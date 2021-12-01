minMap

Syntax: minMap(key, value) or minMap(Tuple(key, value))

Calculates the minimum from value array according to the keys specified in the key array.

Passing a tuple of keys and value ​​arrays is identical to passing two arrays of keys and values.

The number of elements in key and value must be the same for each row that is totaled.

Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values calculated for the corresponding keys.

Example:

SELECT minMap ( a , b )

FROM values ( 'a Array(Int32), b Array(Int64)' , ( [ 1 , 2 ] , [ 2 , 2 ] ) , ( [ 2 , 3 ] , [ 1 , 1 ] ) )

