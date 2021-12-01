groupArrayMovingSum

Calculates the moving sum of input values.

groupArrayMovingSum ( numbers_for_summing )

groupArrayMovingSum ( window_size ) ( numbers_for_summing )



The function can take the window size as a parameter. If left unspecified, the function takes the window size equal to the number of rows in the column.

Arguments

numbers_for_summing — Expression resulting in a numeric data type value.

— Expression resulting in a numeric data type value. window_size — Size of the calculation window.

Returned values

Array of the same size and type as the input data.

Example

The sample table:

CREATE TABLE t

(

` int ` UInt8 ,

` float ` Float32 ,

` dec ` Decimal32 ( 2 )

)

ENGINE = TinyLog



┌─int─┬─float─┬──dec─┐

│ 1 │ 1.1 │ 1.10 │

│ 2 │ 2.2 │ 2.20 │

│ 4 │ 4.4 │ 4.40 │

│ 7 │ 7.77 │ 7.77 │

└─────┴───────┴──────┘



The queries:

SELECT

groupArrayMovingSum ( int ) AS I ,

groupArrayMovingSum ( float ) AS F ,

groupArrayMovingSum ( dec ) AS D

FROM t



┌─I──────────┬─F───────────────────────────────┬─D──────────────────────┐

│ [1,3,7,14] │ [1.1,3.3000002,7.7000003,15.47] │ [1.10,3.30,7.70,15.47] │

└────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────┘



SELECT

groupArrayMovingSum ( 2 ) ( int ) AS I ,

groupArrayMovingSum ( 2 ) ( float ) AS F ,

groupArrayMovingSum ( 2 ) ( dec ) AS D

FROM t

