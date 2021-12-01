Boolean Values bool (boolean)

Type bool is stored as UInt8. Possible values true (1), false (0).

select true as col , toTypeName ( col ) ;

┌─col──┬─toTypeName ( true ) ─┐

│ true │ Bool │

└──────┴──────────────────┘



select true = = 1 as col , toTypeName ( col ) ;

┌─col─┬─toTypeName ( equals ( true , 1 ) ) ─┐

│ 1 │ UInt8 │

└─────┴─────────────────────────────┘



CREATE TABLE test_bool

(

` A ` Int64 ,

` B ` Bool

)

ENGINE = Memory ;



INSERT INTO test_bool VALUES ( 1 , true ) , ( 2 , 0 ) ;



SELECT * FROM test_bool ;

┌─A─┬─B─────┐

│ 1 │ true │

│ 2 │ false │

└───┴───────┘



