unsigned). Allows storing values from just after the beginning of the Unix Epoch to the upper threshold defined by a constant at the compilation stage (currently, this is until the year 2149, but the final fully-supported year is 2148).

Supported range of values: [ 1970-01-01, 2149-06-06 ] .

The date value is stored without the time zone.

Example

Creating a table with a Date -type column and inserting data into it:

CREATE TABLE dt

(

` timestamp ` Date ,

` event_id ` UInt8

)

ENGINE = TinyLog ;



INSERT INTO dt VALUES ( 1546300800 , 1 ) , ( '2019-01-01' , 2 ) ;

SELECT * FROM dt ;



┌──timestamp─┬─event_id─┐

│ 2019-01-01 │ 1 │

│ 2019-01-01 │ 2 │

└────────────┴──────────┘



