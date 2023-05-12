least
Aggregate function that returns the least across a list of values. All of the list members must be of comparable types.
Examples:
SELECT
toTypeName(least(toUInt8(1), 2, toUInt8(3), 3.)),
least(1, 2, toUInt8(3), 3.)
┌─toTypeName(least(toUInt8(1), 2, toUInt8(3), 3.))─┬─least(1, 2, toUInt8(3), 3.)─┐
│ Float64 │ 1 │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘
note
The type returned is a Float64 as the UInt8 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.
SELECT least(['hello'], ['there'], ['world'])
┌─least(['hello'], ['there'], ['world'])─┐
│ ['hello'] │
└────────────────────────────────────────┘
SELECT least(toDateTime32(now() + toIntervalDay(1)), toDateTime64(now(), 3))
┌─least(toDateTime32(plus(now(), toIntervalDay(1))), toDateTime64(now(), 3))─┐
│ 2023-05-12 01:16:59.000 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
note
The type returned is a DateTime64 as the DataTime32 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.
Also see greatest.