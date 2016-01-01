exponentialTimeDecayedMax
Returns the maximum of the computed exponentially smoothed moving average at index
t in time with that at
t-1.
Syntax
exponentialTimeDecayedMax(x)(value, timeunit)
Arguments
value— Value. Integer, Float or Decimal.
timeunit— Timeunit. Integer, Float or Decimal, DateTime, DateTime64.
Parameters
Returned values
- Returns the maximum of the exponentially smoothed weighted moving average at
tand
t-1. Float64.
Example
Query:
SELECT
value,
time,
round(exp_smooth, 3),
bar(exp_smooth, 0, 5, 50) AS bar
FROM
(
SELECT
(number = 0) OR (number >= 25) AS value,
number AS time,
exponentialTimeDecayedMax(10)(value, time) OVER (ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS exp_smooth
FROM numbers(50)
);
Result:
┌─value─┬─time─┬─round(exp_smooth, 3)─┬─bar────────┐
1. │ 1 │ 0 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
2. │ 0 │ 1 │ 0.905 │ █████████ │
3. │ 0 │ 2 │ 0.819 │ ████████▏ │
4. │ 0 │ 3 │ 0.741 │ ███████▍ │
5. │ 0 │ 4 │ 0.67 │ ██████▋ │
6. │ 0 │ 5 │ 0.607 │ ██████ │
7. │ 0 │ 6 │ 0.549 │ █████▍ │
8. │ 0 │ 7 │ 0.497 │ ████▉ │
9. │ 0 │ 8 │ 0.449 │ ████▍ │
10. │ 0 │ 9 │ 0.407 │ ████ │
11. │ 0 │ 10 │ 0.368 │ ███▋ │
12. │ 0 │ 11 │ 0.333 │ ███▎ │
13. │ 0 │ 12 │ 0.301 │ ███ │
14. │ 0 │ 13 │ 0.273 │ ██▋ │
15. │ 0 │ 14 │ 0.247 │ ██▍ │
16. │ 0 │ 15 │ 0.223 │ ██▏ │
17. │ 0 │ 16 │ 0.202 │ ██ │
18. │ 0 │ 17 │ 0.183 │ █▊ │
19. │ 0 │ 18 │ 0.165 │ █▋ │
20. │ 0 │ 19 │ 0.15 │ █▍ │
21. │ 0 │ 20 │ 0.135 │ █▎ │
22. │ 0 │ 21 │ 0.122 │ █▏ │
23. │ 0 │ 22 │ 0.111 │ █ │
24. │ 0 │ 23 │ 0.1 │ █ │
25. │ 0 │ 24 │ 0.091 │ ▉ │
26. │ 1 │ 25 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
27. │ 1 │ 26 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
28. │ 1 │ 27 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
29. │ 1 │ 28 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
30. │ 1 │ 29 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
31. │ 1 │ 30 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
32. │ 1 │ 31 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
33. │ 1 │ 32 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
34. │ 1 │ 33 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
35. │ 1 │ 34 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
36. │ 1 │ 35 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
37. │ 1 │ 36 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
38. │ 1 │ 37 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
39. │ 1 │ 38 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
40. │ 1 │ 39 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
41. │ 1 │ 40 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
42. │ 1 │ 41 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
43. │ 1 │ 42 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
44. │ 1 │ 43 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
45. │ 1 │ 44 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
46. │ 1 │ 45 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
47. │ 1 │ 46 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
48. │ 1 │ 47 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
49. │ 1 │ 48 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
50. │ 1 │ 49 │ 1 │ ██████████ │
└───────┴──────┴──────────────────────┴────────────┘