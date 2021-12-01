quantileExactWeighted

Exactly computes the quantile of a numeric data sequence, taking into account the weight of each element.

To get exact value, all the passed values ​​are combined into an array, which is then partially sorted. Each value is counted with its weight, as if it is present weight times. A hash table is used in the algorithm. Because of this, if the passed values ​​are frequently repeated, the function consumes less RAM than quantileExact. You can use this function instead of quantileExact and specify the weight 1.

When using multiple quantile* functions with different levels in a query, the internal states are not combined (that is, the query works less efficiently than it could). In this case, use the quantiles function.

Syntax

quantileExactWeighted ( level ) ( expr , weight )



Alias: medianExactWeighted .

Arguments

level — Level of quantile. Optional parameter. Constant floating-point number from 0 to 1. We recommend using a level value in the range of [0.01, 0.99] . Default value: 0.5. At level=0.5 the function calculates median.

— Level of quantile. Optional parameter. Constant floating-point number from 0 to 1. We recommend using a value in the range of . Default value: 0.5. At the function calculates median. expr — Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date or DateTime.

— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date or DateTime. weight — Column with weights of sequence members. Weight is a number of value occurrences.

Returned value

Quantile of the specified level.

Type:

Float64 for numeric data type input.

Date if input values have the Date type.

type. DateTime if input values have the DateTime type.

Example

Input table:

┌─n─┬─val─┐

│ 0 │ 3 │

│ 1 │ 2 │

│ 2 │ 1 │

│ 5 │ 4 │

└───┴─────┘



Query:

SELECT quantileExactWeighted ( n , val ) FROM t



Result:

┌─quantileExactWeighted(n, val)─┐

│ 1 │

└───────────────────────────────┘



