sumCount
Calculates the sum of the numbers and counts the number of rows at the same time. The function is used by ClickHouse query optimizer: if there are multiple
sum,
count or
avg functions in a query, they can be replaced to single
sumCount function to reuse the calculations. The function is rarely needed to use explicitly.
Syntax
sumCount(x)
Arguments
Returned value
- Tuple
(sum, count), where
sumis the sum of numbers and
countis the number of rows with not-NULL values.
Type: Tuple.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE s_table (x Int8) Engine = Log;
INSERT INTO s_table SELECT number FROM numbers(0, 20);
INSERT INTO s_table VALUES (NULL);
SELECT sumCount(x) from s_table;
Result:
┌─sumCount(x)─┐
│ (190,20) │
└─────────────┘
See also
- optimize_syntax_fuse_functions setting.