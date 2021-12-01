On this page

quantiles Functions

Syntax: quantiles(level1, level2, …)(x)

All the quantile functions also have corresponding quantiles functions: quantiles , quantilesDeterministic , quantilesTiming , quantilesTimingWeighted , quantilesExact , quantilesExactWeighted , quantilesTDigest , quantilesBFloat16 . These functions calculate all the quantiles of the listed levels in one pass, and return an array of the resulting values.

Exactly computes the quantiles of a numeric data sequence.

To get exact value, all the passed values ​​are combined into an array, which is then partially sorted. Therefore, the function consumes O(n) memory, where n is a number of values that were passed. However, for a small number of values, the function is very effective.

This function is equivalent to PERCENTILE.EXC Excel function, (type R6).

Works more efficiently with sets of levels than quantileExactExclusive.

Syntax

quantilesExactExclusive ( level1 , level2 , . . . ) ( expr )



Arguments

expr — Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date or DateTime.

Parameters

level — Levels of quantiles. Possible values: (0, 1) — bounds not included. Float.

Returned value

Array of quantiles of the specified levels.

Type of array values:

Float64 for numeric data type input.

Date if input values have the Date type.

type. DateTime if input values have the DateTime type.

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE num AS numbers ( 1000 ) ;



SELECT quantilesExactExclusive ( 0.25 , 0.5 , 0.75 , 0.9 , 0.95 , 0.99 , 0.999 ) ( x ) FROM ( SELECT number AS x FROM num ) ;



Result:

┌─quantilesExactExclusive(0.25, 0.5, 0.75, 0.9, 0.95, 0.99, 0.999)(x)─┐

│ [249.25,499.5,749.75,899.9,949.9499999999999,989.99,998.999] │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



This function is equivalent to PERCENTILE.INC Excel function, (type R7).

Works more efficiently with sets of levels than quantileExactInclusive.

Syntax

quantilesExactInclusive ( level1 , level2 , . . . ) ( expr )



Arguments

expr — Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date or DateTime.

Parameters

level — Levels of quantiles. Possible values: [0, 1] — bounds included. Float.

Returned value

Array of quantiles of the specified levels.

Type of array values:

Float64 for numeric data type input.

Date if input values have the Date type.

type. DateTime if input values have the DateTime type.

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE num AS numbers ( 1000 ) ;



SELECT quantilesExactInclusive ( 0.25 , 0.5 , 0.75 , 0.9 , 0.95 , 0.99 , 0.999 ) ( x ) FROM ( SELECT number AS x FROM num ) ;



