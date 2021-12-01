groupBitmapOr

Calculations the OR of a bitmap column, return cardinality of type UInt64, if add suffix -State, then return bitmap object. This is equivalent to groupBitmapMerge .

groupBitmapOr ( expr )



Arguments

expr – An expression that results in AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt*) type.

Returned value

Value of the UInt64 type.

Example