SELECT

value ,

time ,

round ( exp_smooth , 3 ) ,

bar ( exp_smooth , 0 , 5 , 50 ) AS bar

FROM

(

SELECT

( number = 0 ) OR ( number >= 25 ) AS value ,

number AS time ,

exponentialTimeDecayedMax ( 10 ) ( value , time ) OVER ( ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS exp_smooth

FROM numbers ( 50 )

) ;

