simpleLinearRegression
Performs simple (unidimensional) linear regression.
simpleLinearRegression(x, y)
Parameters:
x— Column with dependent variable values.
y— Column with explanatory variable values.
Returned values:
Constants
(a, b) of the resulting line
y = a*x + b.
Examples
SELECT arrayReduce('simpleLinearRegression', [0, 1, 2, 3], [0, 1, 2, 3])
┌─arrayReduce('simpleLinearRegression', [0, 1, 2, 3], [0, 1, 2, 3])─┐
│ (1,0) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
SELECT arrayReduce('simpleLinearRegression', [0, 1, 2, 3], [3, 4, 5, 6])
┌─arrayReduce('simpleLinearRegression', [0, 1, 2, 3], [3, 4, 5, 6])─┐
│ (1,3) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘