sumMap

Syntax: sumMap(key, value) or sumMap(Tuple(key, value))

Totals the value array according to the keys specified in the key array.

Passing tuple of keys and values arrays is a synonym to passing two arrays of keys and values.

The number of elements in key and value must be the same for each row that is totaled.

Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values ​​summed for the corresponding keys.

Example:

CREATE TABLE sum_map (

date Date ,

timeslot DateTime ,

statusMap Nested (

status UInt16 ,

requests UInt64

) ,

statusMapTuple Tuple ( Array ( Int32 ) , Array ( Int32 ) )

) ENGINE = Log ;

INSERT INTO sum_map VALUES

( '2000-01-01' , '2000-01-01 00:00:00' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , [ 10 , 10 , 10 ] , ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , [ 10 , 10 , 10 ] ) ) ,

( '2000-01-01' , '2000-01-01 00:00:00' , [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] , [ 10 , 10 , 10 ] , ( [ 3 , 4 , 5 ] , [ 10 , 10 , 10 ] ) ) ,

( '2000-01-01' , '2000-01-01 00:01:00' , [ 4 , 5 , 6 ] , [ 10 , 10 , 10 ] , ( [ 4 , 5 , 6 ] , [ 10 , 10 , 10 ] ) ) ,

( '2000-01-01' , '2000-01-01 00:01:00' , [ 6 , 7 , 8 ] , [ 10 , 10 , 10 ] , ( [ 6 , 7 , 8 ] , [ 10 , 10 , 10 ] ) ) ;



SELECT

timeslot ,

sumMap ( statusMap . status , statusMap . requests ) ,

sumMap ( statusMapTuple )

FROM sum_map

GROUP BY timeslot

