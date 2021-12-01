groupArray
Syntax:
groupArray(x) or
groupArray(max_size)(x)
Creates an array of argument values. Values can be added to the array in any (indeterminate) order.
The second version (with the
max_size parameter) limits the size of the resulting array to
max_size elements. For example,
groupArray(1)(x) is equivalent to
[any (x)].
In some cases, you can still rely on the order of execution. This applies to cases when
SELECT comes from a subquery that uses
ORDER BY.
Example
SELECT * FROM default.ck;
┌─id─┬─name─────┐
│ 1 │ zhangsan │
│ 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ 1 │ lisi │
│ 2 │ wangwu │
└────┴──────────┘
Query:
select id, groupArray(10)(name) from default.ck group by id;
Result:
┌─id─┬─groupArray(10)(name)─┐
│ 1 │ ['zhangsan','lisi'] │
│ 2 │ ['wangwu'] │
└────┴──────────────────────┘
The groupArray function will remove ᴺᵁᴸᴸ value based on the above results.