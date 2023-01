groupArrayLast

Syntax: groupArrayLast(max_size)(x)

Creates an array of last argument values. For example, groupArrayLast(1)(x) is equivalent to [anyLast (x)] .

In some cases, you can still rely on the order of execution. This applies to cases when SELECT comes from a subquery that uses ORDER BY .

Example

Query:

select groupArrayLast ( 2 ) ( number + 1 ) numbers from numbers ( 10 )



Result:

┌─numbers─┐

│ [9,10] │

└─────────┘



In compare to groupArray :

select groupArray ( 2 ) ( number + 1 ) numbers from numbers ( 10 )