Boolean Values bool (boolean)

Type bool is stored as UInt8. Possible values true (1), false (0).

select true as col, toTypeName(col);
┌─col──┬─toTypeName(true)─┐
trueBool
└──────┴──────────────────┘

select true == 1 as col, toTypeName(col);
┌─col─┬─toTypeName(equals(true, 1))─┐
1 │ UInt8                       │
└─────┴─────────────────────────────┘
CREATE TABLE test_bool
(
    `A` Int64,
    `B` Bool
)
ENGINE = Memory;

INSERT INTO test_bool VALUES (1, true),(2,0);

SELECT * FROM test_bool;
┌─A─┬─B─────┐
1true
2false
└───┴───────┘

