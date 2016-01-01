flameGraph
Aggregate function which builds a flamegraph using the list of stacktraces. Outputs an array of strings which can be used by flamegraph.pl utility to render an SVG of the flamegraph.
Syntax
flameGraph(traces, [size], [ptr])
Parameters
traces— a stacktrace. Array(UInt64).
size— an allocation size for memory profiling. (optional - default
1). UInt64.
ptr— an allocation address. (optional - default
0). UInt64.
note
In the case where
ptr != 0, a flameGraph will map allocations (size > 0) and deallocations (size < 0) with the same size and ptr.
Only allocations which were not freed are shown. Non mapped deallocations are ignored.
Returned value
- An array of strings for use with flamegraph.pl utility. Array(String).
Examples
Building a flamegraph based on a CPU query profiler
SET query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns=10000000;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "select arrayJoin(flameGraph(arrayReverse(trace))) from system.trace_log where trace_type = 'CPU' and query_id = 'xxx'" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl > flame_cpu.svg
Building a flamegraph based on a memory query profiler, showing all allocations
SET memory_profiler_sample_probability=1, max_untracked_memory=1;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "select arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size)) from system.trace_log where trace_type = 'MemorySample' and query_id = 'xxx'" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem.svg
Building a flamegraph based on a memory query profiler, showing allocations which were not deallocated in query context
SET memory_profiler_sample_probability=1, max_untracked_memory=1, use_uncompressed_cache=1, merge_tree_max_rows_to_use_cache=100000000000, merge_tree_max_bytes_to_use_cache=1000000000000;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size, ptr)) FROM system.trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample' AND query_id = 'xxx'" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_untracked.svg
Build a flamegraph based on memory query profiler, showing active allocations at the fixed point of time
SET memory_profiler_sample_probability=1, max_untracked_memory=1;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
- 1 - Memory usage per second
SELECT event_time, m, formatReadableSize(max(s) as m) FROM (SELECT event_time, sum(size) OVER (ORDER BY event_time) AS s FROM system.trace_log WHERE query_id = 'xxx' AND trace_type = 'MemorySample') GROUP BY event_time ORDER BY event_time;
- 2 - Find a time point with maximal memory usage
SELECT argMax(event_time, s), max(s) FROM (SELECT event_time, sum(size) OVER (ORDER BY event_time) AS s FROM system.trace_log WHERE query_id = 'xxx' AND trace_type = 'MemorySample');
- 3 - Fix active allocations at fixed point of time
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size, ptr)) FROM (SELECT * FROM system.trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample' AND query_id = 'xxx' AND event_time <= 'yyy' ORDER BY event_time)" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_time_point_pos.svg
- 4 - Find deallocations at fixed point of time
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, -size, ptr)) FROM (SELECT * FROM system.trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample' AND query_id = 'xxx' AND event_time > 'yyy' ORDER BY event_time desc)" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_time_point_neg.svg