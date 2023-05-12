least

Aggregate function that returns the least across a list of values. All of the list members must be of comparable types.

Examples:

SELECT

toTypeName ( least ( toUInt8 ( 1 ) , 2 , toUInt8 ( 3 ) , 3. ) ) ,

least ( 1 , 2 , toUInt8 ( 3 ) , 3. )



┌─toTypeName(least(toUInt8(1), 2, toUInt8(3), 3.))─┬─least(1, 2, toUInt8(3), 3.)─┐

│ Float64 │ 1 │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘



note The type returned is a Float64 as the UInt8 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.

SELECT least ( [ 'hello' ] , [ 'there' ] , [ 'world' ] )



┌─least(['hello'], ['there'], ['world'])─┐

│ ['hello'] │

└────────────────────────────────────────┘



SELECT least ( toDateTime32 ( now ( ) + toIntervalDay ( 1 ) ) , toDateTime64 ( now ( ) , 3 ) )



┌─least(toDateTime32(plus(now(), toIntervalDay(1))), toDateTime64(now(), 3))─┐

│ 2023-05-12 01:16:59.000 │

└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



note The type returned is a DateTime64 as the DataTime32 must be promoted to 64 bit for the comparison.

Also see greatest.