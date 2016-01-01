theilsU

The theilsU function calculates the Theil's U uncertainty coefficient, a value that measures the association between two columns in a table. Its values range from −1.0 (100% negative association, or perfect inversion) to +1.0 (100% positive association, or perfect agreement). A value of 0.0 indicates the absence of association.

Syntax

theilsU ( column1 , column2 )



Arguments

column1 and column2 are the columns to be compared

Returned value

a value between -1 and 1

Return type is always Float64.

Example

The following two columns being compared below have a small association with each other, so the value of theilsU is negative:

SELECT

theilsU ( a , b )

FROM

(

SELECT

number % 10 AS a ,

number % 4 AS b

FROM

numbers ( 150 )

) ;



Result: