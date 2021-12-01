quantileBFloat16

Computes an approximate quantile of a sample consisting of bfloat16 numbers. bfloat16 is a floating-point data type with 1 sign bit, 8 exponent bits and 7 fraction bits. The function converts input values to 32-bit floats and takes the most significant 16 bits. Then it calculates bfloat16 quantile value and converts the result to a 64-bit float by appending zero bits. The function is a fast quantile estimator with a relative error no more than 0.390625%.

Syntax

quantileBFloat16 [ ( level ) ] ( expr )



Alias: medianBFloat16

Arguments

expr — Column with numeric data. Integer, Float.

Parameters

level — Level of quantile. Optional. Possible values are in the range from 0 to 1. Default value: 0.5. Float.

Returned value

Approximate quantile of the specified level.

Type: Float64.

Example

Input table has an integer and a float columns:

┌─a─┬─────b─┐

│ 1 │ 1.001 │

│ 2 │ 1.002 │

│ 3 │ 1.003 │

│ 4 │ 1.004 │

└───┴───────┘



Query to calculate 0.75-quantile (third quartile):

SELECT quantileBFloat16 ( 0.75 ) ( a ) , quantileBFloat16 ( 0.75 ) ( b ) FROM example_table ;



Result:

┌─quantileBFloat16(0.75)(a)─┬─quantileBFloat16(0.75)(b)─┐

│ 3 │ 1 │

└───────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┘



Note that all floating point values in the example are truncated to 1.0 when converting to bfloat16 .

quantileBFloat16Weighted

Like quantileBFloat16 but takes into account the weight of each sequence member.

