sumMap
Syntax:
sumMap(key, value) or
sumMap(Tuple(key, value))
Totals the
value array according to the keys specified in the
key array.
Passing tuple of keys and values arrays is a synonym to passing two arrays of keys and values.
The number of elements in
key and
value must be the same for each row that is totaled.
Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values summed for the corresponding keys.
Example:
CREATE TABLE sum_map(
date Date,
timeslot DateTime,
statusMap Nested(
status UInt16,
requests UInt64
),
statusMapTuple Tuple(Array(Int32), Array(Int32))
) ENGINE = Log;
INSERT INTO sum_map VALUES
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:00:00', [1, 2, 3], [10, 10, 10], ([1, 2, 3], [10, 10, 10])),
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:00:00', [3, 4, 5], [10, 10, 10], ([3, 4, 5], [10, 10, 10])),
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:01:00', [4, 5, 6], [10, 10, 10], ([4, 5, 6], [10, 10, 10])),
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:01:00', [6, 7, 8], [10, 10, 10], ([6, 7, 8], [10, 10, 10]));
SELECT
timeslot,
sumMap(statusMap.status, statusMap.requests),
sumMap(statusMapTuple)
FROM sum_map
GROUP BY timeslot
┌────────────timeslot─┬─sumMap(statusMap.status, statusMap.requests)─┬─sumMap(statusMapTuple)─────────┐
│ 2000-01-01 00:00:00 │ ([1,2,3,4,5],[10,10,20,10,10]) │ ([1,2,3,4,5],[10,10,20,10,10]) │
│ 2000-01-01 00:01:00 │ ([4,5,6,7,8],[10,10,20,10,10]) │ ([4,5,6,7,8],[10,10,20,10,10]) │
└─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────┘