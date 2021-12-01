stochasticLogisticRegression

Using saved state we can predict probability of object having label `1`.







``` sql



WITH (SELECT state FROM your_model) AS model SELECT



evalMLMethod(model, param1, param2) FROM test_data



```







The query will return a column of probabilities. Note that first argument of `evalMLMethod` is `AggregateFunctionState` object, next are columns of features.







We can also set a bound of probability, which assigns elements to different labels.







``` sql



SELECT ans < 1.1 AND ans > 0.5 FROM



(WITH (SELECT state FROM your_model) AS model SELECT



evalMLMethod(model, param1, param2) AS ans FROM test_data)



```







Then the result will be labels.





