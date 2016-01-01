maxIntersections
Aggregate function that calculates the maximum number of times that a group of intervals intersects each other (if all the intervals intersect at least once).
The syntax is:
maxIntersections(start_column, end_column)
Arguments
start_column– the numeric column that represents the start of each interval. If
start_columnis
NULLor 0 then the interval will be skipped.
end_column- the numeric column that represents the end of each interval. If
end_columnis
NULLor 0 then the interval will be skipped.
Returned value
Returns the maximum number of intersected intervals.
Example
CREATE TABLE my_events (
start UInt32,
end UInt32
)
Engine = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple();
INSERT INTO my_events VALUES
(1, 3),
(1, 6),
(2, 5),
(3, 7);
The intervals look like the following:
1 - 3
1 - - - - 6
2 - - 5
3 - - - 7
Three of these intervals have a common value (the value is
4, but the value that is common is not important, we are measuring the count of the intersections). The intervals
(1,3) and
(3,7) share an endpoint but are not considered intersecting by the
maxIntersections function.
SELECT maxIntersections(start, end) FROM my_events;
Response:
3
If you have multiple occurrences of the maximum interval, you can use the
maxIntersectionsPosition function to locate the number and location of those occurrences.