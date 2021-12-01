AggregateFunction
Aggregate functions can have an implementation-defined intermediate state that can be serialized to an
AggregateFunction(…) data type and stored in a table, usually, by means of a materialized view. The common way to produce an aggregate function state is by calling the aggregate function with the
-State suffix. To get the final result of aggregation in the future, you must use the same aggregate function with the
-Mergesuffix.
AggregateFunction(name, types_of_arguments…) — parametric data type.
Parameters
Name of the aggregate function. If the function is parametric, specify its parameters too.
Types of the aggregate function arguments.
Example
CREATE TABLE t
(
column1 AggregateFunction(uniq, UInt64),
column2 AggregateFunction(anyIf, String, UInt8),
column3 AggregateFunction(quantiles(0.5, 0.9), UInt64)
) ENGINE = ...
uniq, anyIf (any+If) and quantiles are the aggregate functions supported in ClickHouse.
Usage
Data Insertion
To insert data, use
INSERT SELECT with aggregate
-State- functions.
Function examples
uniqState(UserID)
quantilesState(0.5, 0.9)(SendTiming)
In contrast to the corresponding functions
uniq and
quantiles,
-State- functions return the state, instead of the final value. In other words, they return a value of
AggregateFunction type.
In the results of
SELECT query, the values of
AggregateFunction type have implementation-specific binary representation for all of the ClickHouse output formats. If dump data into, for example,
TabSeparated format with
SELECT query, then this dump can be loaded back using
INSERT query.
Data Selection
When selecting data from
AggregatingMergeTree table, use
GROUP BY clause and the same aggregate functions as when inserting data, but using
-Mergesuffix.
An aggregate function with
-Merge suffix takes a set of states, combines them, and returns the result of complete data aggregation.
For example, the following two queries return the same result:
SELECT uniq(UserID) FROM table
SELECT uniqMerge(state) FROM (SELECT uniqState(UserID) AS state FROM table GROUP BY RegionID)
Usage Example
See AggregatingMergeTree engine description.