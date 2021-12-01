groupBitmapAnd
Calculations the AND of a bitmap column, return cardinality of type UInt64, if add suffix -State, then return bitmap object.
groupBitmapAnd(expr)
Arguments
expr – An expression that results in
AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt*) type.
Return value
Value of the
UInt64 type.
Example
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS bitmap_column_expr_test2;
CREATE TABLE bitmap_column_expr_test2
(
tag_id String,
z AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt32)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tag_id;
INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ('tag1', bitmapBuild(cast([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10] as Array(UInt32))));
INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ('tag2', bitmapBuild(cast([6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15] as Array(UInt32))));
INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ('tag3', bitmapBuild(cast([2,4,6,8,10,12] as Array(UInt32))));
SELECT groupBitmapAnd(z) FROM bitmap_column_expr_test2 WHERE like(tag_id, 'tag%');
┌─groupBitmapAnd(z)─┐
│ 3 │
└───────────────────┘
SELECT arraySort(bitmapToArray(groupBitmapAndState(z))) FROM bitmap_column_expr_test2 WHERE like(tag_id, 'tag%');
┌─arraySort(bitmapToArray(groupBitmapAndState(z)))─┐
│ [6,8,10] │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘