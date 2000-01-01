Skip to main content

sumMap

Syntax: sumMap(key, value) or sumMap(Tuple(key, value))

Totals the value array according to the keys specified in the key array.

Passing tuple of keys and values arrays is a synonym to passing two arrays of keys and values.

The number of elements in key and value must be the same for each row that is totaled.

Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values ​​summed for the corresponding keys.

Example:

CREATE TABLE sum_map(
    date Date,
    timeslot DateTime,
    statusMap Nested(
        status UInt16,
        requests UInt64
    ),
    statusMapTuple Tuple(Array(Int32), Array(Int32))
) ENGINE = Log;
INSERT INTO sum_map VALUES
    ('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:00:00', [1, 2, 3], [10, 10, 10], ([1, 2, 3], [10, 10, 10])),
    ('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:00:00', [3, 4, 5], [10, 10, 10], ([3, 4, 5], [10, 10, 10])),
    ('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:01:00', [4, 5, 6], [10, 10, 10], ([4, 5, 6], [10, 10, 10])),
    ('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:01:00', [6, 7, 8], [10, 10, 10], ([6, 7, 8], [10, 10, 10]));

SELECT
    timeslot,
    sumMap(statusMap.status, statusMap.requests),
    sumMap(statusMapTuple)
FROM sum_map
GROUP BY timeslot
┌────────────timeslot─┬─sumMap(statusMap.status, statusMap.requests)─┬─sumMap(statusMapTuple)─────────┐
│ 2000-01-01 00:00:00 │ ([1,2,3,4,5],[10,10,20,10,10])               │ ([1,2,3,4,5],[10,10,20,10,10]) │
│ 2000-01-01 00:01:00 │ ([4,5,6,7,8],[10,10,20,10,10])               │ ([4,5,6,7,8],[10,10,20,10,10]) │
└─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────┘