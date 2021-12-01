Skip to main content

minMap

Syntax: minMap(key, value) or minMap(Tuple(key, value))

Calculates the minimum from value array according to the keys specified in the key array.

Passing a tuple of keys and value ​​arrays is identical to passing two arrays of keys and values.

The number of elements in key and value must be the same for each row that is totaled.

Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values calculated for the corresponding keys.

Example:

SELECT minMap(a, b)
FROM values('a Array(Int32), b Array(Int64)', ([1, 2], [2, 2]), ([2, 3], [1, 1]))
┌─minMap(a, b)──────┐
│ ([1,2,3],[2,1,1]) │
└───────────────────┘