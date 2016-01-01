maxIntersectionsPosition

Aggregate function that calculates the positions of the occurrences of the maxIntersections function.

The syntax is:

maxIntersectionsPosition ( start_column , end_column )



Arguments

start_column – the numeric column that represents the start of each interval. If start_column is NULL or 0 then the interval will be skipped.

end_column - the numeric column that represents the end of each interval. If end_column is NULL or 0 then the interval will be skipped.

Returned value

Returns the start positions of the maximum number of intersected intervals.

Example

CREATE TABLE my_events (

start UInt32 ,

end UInt32

)

Engine = MergeTree

ORDER BY tuple ( ) ;



INSERT INTO my_events VALUES

( 1 , 3 ) ,

( 1 , 6 ) ,

( 2 , 5 ) ,

( 3 , 7 ) ;



The intervals look like the following:

1 - 3

1 - - - - 6

2 - - 5

3 - - - 7



Notice that three of these intervals have the value 4 in common, and that starts with the 2nd interval:

SELECT maxIntersectionsPosition ( start , end ) FROM my_events ;



Response:

2

