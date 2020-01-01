sparkbar

The function plots a frequency histogram for values x and the repetition rate y of these values over the interval [min_x, max_x] .

If no interval is specified, then the minimum x is used as the interval start, and the maximum x — as the interval end.

Syntax

sparkbar ( width [ , min_x , max_x ] ) ( x , y )



Parameters

width — The number of segments. Type: Integer.

— The number of segments. Type: Integer. min_x — The interval start. Optional parameter.

— The interval start. Optional parameter. max_x — The interval end. Optional parameter.

Arguments

x — The field with values.

— The field with values. y — The field with the frequency of values.

Returned value

The frequency histogram.

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE spark_bar_data ( ` cnt ` UInt64 , ` event_date ` Date ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY event_date SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192 ;



INSERT INTO spark_bar_data VALUES ( 1 , '2020-01-01' ) , ( 4 , '2020-01-02' ) , ( 5 , '2020-01-03' ) , ( 2 , '2020-01-04' ) , ( 3 , '2020-01-05' ) , ( 7 , '2020-01-06' ) , ( 6 , '2020-01-07' ) , ( 8 , '2020-01-08' ) , ( 2 , '2020-01-11' ) ;



SELECT sparkbar ( 9 ) ( event_date , cnt ) FROM spark_bar_data ;



SELECT sparkbar ( 9 , toDate ( '2020-01-01' ) , toDate ( '2020-01-10' ) ) ( event_date , cnt ) FROM spark_bar_data ;



Result: