simpleLinearRegression

Performs simple (unidimensional) linear regression.

simpleLinearRegression(x, y)

Parameters:

  • x — Column with dependent variable values.
  • y — Column with explanatory variable values.

Returned values:

Constants (a, b) of the resulting line y = a*x + b.

Examples

SELECT arrayReduce('simpleLinearRegression', [0, 1, 2, 3], [0, 1, 2, 3])
┌─arrayReduce('simpleLinearRegression', [0, 1, 2, 3], [0, 1, 2, 3])─┐
│ (1,0)                                                             │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
SELECT arrayReduce('simpleLinearRegression', [0, 1, 2, 3], [3, 4, 5, 6])
┌─arrayReduce('simpleLinearRegression', [0, 1, 2, 3], [3, 4, 5, 6])─┐
│ (1,3)                                                             │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘