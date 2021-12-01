topKWeighted

Returns an array of the approximately most frequent values in the specified column. The resulting array is sorted in descending order of approximate frequency of values (not by the values themselves). Additionally, the weight of the value is taken into account.

Syntax

topKWeighted ( N ) ( x , weight )



Arguments

N — The number of elements to return.

— The number of elements to return. x — The value.

— The value. weight — The weight. Every value is accounted weight times for frequency calculation. UInt64.

Returned value

Returns an array of the values with maximum approximate sum of weights.

Example

Query:

SELECT topKWeighted ( 10 ) ( number , number ) FROM numbers ( 1000 )



Result:

┌─topKWeighted(10)(number, number)──────────┐

│ [999,998,997,996,995,994,993,992,991,990] │

└───────────────────────────────────────────┘



See Also