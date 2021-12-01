groupArraySample

Creates an array of sample argument values. The size of the resulting array is limited to max_size elements. Argument values are selected and added to the array randomly.

Syntax

groupArraySample ( max_size [ , seed ] ) ( x )



Arguments

max_size — Maximum size of the resulting array. UInt64.

— Maximum size of the resulting array. UInt64. seed — Seed for the random number generator. Optional. UInt64. Default value: 123456 .

— Seed for the random number generator. Optional. UInt64. Default value: . x — Argument (column name or expression).

Returned values

Array of randomly selected x arguments.

Type: Array.

Examples

Consider table colors :

┌─id─┬─color──┐

│ 1 │ red │

│ 2 │ blue │

│ 3 │ green │

│ 4 │ white │

│ 5 │ orange │

└────┴────────┘



Query with column name as argument:

SELECT groupArraySample ( 3 ) ( color ) as newcolors FROM colors ;



Result:

┌─newcolors──────────────────┐

│ ['white','blue','green'] │

└────────────────────────────┘



Query with column name and different seed:

SELECT groupArraySample ( 3 , 987654321 ) ( color ) as newcolors FROM colors ;



Result:

┌─newcolors──────────────────┐

│ ['red','orange','green'] │

└────────────────────────────┘



Query with expression as argument:

SELECT groupArraySample ( 3 ) ( concat ( 'light-' , color ) ) as newcolors FROM colors ;



Result: