DROP TABLE IF EXISTS bitmap_column_expr_test2 ;

CREATE TABLE bitmap_column_expr_test2

(

tag_id String ,

z AggregateFunction ( groupBitmap , UInt32 )

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY tag_id ;



INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ( 'tag1' , bitmapBuild ( cast ( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ] as Array ( UInt32 ) ) ) ) ;

INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ( 'tag2' , bitmapBuild ( cast ( [ 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 ] as Array ( UInt32 ) ) ) ) ;

INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ( 'tag3' , bitmapBuild ( cast ( [ 2 , 4 , 6 , 8 , 10 , 12 ] as Array ( UInt32 ) ) ) ) ;



SELECT groupBitmapXor ( z ) FROM bitmap_column_expr_test2 WHERE like ( tag_id , 'tag%' ) ;

┌─groupBitmapXor ( z ) ─┐

│ 10 │

└───────────────────┘



SELECT arraySort ( bitmapToArray ( groupBitmapXorState ( z ) ) ) FROM bitmap_column_expr_test2 WHERE like ( tag_id , 'tag%' ) ;

┌─arraySort ( bitmapToArray ( groupBitmapXorState ( z ) ) ) ─┐

│ [ 1 , 3 , 5 , 6 , 8 , 10 , 11 , 13 , 14 , 15 ] │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

