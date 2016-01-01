exponentialTimeDecayedSum
Returns the sum of exponentially smoothed moving average values of a time series at the index
t in time.
Syntax
exponentialTimeDecayedSum(x)(v, t)
Arguments
Parameters
Returned values
- Returns the sum of exponentially smoothed moving average values at the given point in time. Float64.
Example
Query:
SELECT
value,
time,
round(exp_smooth, 3),
bar(exp_smooth, 0, 10, 50) AS bar
FROM
(
SELECT
(number = 0) OR (number >= 25) AS value,
number AS time,
exponentialTimeDecayedSum(10)(value, time) OVER (ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS exp_smooth
FROM numbers(50)
);
Result:
┌─value─┬─time─┬─round(exp_smooth, 3)─┬─bar───────────────────────────────────────────────┐
1. │ 1 │ 0 │ 1 │ █████ │
2. │ 0 │ 1 │ 0.905 │ ████▌ │
3. │ 0 │ 2 │ 0.819 │ ████ │
4. │ 0 │ 3 │ 0.741 │ ███▋ │
5. │ 0 │ 4 │ 0.67 │ ███▎ │
6. │ 0 │ 5 │ 0.607 │ ███ │
7. │ 0 │ 6 │ 0.549 │ ██▋ │
8. │ 0 │ 7 │ 0.497 │ ██▍ │
9. │ 0 │ 8 │ 0.449 │ ██▏ │
10. │ 0 │ 9 │ 0.407 │ ██ │
11. │ 0 │ 10 │ 0.368 │ █▊ │
12. │ 0 │ 11 │ 0.333 │ █▋ │
13. │ 0 │ 12 │ 0.301 │ █▌ │
14. │ 0 │ 13 │ 0.273 │ █▎ │
15. │ 0 │ 14 │ 0.247 │ █▏ │
16. │ 0 │ 15 │ 0.223 │ █ │
17. │ 0 │ 16 │ 0.202 │ █ │
18. │ 0 │ 17 │ 0.183 │ ▉ │
19. │ 0 │ 18 │ 0.165 │ ▊ │
20. │ 0 │ 19 │ 0.15 │ ▋ │
21. │ 0 │ 20 │ 0.135 │ ▋ │
22. │ 0 │ 21 │ 0.122 │ ▌ │
23. │ 0 │ 22 │ 0.111 │ ▌ │
24. │ 0 │ 23 │ 0.1 │ ▌ │
25. │ 0 │ 24 │ 0.091 │ ▍ │
26. │ 1 │ 25 │ 1.082 │ █████▍ │
27. │ 1 │ 26 │ 1.979 │ █████████▉ │
28. │ 1 │ 27 │ 2.791 │ █████████████▉ │
29. │ 1 │ 28 │ 3.525 │ █████████████████▋ │
30. │ 1 │ 29 │ 4.19 │ ████████████████████▉ │
31. │ 1 │ 30 │ 4.791 │ ███████████████████████▉ │
32. │ 1 │ 31 │ 5.335 │ ██████████████████████████▋ │
33. │ 1 │ 32 │ 5.827 │ █████████████████████████████▏ │
34. │ 1 │ 33 │ 6.273 │ ███████████████████████████████▎ │
35. │ 1 │ 34 │ 6.676 │ █████████████████████████████████▍ │
36. │ 1 │ 35 │ 7.041 │ ███████████████████████████████████▏ │
37. │ 1 │ 36 │ 7.371 │ ████████████████████████████████████▊ │
38. │ 1 │ 37 │ 7.669 │ ██████████████████████████████████████▎ │
39. │ 1 │ 38 │ 7.939 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▋ │
40. │ 1 │ 39 │ 8.184 │ ████████████████████████████████████████▉ │
41. │ 1 │ 40 │ 8.405 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████ │
42. │ 1 │ 41 │ 8.605 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████ │
43. │ 1 │ 42 │ 8.786 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████▉ │
44. │ 1 │ 43 │ 8.95 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
45. │ 1 │ 44 │ 9.098 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
46. │ 1 │ 45 │ 9.233 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████▏ │
47. │ 1 │ 46 │ 9.354 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
48. │ 1 │ 47 │ 9.464 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
49. │ 1 │ 48 │ 9.563 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
50. │ 1 │ 49 │ 9.653 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
└───────┴──────┴──────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘