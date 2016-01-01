maxIntersectionsPosition
Aggregate function that calculates the positions of the occurrences of the
maxIntersections function.
The syntax is:
maxIntersectionsPosition(start_column, end_column)
Arguments
start_column– the numeric column that represents the start of each interval. If
start_columnis
NULLor 0 then the interval will be skipped.
end_column- the numeric column that represents the end of each interval. If
end_columnis
NULLor 0 then the interval will be skipped.
Returned value
Returns the start positions of the maximum number of intersected intervals.
Example
CREATE TABLE my_events (
start UInt32,
end UInt32
)
Engine = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple();
INSERT INTO my_events VALUES
(1, 3),
(1, 6),
(2, 5),
(3, 7);
The intervals look like the following:
1 - 3
1 - - - - 6
2 - - 5
3 - - - 7
Notice that three of these intervals have the value 4 in common, and that starts with the 2nd interval:
SELECT maxIntersectionsPosition(start, end) FROM my_events;
Response:
2
In other words, the
(1,6) row is the start of the 3 intervals that intersect, and 3 is the maximum number of intervals that intersect.