flameGraph

Aggregate function which builds a flamegraph using the list of stacktraces. Outputs an array of strings which can be used by flamegraph.pl utility to render an SVG of the flamegraph.

Syntax

flameGraph(traces, [size], [ptr])

Parameters

  • traces — a stacktrace. Array(UInt64).
  • size — an allocation size for memory profiling. (optional - default 1). UInt64.
  • ptr — an allocation address. (optional - default 0). UInt64.
note

In the case where ptr != 0, a flameGraph will map allocations (size > 0) and deallocations (size < 0) with the same size and ptr. Only allocations which were not freed are shown. Non mapped deallocations are ignored.

Returned value

Examples

Building a flamegraph based on a CPU query profiler

SET query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns=10000000;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "select arrayJoin(flameGraph(arrayReverse(trace))) from system.trace_log where trace_type = 'CPU' and query_id = 'xxx'" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl  > flame_cpu.svg

Building a flamegraph based on a memory query profiler, showing all allocations

SET memory_profiler_sample_probability=1, max_untracked_memory=1;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "select arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size)) from system.trace_log where trace_type = 'MemorySample' and query_id = 'xxx'" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem.svg

Building a flamegraph based on a memory query profiler, showing allocations which were not deallocated in query context

SET memory_profiler_sample_probability=1, max_untracked_memory=1, use_uncompressed_cache=1, merge_tree_max_rows_to_use_cache=100000000000, merge_tree_max_bytes_to_use_cache=1000000000000;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size, ptr)) FROM system.trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample' AND query_id = 'xxx'" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_untracked.svg

Build a flamegraph based on memory query profiler, showing active allocations at the fixed point of time

SET memory_profiler_sample_probability=1, max_untracked_memory=1;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
  • 1 - Memory usage per second
SELECT event_time, m, formatReadableSize(max(s) as m) FROM (SELECT event_time, sum(size) OVER (ORDER BY event_time) AS s FROM system.trace_log WHERE query_id = 'xxx' AND trace_type = 'MemorySample') GROUP BY event_time ORDER BY event_time;
  • 2 - Find a time point with maximal memory usage
SELECT argMax(event_time, s), max(s) FROM (SELECT event_time, sum(size) OVER (ORDER BY event_time) AS s FROM system.trace_log WHERE query_id = 'xxx' AND trace_type = 'MemorySample');
  • 3 - Fix active allocations at fixed point of time
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size, ptr)) FROM (SELECT * FROM system.trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample' AND query_id = 'xxx' AND event_time <= 'yyy' ORDER BY event_time)" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_time_point_pos.svg
  • 4 - Find deallocations at fixed point of time
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, -size, ptr)) FROM (SELECT * FROM system.trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample' AND query_id = 'xxx' AND event_time > 'yyy' ORDER BY event_time desc)" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_time_point_neg.svg