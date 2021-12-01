minMap
Syntax:
minMap(key, value) or
minMap(Tuple(key, value))
Calculates the minimum from
value array according to the keys specified in the
key array.
Passing a tuple of keys and value arrays is identical to passing two arrays of keys and values.
The number of elements in
key and
value must be the same for each row that is totaled.
Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values calculated for the corresponding keys.
Example:
SELECT minMap(a, b)
FROM values('a Array(Int32), b Array(Int64)', ([1, 2], [2, 2]), ([2, 3], [1, 1]))
┌─minMap(a, b)──────┐
│ ([1,2,3],[2,1,1]) │
└───────────────────┘